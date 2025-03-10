Seymour: Consumerism shapes how corporate DEI operates

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Diversity, equity and inclusion has become a large-scale industry — but is it really about progress? Or just profit? In recent years, more and more companies have been treating DEI like a trend to take advantage of rather than an organizational framework dedicated to meaningful change.

As consumers, we exercise the power to influence corporate decision making. We have all walked into a corporate store, such as Target, and seen the specific DEI related sections, such as Pride Month or Black History Month. It is typical to view these sections as normal because they’re always displayed and sometimes have really cute items. But what if these displays are just marketing strategies designed to resonate with us?

Now that so many companies are rolling back their DEI initiatives, we can see that woke capitalism is increasingly focused on financial gain. Big corporations know that Gen Z and Millennials are more likely to support brands that align with their social values, such as racial equality, LGBTQIA+ rights and climate change. Companies use this information to advertise racial and gender diversity despite their lack of actual diverse leadership. It seems that businesses align with social justice movements because it is financially rewarding, not because they genuinely support it.

To understand how consumerism is shaping corporate DEI, it’s crucial to consider how businesses record consumer responses. Companies track information on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter to gain an understanding of consumers’ reactions to issues. They then take initiative and determine if DEI-focused products will benefit their income.

This movement is conveyed in the growing trend of public boycotts aimed toward large corporations. McDonald’s, Coca-Cola, Tesla, Meta, Walmart and Burger King have experienced major backlash because their actions do not match their advertised values. For example, consumers have been boycotting major companies like Target and Whole Foods for 24 hours in the nationwide economic black out.

“The boycott is specifically targeting well-known companies such as Target and Whole Foods, and it is gaining traction as a response to what participants are calling corporate greed,” NBC reported.

The goal of the boycott is to raise awareness about the amount of power these large corporations hold and how they harm smaller companies and the economy. It highlights the issue of big corporations taking over, but it also calls attention to the fact that many of these companies have rolled back their DEI initiatives, leaving both employees and consumers feeling rejected.

From another lens, consumerism shapes corporate DEI by raising the question: Can only large corporations include DEI training? Larger companies can invest in DEI initiatives because they have the funding, budget and capability to hire professionals who can support them. Small businesses tend to struggle with implementing DEI strategies because they aren’t as financially stable and may not have time to apply these endeavors.

Our society has developed the expectation that every company, regardless of size, should be involved in DEI in some way. In some instances, small businesses receive backlash for not engaging in DEI initiatives when, in reality, they don’t have the resources to. This criticism may then negatively impact the company, putting them at risk for major financial losses.

This highlights the bigger issue: Consumerism is shaping corporate DEI but not in a productive way. Companies listen to consumer demands, but because the pressure to market DEI is so high, it can take away the true meaning of the efforts. DEI should be a purposeful initiative to honor social justice, not just an advertising campaign.

However, the positive effects of corporate DEI must still be considered. Even though they can be driven by pressure, certain companies truly try to implement DEI initiatives. The difficulties arise when trying to differentiate genuine efforts from profit-based efforts.

Overall, consumers have a palpable influence on corporate DEI. So the next time you go to a corporate store, consider whether the DEI efforts are genuine or just a marketing strategy.

