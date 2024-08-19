Thorn: Remember these best etiquette practices to have sex in dorms

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Moving into the dorms can be incredibly exciting, especially for first-year students who are living on their own for the first time. There are countless new freedoms that come with living in a college dorm, one of which is the opportunity for new levels of sexual exploration and experimentation.

The ability to have sex somewhere other than your parents’ house is exciting and overwhelming and should absolutely be taken advantage of in a way that is safe and respectful to not only yourself but those around you.

Having sex while in the dorms is good fun but needs to be done mindfully. Your pleasure matters, but it should not be achieved at the expense of the well-being of others in your hall.

First and foremost, it is of the utmost importance to be as considerate to your roommate as possible. Unless you are one of the lucky folks who live in a single dorm, it is more than likely that you are going to have to plan your sexual encounters around another person’s schedule. Because the room is as much theirs as it is yours, it is essential that you respect the space and the needs of your roommate.

It can be extremely helpful to memorize your roommate’s schedule so you know the windows that you have available to get down and dirty. If your roommate has a 50-minute class and you have that time free, that would be the perfect opportunity to have some fun, whether that be solo or partnered.

Additionally, if you feel comfortable, it never hurts to send your roommate a quick text message to let them know you need the room to yourself for some time. Most roommates will not judge you and will be thankful for the heads-up.

In addition to respecting the person you share the room with, it is also essential that you show the same courtesy to the other people who live in your hall. The dorm walls may be made of brick, but they aren’t soundproof. Remember, if you can hear your neighbor laugh through the wall, they can definitely hear you getting down and dirty. Be mindful of bed squeaks, vocalizations and everything in between.

All students should take advantage of the free sexual health supplies that can be found around campus, but be sure to dispose of used items like barrier methods properly and make sure they all end up in the trash. Improper discarding of items like condoms and dental dams is not only a biohazard but is also simply inconsiderate to those living around you. Maintaining a clean and healthy living environment for yourself and your dormmates will help to foster a harmonious living environment for everyone in the residence hall.

While there are some factors to consider when getting hot and heavy in the dorms, students who desire to be sexually active should take full advantage of their new environment to safely explore their sexuality in all the ways that they weren’t able to while living with parents or guardians.

In addition to being mindful of their environment, everyone should be utilizing Colorado State University’s numerous sexual health resources, including free barrier methods, sexual wellness visits at the CSU Health and Medical Center and student organizations like Creating Respect, Educating Wellness (by and for) Students. These resources provide everything from medical treatment to sexual health education and can help you create the dorm sex life of your dreams.

Sexual experimentation is an integral part of early adulthood for many people, and that is something that should be celebrated. Having one’s own space and the freedom to explore their sexuality is a crucial part of developing their own personal sexual identity. Have fun, be respectful and get your freak on!

Reach Astrid Thorn at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.