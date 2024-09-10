Lopez: Dear Fort Collins

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Dear Fort Collins,

Where do I begin? The community you provide for students at Colorado State University is undeniably the best. With opportunities to go to the mountains, hang out in Old Town and even attend classes right in the heart of the city is amazing.

You offer students from vastly different backgrounds the chance to build a community no matter the time of year.

And as we exit the summertime, I can’t help but reflect on the Fort Collins Food Truck Rally held in City Park every Tuesday night. This provides students and the rest of your community the opportunity to interact with one another. It also combines the amazing cuisine options you have to offer along with local musicians who not many of us get to experience.

“Old Town is less of a city and more of a vibrant area with so much to do and explore, both day and night.”

The opportunity to sit in your park with some delicious food, listen to music, catch up with friends or walk by the pond is amazing, and it gives people the opportunity to breathe the fresh air that many are too busy to make time for.

But even if this Tuesday night occurrence isn’t enough, there is also the option to sit at Horsetooth Reservoir. It truly creates an escape for those who are close to campus. It is a great way to convince friends with a car to go swimming, but it’s also a great excuse to use a bike.

Either way, you offer an escape with a beautiful scenery that makes me actually want to go outside. You also give people the chance to learn — or fail to learn — how to paddleboard. I tried it and failed, but I still enjoyed the challenge and opportunity to learn how to paddleboard from a seated position.

If the mountain escape and being an outdoorsy person isn’t the vibe, your Old Town is the perfect spot to support local businesses and eat great food and ice cream. Old Town is less of a city and more of a vibrant area with so much to do and explore, both day and night.

This downtown environment can really change my perception of you and it helps me feel the liveliness of the town. The best part about Old Town’s proximity to campus is that any on-campus student can go for an hour in the middle of their day and get back on campus feeling refreshed.

In case that wasn’t enough, I can still go back downtown after the day is done, interact with other students and enjoy the Fort Collins nightlife. Whether I am attending a show, going to the bars or just having a nice dinner, there is always something to do.

Fort Collins, you have created an environment that is easy for almost anyone to live in. You are a place families call home, CSU students call home and even short-term residents, many who graduated from CSU, call home.

Thank you for all you have done,

A CSU student who has called Fort Collins her home for almost four years.

