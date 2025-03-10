Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Seymour: Consumerism shapes how corporate DEI operates

Charlotte Seymour, Collegian Columnist
March 11, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Diversity, equity and inclusion has become a large-scale industry — but is it really about progress? Or just profit? In recent years, more and more companies have been treating DEI like a trend to take advantage of rather than an organizational framework dedicated to meaningful change. 

As consumers, we exercise the power to influence corporate decision making. We have all walked into a corporate store, such as Target, and seen the specific DEI related sections, such as Pride Month or Black History Month. It is typical to view these sections as normal because they’re always displayed and sometimes have really cute items. But what if these displays are just marketing strategies designed to resonate with us?

Now that so many companies are rolling back their DEI initiatives, we can see that woke capitalism is increasingly focused on financial gain. Big corporations know that Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to support brands that align with their social values, such as racial equality, LGBTQIA+ rights and climate change. Companies use this information to advertise racial and gender diversity despite their lack of actual diverse leadership. It seems that businesses align with social justice movements because it is financially rewarding, not because they genuinely support it. 

Companies listen to consumer demands, but because the pressure to market DEI is so high, it can take away the true meaning of the efforts. DEI should be a purposeful initiative to honor social justice, not just an advertising campaign.”

To understand how consumerism is shaping corporate DEI, it’s crucial to consider how businesses record consumer responses. Companies track information on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter to gain an understanding of consumers’ reactions to issues. They then take initiative and determine if DEI-focused products will benefit their income.

This movement is conveyed in the growing trend of public boycotts aimed toward large corporations. McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Tesla, Meta, Walmart and Burger King have experienced major backlash because their actions do not match their advertised values. For example, consumers have been boycotting major companies like Target and Whole Foods for 24 hours in the nationwide economic black out.  

“The boycott is specifically targeting well-known companies such as Target and Whole Foods, and it is gaining traction as a response to what participants are calling corporate greed,” NBC reported.

The goal of the boycott is to raise awareness about the amount of power these large corporations hold and how they harm smaller companies and the economy. It highlights the issue of big corporations taking over, but it also calls attention to the fact that many of these companies have rolled back their DEI initiatives, leaving both employees and consumers feeling rejected.

From another lens, consumerism shapes corporate DEI by raising the question: Can only large corporations include DEI training? Larger companies can invest in DEI initiatives because they have the funding, budget and capability to hire professionals who can support them. Small businesses tend to struggle with implementing DEI strategies because they aren’t as financially stable and may not have time to apply these endeavors.

Our society has developed the expectation that every company, regardless of size, should be involved in DEI in some way. In some instances, small businesses receive backlash for not engaging in DEI initiatives when, in reality, they don’t have the resources to. This criticism may then negatively impact the company, putting them at risk for major financial losses.

This highlights the bigger issue: Consumerism is shaping corporate DEI but not in a productive way. Companies listen to consumer demands, but because the pressure to market DEI is so high, it can take away the true meaning of the efforts. DEI should be a purposeful initiative to honor social justice, not just an advertising campaign.

However, the positive effects of corporate DEI must still be considered. Even though they can be driven by pressure, certain companies truly try to implement DEI initiatives. The difficulties arise when trying to differentiate genuine efforts from profit-based efforts. 

Overall, consumers have a palpable influence on corporate DEI. So the next time you go to a corporate store, consider whether the DEI efforts are genuine or just a marketing strategy. 

Reach Charlotte Seymour at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Thorn: DEI does not mean what Trump says it does
Thorn: DEI does not mean what Trump says it does
Image of thought clouds above a cartoon person's head.
Seymour: How to shift your mindset, transform your experience in college
Image of three rams.
Souza: What your sibling order says about you
More in Homepage
Image of a protester holding up a sign.
Hundreds in FoCo community rally against censorship in Stand Up for Science march
The Free Speech sign outside the Lory Student Center encourages students to table, put up signs, and share their opinion on the LSC plaza. Mar. 9.
Students, faculty reflect on chalking as tool for protest, activism
Colorado State women's basketball stands together in preparation for what would be its final game of the season against Fresno State March 10. CSU lost 54-52.
Key takeaways from CSU women's basketball's MW quarterfinals loss against Fresno State
More in Opinion
Image of a baseball, football, volleyball and basketball above the words, "Collegian Sports Column."
Graser, Vu: Colorado deserves WNBA, PWHL sports teams
Thorn: Low sex drive is completely normal
Thorn: Low sex drive is completely normal
A graphic with yellow text reading, "Letter to the editor," next to a yellow drawing of a mailbox on a pink background.
LTTE: CSU quietly removed almost all references to gender pronouns from their websites; I won't be missing them
About the Contributor
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden’s journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.