Bisant: CSU’s architectural range cultivates scattered yet intriguing campus

The relationship an average student has with their college campus is far from normal. At least for the first year, it’s where they eat, sleep and maybe work. As a result, campus can seem to encompass a person’s entire life, but hopefully it doesn’t act as such an all-consuming black hole.

Regardless, university grounds tend to serve as a mini-city for students, becoming a cohesive and self-contained world. However, different areas of Colorado State University’s campus don’t fit together that well. They seem to exist as individual entities, almost as though a person has left one university and entered another on accident.

For students whose classes tend to be hosted in the same few buildings, this architectural incongruity may go unnoticed. However, students who are displaced across campus and must commute throughout the day have probably noticed a wide variety of architectural scenery.

It only takes about 20 minutes to walk across the entirety of CSU’s campus, yet a stroll from one end to the other makes it seem as though a much longer distance has actually been traversed. Forget geographical distance — just a trip from the Lory Student Center to The Oval can feel as though one has traveled through time because of the drastic contrast in building styles. Personally, I’ve found myself wondering if I’ve wandered off campus when going for a stroll or scouting out classes at the beginning of each semester due to an encounter with a bizarre building I didn’t know existed.

That being said, it wouldn’t be accurate to say there’s no coherence to CSU’s grounds. In fact, various coexisting trends make this contrast so stark. A hodgepodge of unique buildings would be an aesthetic of its own, but CSU has seemingly jumped ship on several design concepts over time. There’s undoubtedly a historical reason for this, as construction has shifted and become more sustainable over the years. However, interesting contrasts exist between more modern buildings as well. The intersection of three specific concepts are the most glaring.

Perhaps the use of pink and tan sandstone is the most notable trend. While the age and function of the buildings that fit into this category vary greatly, they’re all united by the same natural stone exterior. The stonework can be seen in several of the dorms, including Parmelee Hall, Braiden Hall and Allison Hall, as well as classroom buildings such as the Michael Smith Natural Resources Building or the Morgan Library. While there are unique features that make many of these buildings distinct, their shared exterior creates visual cohesion between them.

Another prominent architectural trend ties back to some of the earliest colleges and facilities built for the university. As previously mentioned, The Oval offers a nostalgic glimpse into the past with its ornate, light brick buildings, adorned with intricate details like hardwood finishes and stained glass features. This seemingly Byzantine- and Renaissance-influenced style can be seen across CSU’s campus, with buildings like the Glenn Morris Field House reminding students of the establishment’s early roots. Once again, the brick exterior of these buildings links them together, as does their shape and intricacy. Despite modern renovations, they were clearly constructed separately from other buildings in Fort Collins, including those on campus.

Finally, the odd ones out band together to create a final distinct group. A great example is the Visual Arts building, containing exposed concrete and skylights that aren’t replicated anywhere else. Though the A and B wings of the Andrew G. Clark Building were before my time, its C wing also falls into this category, with an exterior reminiscent of a wine rack. Several affiliated buildings off campus follow this trend as well. If anyone has paid a bill in person, they know the Cashier’s Office is housed in a literal cube. These buildings would look less out of place if they existed on their own entirely, unattached to the rest of CSU.

While this variance certainly cultivates a hodgepodge effect, I’m personally a big fan. It means there’s a place on CSU’s campus for every student. It’s like experiencing the best of both worlds or, in this case, several.

