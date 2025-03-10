Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Lopez: RLCs help students find belonging on CSU’s campus

Dominique Lopez, Opinion Editor
March 14, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

When I was staring at the residence halls’ website, deciding where I wanted to live and where I would best fit in, I struggled. I knew I was entering a predominately white institution, and I knew I had to find a place where I would be able to form community and find friends within the dorm. For me, it was a tie between a community focused on reading and Key Communities.

Living in the Key Communities, for me, was a no-brainer. Not only did Braiden Hall, which is where these communities are located, have suite-style rooms, but they also had classes that aligned with what I wanted to learn about. I knew that if I joined this community, I would be able to surround myself with people of color. I would also be able to learn about topics that interested me and catered toward my desire to learn more about my future career choices while at Colorado State University.

I was not only able to learn more, but I was able to find my own personal community that helped me thrive and feel comfortable in my new environment. Even now, many of the friends I have at CSU were found through Key Communities.

“But with all the challenges that the CSU community is now facing around DEI, I am struggling to find the best way to promote the benefits offered to those who are Latinx/é if they are unable find a community and mentors to help them understand and navigate challenges in their first year.”

The problem with programs like Key Communities and other diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives being challenged by the government and CSU is that removing them makes it harder for students to find a community where they feel they belong. They also lose the chance to have someone on their side who is willing to advocate for them.

During my first semester at CSU, I was able to have a mentor within the Key Communities program who helped me navigate an issue of discrimination on campus. Thanks to Key Communities, I was able to understand and learn how to best advocate for myself. I might not be at CSU today — or have had the same experience — if it wasn’t for Key Communities.

Various challenges for students of color have arisen since inclusive language adjustments were made regarding DEI policies at CSU. There are programs in place on CSU’s campus that help students gain an understanding of the community they are a part of and feel as though they belong. It helps with the transition.

Plus, by including the Spanish version of the Key Communities website, a wider range of Latinx/é students and families can understand the community they are choosing to join. I’m not sure what my future would look like if I wasn’t a part of the Key Communities environment my first year year.

I can assume that I wouldn’t have the roommates and house that I have now. I know that I probably wouldn’t be able to have an extensive understanding of the history of Indigenous people. I may even not have had the chance to make connections with professors outside of the journalism department.

As someone who came up to CSU and joined a residential learning community, I know how extremely important they are to the campus community and the people of color who choose to attend this institution. Key Communities is something that I promote and support, as it provides incoming students with a great learning opportunity.

But with all the challenges that the CSU community is now facing around DEI, I am struggling to find the best way to promote the benefits offered to those who are Latinx/é if they are unable find a community and mentors to help them understand and navigate challenges in their first year.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Image of logos belonging to different universities in Colorado.
Souza: CSU isn't advocating for DEI as well as other Colorado universities
Image of a mountain and the words "Collegian Columnist" above.
Seymour: Consumerism shapes how corporate DEI operates
Thorn: DEI does not mean what Trump says it does
Thorn: DEI does not mean what Trump says it does
More in Homepage
Kyan Evans (0) pulls up for a 3-pointer in Colorado State University's MW quarterfinals game against Nevada March 13. CSU won 67-59.
Key takeaways from CSU men's basketball's MW quarterfinals win against Nevada
Members of the Associated Students of Colorado State University and Colorado state legislators gather on an interior stairwell of the Colorado State Capitol in Denver for a photo March 10. ASCSU's Day at the Capitol serves as an opportunity for students to meet with their representatives and see the process that goes into passing legislation.
ASCSU's Day at the Capitol reinforces student engagement, relationship with local governments
Nique Clifford (10) throws the ball to an open player during the Colorado State University vs. University of Nevada basketball game Feb. 18. CSU won 79-71
CSU men’s basketball readies for Nevada in MW quarterfinals
More in Opinion
Image of a baseball, football, volleyball and basketball above the words, "Collegian Sports Column."
Graser, Vu: Colorado deserves WNBA, PWHL sports teams
Image of thought clouds above a cartoon person's head.
Seymour: How to shift your mindset, transform your experience in college
Image of three rams.
Souza: What your sibling order says about you
About the Contributors
Dominique Lopez
Dominique Lopez, Opinion Editor

Returning as opinion editor for the 2024-25 school year, Dominique Lopez is eager to once again foster a space where a multiplicity of voices and perspectives is published by the opinion desk.

Hailing from Alamosa, Colorado, Lopez moved to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University in 2021. She is studying journalism and media communication with a minor in women’s studies, and she is in her final year at CSU.

Lopez first joined The Collegian because she sought a place where she could have a voice. After spending three years at The Collegian — one of those years as an opinion editor — Lopez invites all voices to write for the opinion desk. She encourages writers to use their voice and challenge themselves to write about topics that are not often given space in media and communication. She believes it is of utmost importance that opinion writers approach each topic from a responsible and well-informed position.

Lopez challenges herself to find the hidden story, which is largely why she chose to write as well as why she continues to share her thoughts within her writing, all while making sure the voice of a writer still shows.

When Lopez isn’t typing away at a keyboard, attending classes or working at the local swim school, she can be found reading books, watching her favorite TV shows or stress baking — sometimes all at the same time.

Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.