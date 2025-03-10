Lopez: RLCs help students find belonging on CSU’s campus

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

When I was staring at the residence halls’ website, deciding where I wanted to live and where I would best fit in, I struggled. I knew I was entering a predominately white institution, and I knew I had to find a place where I would be able to form community and find friends within the dorm. For me, it was a tie between a community focused on reading and Key Communities.

Living in the Key Communities, for me, was a no-brainer. Not only did Braiden Hall, which is where these communities are located, have suite-style rooms, but they also had classes that aligned with what I wanted to learn about. I knew that if I joined this community, I would be able to surround myself with people of color. I would also be able to learn about topics that interested me and catered toward my desire to learn more about my future career choices while at Colorado State University.

I was not only able to learn more, but I was able to find my own personal community that helped me thrive and feel comfortable in my new environment. Even now, many of the friends I have at CSU were found through Key Communities.

The problem with programs like Key Communities and other diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives being challenged by the government and CSU is that removing them makes it harder for students to find a community where they feel they belong. They also lose the chance to have someone on their side who is willing to advocate for them.

During my first semester at CSU, I was able to have a mentor within the Key Communities program who helped me navigate an issue of discrimination on campus. Thanks to Key Communities, I was able to understand and learn how to best advocate for myself. I might not be at CSU today — or have had the same experience — if it wasn’t for Key Communities.

Various challenges for students of color have arisen since inclusive language adjustments were made regarding DEI policies at CSU. There are programs in place on CSU’s campus that help students gain an understanding of the community they are a part of and feel as though they belong. It helps with the transition.

Plus, by including the Spanish version of the Key Communities website, a wider range of Latinx/é students and families can understand the community they are choosing to join. I’m not sure what my future would look like if I wasn’t a part of the Key Communities environment my first year year.

I can assume that I wouldn’t have the roommates and house that I have now. I know that I probably wouldn’t be able to have an extensive understanding of the history of Indigenous people. I may even not have had the chance to make connections with professors outside of the journalism department.

As someone who came up to CSU and joined a residential learning community, I know how extremely important they are to the campus community and the people of color who choose to attend this institution. Key Communities is something that I promote and support, as it provides incoming students with a great learning opportunity.

But with all the challenges that the CSU community is now facing around DEI, I am struggling to find the best way to promote the benefits offered to those who are Latinx/é if they are unable find a community and mentors to help them understand and navigate challenges in their first year.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.