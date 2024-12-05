Cook: Death, taxes, missing The Collegian when I say my final goodbye

Editor’s Note: Traditionally, graduating seniors working at The Collegian are given the chance to write a farewell note at the end of their tenure at CSU.

When I first started school, I wasn’t sure I would finish it by the end of my first fall semester. As a construction management major, I failed nearly every single one of my classes.

I remember calling my mom one night and talking about how I failed and wanted to give up and just work. She never believed I failed but instead just met some temporary road bumps on the path I would eventually reach the end of. So I never swore off school completely, and after a year, I decided I wanted to try something different.

I wasn’t entirely sure what I was doing, but knew two things: I liked writing, and I liked sports. So when I called my mom again to ask her about switching my major, she pushed me to do so. She encouraged me to chase what I was truly passionate about — so I did.

When I finally filled out the forms and my move to being a journalism student became official, my academic advisor suggested I join The Collegian.

I wasn’t necessarily young anymore by college standards, but I certainly was a baby when it came to knowing what I was doing. I remember the very first story I had the chance to write about a wrestling show in Fort Collins. So as excited as I could be, I went to the gym where it was held, got my interviews and wrote my story.

All my life, I had experience writing in MLA format and APA format — I honestly had no idea AP Style existed. So after turning in my first story, I got a text from my editors, Karsyn Lane and Braidon Nourse, seeing if I could come in for office hours. So I went in and, through their patience and willingness to teach me, learned AP Style and how to write a news story.

After I was eventually hired on as an editor, I remember looking back often on that year I wrote as a reporter under Lane and Nourse and the patience and willingness they showed me. I can’t imagine it was very easy, but I am forever grateful to them for helping me become the writer I am today and the inspiration they have each provided me to be the best editor I can.

Of course, they weren’t the only ones who helped. I am unsure how much Darrell Blair gets paid to help aspiring sports journalists, but I know it isn’t enough. He has done so much for me in my development, and I truly cannot thank him enough.

The people of CSU athletics have also always been there to help, and it has been really great interacting with each sports information director, but Mike Brohard especially. Although I live in fear that anything I do might come back to haunt me for the rest of my life when I am around him — shoutout Cartman — it has been worth it for the progress he has helped me achieve.

Over the past year and a half, I have truly been blessed to work alongside some of the most hard working and creative minds at CSU. When I walk across that stage Dec. 14, the one thing I will miss the most will be all of the antics we got up to. Whether it be my first Rocky Horror Picture Show or spending half the night in a hospital, I will truly cherish every single second I spent down in that basement with all of the amazing people.

First, I must shout out our amazing page designers who have miraculously found ways to make my essays fit into the paper. Thank you, Caden Proulx and Nathan Carmody. Also, shoutout Allie Seibel and Hannah Parcells — you two have done so much for the development of my career and are truly a joy to be around on a daily basis. I look forward to seeing how much The Collegian continues to grow under your leadership.

Adah McMillan, Claire Vogl, Will Engle and the rest of the copy staff have saved me so many times. I will miss our little chats about random stuff. Each of you will do amazing things, and I can’t wait until you’re out in the world positively impacting it.

To my fellow editors, you each have worked so hard, and the papers we have published this year — in my opinion — have been some of our best work. I have to give a special shoutout to my co-editor, Michael Hovey, for doing quite literally everything this year. You have truly made my life easier, and it has been an absolute blast running this desk alongside you this semester.

And finally to the sports desk, you each have worked so hard at what you do and have made my last semester truly special. I feel really fortunate to have gotten to know each and every one of you guys and am sad that I can’t stay around longer with this group of reporters. Although I didn’t mention any of the amazing people I met last year, just know I haven’t forgotten your contributions to this amazing little thing we call The Collegian.

