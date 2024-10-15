Seymour: Voting in local elections is as important as federal elections

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Voting can be intimidating, stressful and time consuming, especially for new voters, but it is crucial. Most of us would rather just cozy up on the couch with a glass of ice water and a bag of Cheetos watching Family Feud than put in the effort to vote.

Voting in the national election is a big deal, as it only happens every four years. Usually, people are constantly updated about the candidates, as it is impossible to avoid. The chatter about the candidates takes over every news source, every social media platform and the dinner table. The national election is everywhere. It’s like getting sand in your hair at the beach — it is simply unavoidable.

Local elections, on the other hand, seem to be more like sunscreen: very important but forgotten daily. But in reality, voting in local elections is just as important as voting in national elections. Sure, the national election may seem more important because the president vetoes bills, negotiates treaties, directs foreign policy and executes laws. But the candidates in local elections directly affect you and the place you live.

First things first, voting in general is a privilege. We all need to honor that privilege and use it to every extent we can, including local and state elections. Voting is an opportunity to use your voice, impact your community and honor your rights.

In local elections, people elect state representatives, senators, governors, mayors, city council members, county commissioners, state legislators and more. Even though you might not know exactly what these people do, each of them make decisions that influence your life. Therefore, you should have a say in who assumes each position, especially because the election pool is much smaller, so the ballots cast carry much more weight.

Many may not realize it, but these local elections affect schools, public transportation, health care access, job security, pay equity, crime policies, environmental laws and gun safety. They could even decide whether that pothole you hit every day on the way to work will get repaired. A major factor local elections cover is taxation, and people should always have a say in where their tax dollars go.

I know it might seem like a hassle to research the candidates and decide which one your values align with. But I promise — an hour of research is going to be well worth it because it impacts you and your community. Once you vote the first time, you may be more likely to stay up to date with the elections in the future. And if the ballot seems confusing, I am sure most people would be happy to help you understand it, even the internet.

Trust me — I know this is overwhelming. Take it from me: I am freshly 18 years old and know very little about voting and elections. I have only voted one time, and it was for the county commissioner back home in Oregon. I knew I wanted to vote, but I had absolutely no clue who I was going to vote for. That night, I put on some music, cuddled up with my cat and researched each of the candidates on my laptop. I spent around an hour and a half reviewing the candidate’s ideals and found the one who best fit my opinions.

The next morning, I filled out the ballot, handed it to my dad and went to school. I remember I told all my friends I had voted for the first time. It doesn’t seem like much of a victory, but it was rewarding because I knew I was making an impact and I had just honored a right I had recently obtained.

Regardless of your age, voting is simple. It can even be fun sometimes. Plus, here in Colorado, we are lucky enough to have mail-in voting, so all voters have to do is fill out their ballot, slap a stamp on it and throw it in the mailbox.

