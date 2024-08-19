The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Thorn: Remember these best etiquette practices to have sex in dorms

Astrid Thorn, Collegian Columnist
August 28, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Moving into the dorms can be incredibly exciting, especially for first-year students who are living on their own for the first time. There are countless new freedoms that come with living in a college dorm, one of which is the opportunity for new levels of sexual exploration and experimentation.

Ad

The ability to have sex somewhere other than your parents’ house is exciting and overwhelming and should absolutely be taken advantage of in a way that is safe and respectful to not only yourself but those around you.

Having sex while in the dorms is good fun but needs to be done mindfully. Your pleasure matters, but it should not be achieved at the expense of the well-being of others in your hall.

The dorm walls may be made of brick, but they aren’t soundproof. Remember, if you can hear your neighbor laugh through the wall, they can definitely hear you getting down and dirty. Be mindful of bed squeaks, vocalizations and everything in between.”

First and foremost, it is of the utmost importance to be as considerate to your roommate as possible. Unless you are one of the lucky folks who live in a single dorm, it is more than likely that you are going to have to plan your sexual encounters around another person’s schedule. Because the room is as much theirs as it is yours, it is essential that you respect the space and the needs of your roommate.

It can be extremely helpful to memorize your roommate’s schedule so you know the windows that you have available to get down and dirty. If your roommate has a 50-minute class and you have that time free, that would be the perfect opportunity to have some fun, whether that be solo or partnered. 

Additionally, if you feel comfortable, it never hurts to send your roommate a quick text message to let them know you need the room to yourself for some time. Most roommates will not judge you and will be thankful for the heads-up.

In addition to respecting the person you share the room with, it is also essential that you show the same courtesy to the other people who live in your hall. The dorm walls may be made of brick, but they aren’t soundproof. Remember, if you can hear your neighbor laugh through the wall, they can definitely hear you getting down and dirty. Be mindful of bed squeaks, vocalizations and everything in between.

All students should take advantage of the free sexual health supplies that can be found around campus, but be sure to dispose of used items like barrier methods properly and make sure they all end up in the trash. Improper discarding of items like condoms and dental dams is not only a biohazard but is also simply inconsiderate to those living around you. Maintaining a clean and healthy living environment for yourself and your dormmates will help to foster a harmonious living environment for everyone in the residence hall.

While there are some factors to consider when getting hot and heavy in the dorms, students who desire to be sexually active should take full advantage of their new environment to safely explore their sexuality in all the ways that they weren’t able to while living with parents or guardians.

In addition to being mindful of their environment, everyone should be utilizing Colorado State University’s numerous sexual health resources, including free barrier methods, sexual wellness visits at the CSU Health and Medical Center and student organizations like Creating Respect, Educating Wellness (by and for) Students. These resources provide everything from medical treatment to sexual health education and can help you create the dorm sex life of your dreams.

Ad

Sexual experimentation is an integral part of early adulthood for many people, and that is something that should be celebrated. Having one’s own space and the freedom to explore their sexuality is a crucial part of developing their own personal sexual identity. Have fun, be respectful and get your freak on!

Reach Astrid Thorn at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
House with snow-covered roof in front of a cloudy sunset.
Van Voris: CSU Mountain Campus made this a summer to remember
An illustration of a girl standing in the foreground with a question mark above her forehead and a frown on her face. To each of her sides in the background are two small transparent figures.
Pavelko: First-year friends don't have to be your forever BFFs
A ram wearing Colorado State University gear stands in front of a graphic illustration with a green mountain and a yellow background. White text on top of the green mountain says, Collegian Columnist.
Souza: Doing things for sake of joy is OK
More in Collegian Sex Column
Pavelko: Correct condom use is important
Pavelko: Correct condom use is important
Souza: Everyone should be able to take this CSU sex class
Souza: Everyone should be able to take this CSU sex class
Pavelko: Sexual health discussions are important at CSU
Pavelko: Sexual health discussions are important at CSU
More in Homepage
Viewed from behind, Colorado State University player in green, gold and white uniform sits on the sideline bench with other players during a game.
CSU football prepares for Texas-sized test on opening weekend
A graphic with the words Collegian Science surrounded by small, cartoon-like drawings of DNA, an atom and bacteria.
CSU prepares students for annual 'freshman flu'
A blue and red ram posed with 3D movie theatre glasses on with a film strip displayed behind it.
'It Ends with Us' strays from original story through powerful adaptation
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.