Naiditch: Niche Halloween costumes are bad idea

Picture this: You’re at a Halloween party, and you see a person in the middle of the room standing head to toe in a glimmering silver outfit with glitter all over their face. You think, “Obviously they’re a disco ball, or maybe they’re the Tin Man from ‘The Wizard of Oz.'” Wrong! Isn’t it obvious? They’re Joan of Arc — duh!

With Halloween in full swing, the excitement of dressing up beckons. But amid the typical parade of witches, vampires and superheroes, a growing trend has emerged: niche Halloween costumes. While the intention behind these costumes is often creative and humorous, they can lead to a host of problems that detract from the spirit of the holiday.

“When niche costumes take center stage, the spirit of traditional Halloween can be diminished, leaving behind a landscape of confusion rather than the warmth of collective celebration.”

One of the biggest drawbacks of niche costumes is that they often confuse more than amuse. For example, a costume based on a specific meme, such as “gay little monkey from the Apple Store,” might leave many scratching their heads. While some might appreciate the humor, others will simply see a person in a suit with a pained expression and think, “What’s that supposed to be?” The disconnect can lead to awkward interactions in which the joy of Halloween turns into a guessing game.

Consider costumes that reference obscure pop culture phenomena, like a character from a one-season sitcom that aired in the early 2000s. While fans of the show might appreciate the nod, most partygoers will be left in the dark. This may create an uncomfortable atmosphere where the wearer feels isolated or misunderstood. Halloween should be about community and shared experiences, but niche costumes can inadvertently create barriers.

Niche costumes can also tread into culturally insensitive territory. A costume that references a specific historical event or a marginalized group can easily come off as offensive. The intention might be playful, but the impact can be harmful. Halloween should be an inclusive celebration, and costumes that reference sensitive subjects can alienate or offend others, defeating the holiday’s purpose of bringing people together.

With the rise of social media, there’s an increasing pressure to come up with the most unique costume each year. This leads to a cycle in which people feel compelled to choose niche costumes to stand out. However, this can quickly turn into a source of stress rather than enjoyment. The pressure to be the funniest or most original can overshadow the simple joy of dressing up, making Halloween feel more like a competition than a celebration.

The proliferation of niche costumes can also overshadow classic Halloween staples. Characters like Dracula, Frankenstein’s monster and even beloved superheroes hold a certain charm and nostalgia that niche costumes often lack. These timeless figures evoke shared cultural memories and feelings of childhood joy. When niche costumes take center stage, the spirit of traditional Halloween can be diminished, leaving behind a landscape of confusion rather than the warmth of collective celebration.

While the allure of a unique, niche Halloween costume is understandable, it often leads to misunderstandings, creating an uncomfortable vibe for everybody involved in the encounter. Halloween is at its best when everyone can come together in costumes that resonate universally. This year, let’s embrace the classics and create an atmosphere where everyone can partake in the fun, making Halloween a truly inclusive celebration for all.

