Dollaghan: Free speech is damaging to universities’ antidiscrimination policies

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Stone Canyon Fire 20% contained, Alexander Mountain Fire 1% contained at 7,648 acres

Editor's Note: This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available. The...

Colorado State University guard Isaiah Stevens drives the ball in a CSU mens basketball game against San Jose State University during the Mountain West championships March 13. CSU won 72-62.
Isaiah Stevens impresses at NBA Summer League, fuels momentum for 2-way contract

Isaiah Stevens is privy on what it takes to achieve the spectacular inside Thomas & Mack Center. While...

Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Gallery: Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Larimer County, Fort Collins

Read The Collegian's coverage of the Alexander Mountain Fire for updates. Reach Hannah Parcells...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Innovative Startups to Watch in the Tech Industry
July 19, 2024

The tech industry is ever-evolving, with startups continually pushing the boundaries of innovation. In 2024, several companies are making waves...

5 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job After Graduation
July 11, 2024
A Look at Some of the Best NBA Players from Colorado
July 10, 2024
How Can Colorado Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Improve For the 2025 NFL Draft?
June 6, 2024

Dollaghan: Free speech is damaging to universities’ antidiscrimination policies

Addy Dollaghan, Collegian Columnist
August 1, 2024
An+illustration+of+a+girl+with+green+hair+speaking+into+a+red+megaphone+with+exclamation+points+coming+out+of+it.
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

America’s Founding Fathers prided themselves on creating a free country for its citizens, especially one where people could speak unencumbered by government restrictions.

Ad

Controversies surrounding free speech have become more prominent in recent years; for example, Harrison Butker’s commencement speech at Benedictine College in May ignited significant backlash for his anti-LGBTQIA+ comments and misogynistic undertones. Similarly, many Colorado State University students were outraged at Riley Gaines’ presence on campus in April due to her outward scorn for transgender athletes competing in sports.

Free speech is the crux of America; however, universities have their own policies regarding it. Speakers like Gaines and Butker prove that free speech, while important, undermines certain policies and can even damage them.

CSU’s policy on discrimination and harassment states that the university is committed to creating an inclusive environment and “prohibits discrimination and harassment … by or against any member of or visitor to CSU.”

On April 3, Gaines spoke on behalf of Turning Point USA in favor of banning transgender athletes from competing in women’s sports.

Her speech incorporated a significant amount of religious rhetoric. While CSU’s policy encourages practicing one’s religion, there’s a fine line between practicing it and using it to go after certain groups of people.

“We are denying, of course, biblical truth but objective truth,” Gaines said. “The most basic of truths at that: man and woman.”

Not everyone believes in the Bible. Christianity, while prominent, isn’t proven to be the “objective truth” to non-Christians. Transgender and gender-fluid people have existed since the beginning of humanity. In certain Native American tribes, the term “two-spirit” has been used to describe individuals who don’t fit with their biological identities.

There’s no denying that there have been and will always be people who don’t identify with the traditional Western binary. Using Christianity as a measure of “objective truth” outwardly denies the validity of these individuals and therefore violates CSU’s discrimination policy.

Even on a highly religious campus like Benedictine College, free speech can still violate and damage the school’s policy. According to the Benedictine College student handbook, “The college prohibits discrimination and harassment on the basis of race, color, national or ethnic origin, sex, age, ancestry, disability, status as a veteran, marital status, parental status, genetic information or any other classification protected by law.”

Ad

On May 11, Butker, an openly Christian football player for the Kansas City Chiefs, gave a commencement speech that angered millions. He referred to LGBTQIA+ pride as “the deadly sins sort of pride that has a whole month dedicated to it.” Openly calling an entire group of people sinful in a religious context is openly discriminatory, directly compromising Benedictine’s policy.

Free speech is a massively important part of the nation’s history and part of what makes America unique. However, when used to discriminate and openly disapprove of entire groups of people, it absolutely damages policies set in place by universities like CSU and Benedictine. 

America is great because people can speak their minds, but hate has no place here, especially on college campuses. College is where young people are expected to grow, change, learn and find themselves during their entrance into adulthood. It’s a chaotic and beautiful time in students’ lives, a time in which they should feel and be protected by their school’s policies.

Reach Addy Dollaghan at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @ADollaghan.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
An illustration of a woman looking into a pink mirror with several figures in white hooded cloaks to her right. The background of the image is a bunch of scattered Greek letters.
Masia: Greek life is a cult on CSU's campus
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.
Pavelko: Cultish fandoms are unwelcoming, polarizing
An illustration of two dramatic masks, one depicting joy and the other sadness, among strips of film and next to a movie projector.
Thorn: Stop making cult classic movies into musicals
More in Homepage
Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Gallery: Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Larimer County, Fort Collins
A black, white and brown cat walks on a concrete path next to a leafy green bush.
Meet local celebrity Cuddles, 'the UCA cat'
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Stone Canyon Fire 20% contained, Alexander Mountain Fire 1% contained at 7,648 acres
More in Opinion
LFTE: Welcome back to The Collegian: Your go-to for independent CSU news
LFTE: Welcome back to The Collegian: Your go-to for independent CSU news
A stack of three Collegian newspapers.
Editorial: This is how The Collegian covers ASCSU, accepts letters to editor
A woman wearing a cowboy hat and smiling at the camera stands in front of a view of red rocks, shrubbery and a colorful sky.
Ward: Goodbye, The Collegian, you absolute beaut
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *