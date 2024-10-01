Thorn: Foreplay is most important part of sex

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Sex can be a fast, exciting and overwhelming experience. When you enter a sexual situation, you may want to jump right into penetrative intercourse, as it is considered the main event of sex; however, penetration is just one aspect of the entire sexual encounter. To have a fulfilling and pleasurable sexual encounter, most people need a bit more than that.

This is where foreplay comes in. When it comes to sexual pleasure and satisfaction for all parties involved, foreplay is by far the most important part of sex.

Foreplay goes by many names. Some refer to it as a prelude to sex, some call it outercourse, but all of these names refer to the same part of a sexual encounter. According to Merriam-Webster, foreplay is defined as any type of “erotic stimulation preceding sexual intercourse.“

It can include stimulation of genitalia, nipples or any other zones of the body that are pleasurable for a person and can be done using hands, the mouth, toys or other body parts or objects.

“Taking the time to appreciate and care for your partner’s body will lead to greater arousal and better feelings surrounding the sexual encounter.”

Aside from physical stimulation, foreplay can also involve verbal or mental exchanges as well as other nonsexual physical stimulation. This can include erotic language or dirty talk, dances, kissing, massaging, role-play or any other action you and your partners deem sexy.

The goal is simple: to ensure both — or all — sexual partners are turned on and prepared for sex, both in their body and mind. The more aroused the body becomes before penetration, the better the penetration will feel. This will lead to a more enjoyable overall sexual experience and deeper connection with your partner or partners.

Physically, foreplay essentially allows the body to warm up before actual intercourse. Introducing erotic stimulation before penetration gives the body time to begin its natural physical responses to arousal. These include increased blood flow to the genital region, natural lubrication of the genitals, increased heart rate and sweating.

While everyone — regardless of gender or sexuality — can have an enhanced sexual experience with foreplay involved, it is especially vital for female-bodied individuals, as it can take their bodies longer to prepare for intercourse and may be more difficult for them to climax from penetration alone.

More often than not, when you attempt to engage in intercourse without any physical prelude, it can feel extremely uncomfortable and sometimes even painful.

Foreplay allows the body time to adapt to the sexual situation. This can be especially beneficial for folks who have difficulty with sex for a variety of reasons. People who experience pain with sex, performance anxiety, orgasm difficulty or other issues that impact sexual satisfaction can greatly benefit from engaging in extensive foreplay before attempting penetration.

Beyond preparing the physical body for sex, foreplay also creates a sense of intimacy, trust and emotional arousal for all parties. Taking the time to appreciate and care for your partner’s body will lead to greater arousal and better feelings surrounding the sexual encounter.

Feeling sexually cared for by your partner creates a greater level of comfort and a decreased level of sexual inhibition, which allows for more intense pleasure. Sexual pleasure and orgasms are brain-based phenomena, so feeling emotionally connected and supported during sex is a vital part of sexual satisfaction.

Sex is a very personal matter. Everyone’s sexual preferences are different, and foreplay is part of that.

Regardless of the type of sex you may be participating in, having some kind of prelude to sexual intercourse or penetration of any kind will likely lead to a more pleasurable, satisfying sexual encounter.

Reach Astrid Thorn at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.