McMillan: Goodbye, The Collegian, my babygirl

Adah McMillan, Executive Editor
December 6, 2024
Courtesy of Cait Mckinzie

Editor’s Note: Traditionally, graduating seniors working at The Collegian are given the chance to write a farewell note at the end of their tenure at CSU.

I came to Colorado State University with one foot out the door. I was waitlisted by my dream schools, so I planned to do one semester at CSU and then transfer somewhere else.

The reason I didn’t originally want to go to CSU boiled down to my belief that I was only myself and only a person worth any regard if I was smart and perceived as smart. And according to high-school Adah, a smart person doesn’t go to a state school within an hour of their parents’ house. That wasn’t for me.

But obviously, I’m still here, and that’s thanks to what The Collegian has taught and given me.

The Collegian taught me, first of all, that I’m way too pretentious and that I need to chill out. My belief that smart people only go to super prestigious schools was instantly disproven when I joined the copy desk and met Rachel Baschnagel and Lauren Pallemaerts, two of the smartest people I’ve ever encountered.

The Collegian also taught me that I didn’t know nearly as much as I thought I did about editing. I mean, now I’m perfect — I want any future employers who might find this piece to know that — but I wasn’t as a first-year.

But the best thing The Collegian taught me is that my ability to tell the difference between an en dash and an em dash is not what makes me someone who can be valued and loved; it’s how I can make other people happy — and how they make me happy in return.

When I think about what I’m proud of from my time at The Collegian, I don’t list the errors I’ve corrected and the pieces I’ve written. I think about the times I moved the copy desk to the Durrell Center so we could drink unlimited soda while we worked. I think about Caden Proulx’s drawing of Slaydah and the Lads. I think about the copy desk’s Boulder, Colorado, trips. I think about the funky Venn diagram comparing me with the incomparable Will Engle. I think about my successor, the beautiful, brilliant Claire Vogl.

I think about the community I’ve built with coworkers who have become dear friends. I think about more than I can fit into this goodbye.

I wish the Lory Student Center basement didn’t only feel like a time trap so I could work at The Collegian forever. Ignore this part if you’re a potential employer: I don’t really care about advancing my career. I’d rather keep eating Ramskeller Pub & Grub corn dogs and listening to Nathan Carmody’s playlists while I come up with genius puns. But going to college is expensive, so I must bid The Collegian farewell.

To the members of the copy desk who will survive me — Vogl, Engle, Lexi Urbom, Katelyn Urbanski and Ava Harris — I love you so much. You only need to worry about editing The Stump subject line now because that’s all I’ll be reading post graduation.

Thank you for everything, Collegian. Stay in touch — because the final lesson you taught me is how to find hard-to-find people on the internet.

Adah McMillan was the fall 2024 executive editor of The Rocky Mountain Collegian. She can no longer be reached at copy@collegian.com, but she can be reached on Twitter @mcadahmillan.

Adah McMillan, Executive Editor
Adah McMillan is the executive editor for The Collegian and is enthusiastic for another year working with the copy desk. McMillan is majoring in journalism and media communication and minoring in computer science, and she will graduate this December. She hails from Longmont, Colorado. As executive editor, McMillan safeguards the readability and credibility of The Collegian. She works with the copy chief and other copy editors to edit all print and online articles for grammar, style and accuracy. Editing is one of McMillan’s favorite things to do. She loves being involved in The Collegian’s production and learning about Colorado State University and the Fort Collins community as she edits content. McMillan also enjoys playing the piano, rereading her favorite books, rewatching her favorite shows and drinking Coke Zero. When she isn’t being thusly sedentary, she’s walking around campus to soak in some sunlight and daydream about moving to Thailand. McMillan often says it’s hard for her to think about her future career because she already works her dream job. The Collegian is a community of passionate, intelligent people working for the grand cause of student journalism, and McMillan is thrilled to take part in that purpose.