Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

A resident assistant died in Aspen Hall the afternoon of Jan. 24. Spokespeople for the university have...

Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings brings magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed

While Colorado State football has been over for quite a while now, there were still three CSU athletes...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

Seriously: CSU Snowriders think they’re better than you

Emma Souza, Collegian Columnist
February 6, 2024
Seriously%3A+CSU+Snowriders+think+theyre+better+than+you
Collegian | Madelyn Hendricks

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended.

To those who don’t know us — or worse, to those who don’t love us — what do you mean you don’t ski?

Ad

Although the prime time for winter activities is nearing its close, especially considering how warm it’s been recently, we at Snowriders thought now would be the perfect time to recruit new members for next season.

As the largest recreational club at Colorado State University — in both members and egos — it is our job at Snowriders to provide a welcoming community for CSU mountain mamas. If you partake in winter activities, come join us on the slopes! If not, hold on to your snow pants: You can still be a sassy snowflake! We need a bus driver.

Here at Snowriders, we recognize that being able to ski or snowboard is a luxury not all can afford — lift ticket prices are no joke on the wallets. With this being said, if you’re one of our lucky bunnies, we ask that you wear gear worth at least double the price of the Epic Pass. Bums aren’t allowed to tarnish our brand.

Of course, it’s not that we think Snowriders is the best club at CSU — every hobby is perfect for someone. And if being a live laugh lift-lover isn’t perfect for you, we love your confidence in trying something else! It takes a lot of guts to admit when you’re wrong.

Recently, however, misinformation has plagued the name of our giggling goggle gals, and we just can’t have that. Snowriders would like to address a few controversies that have been pissing on our snow.

Last November, some bitch from the Outdoor Club started a rumor that we let our black diamond babies ski with syphilis. This is not true. We at Snowriders stand against sexually transmitted diseases of all kinds.

Also, that grandma who was so unfortunately killed on Copper Mountain a couple weeks ago hit our snowboarder first. Please donate to our GoFundMe for bail, and help our helmeted hottie return home!

These incidents may have put a bad taste in your mouth, but Snowriders promises that joining our club will kiss that look right off your face. There’s a reason we don’t take any ugly members.

Breathing mountain air heals all. It’s the truth. Look at us: Some of our chairlift cuties were in therapy before joining Snowriders, and now they spend their weekends rocketing down hills just to feel something! Some say we’re running away from our problems, but we prefer the term “adrenaline junkies.”

Ad

So the next time you’re feeling stuck in a rut, come be stuck with us instead. And again, even if you’re not a slope sister, we’re still in need of a bus driver. Volunteer basis.

With everlasting, superficial love,

Snowriders

Reach Emma Souza at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @_emmasouza.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Proulx: Yes, the Supreme Court is illegitimate
Proulx: Yes, the Supreme Court is illegitimate
Cook: La cultura deportiva es simplemente mejor en el extranjero
Cook: La cultura deportiva es simplemente mejor en el extranjero
Parcells: Devaluing some academic fields has sexist, elitist implications
Parcells: Devaluing some academic fields has sexist, elitist implications
Pavelko: Taylor Swift spoiled her fans to her own downfall
Pavelko: Taylor Swift spoiled her fans to her own downfall
Proulx: CO Supreme Court decision on Trump highlights desensitized America
Proulx: CO Supreme Court decision on Trump highlights desensitized America
Souza: Designer stuff really isnt worth all the rage
Souza: Designer stuff really isn't worth all the rage
More in Homepage
Jane Fonda advocates for climate first-activism, encourages voters
Jane Fonda advocates for climate first-activism, encourages voters
Courtesy of Colorado State Athletics
Online exclusive: 'Out for blood': Hailey Smith looks to hit softball season out of park
President Nick DeSalvo talks about ASCSUs ability to make active changes at the Annual State of the Association Address.
ASCSU reflects, looks to future in State of the Association Address
Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction
Dr. Nabil Echchaibi spoke at Colorado State University, his talk titled “Auditions in Muslim (In)Visibility” Jan 31.
Nabil Echchaibi Explores Muslim (In)Visibility in CSU's Year of Democracy
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings brings magic to Old Town
More in Opinion
Seriously: Student loses hard work moments before deadline
Seriously: Student loses hard work moments before deadline
Seriously: Ram-cademy awards: Heres what CSU won
Seriously: Ram-cademy awards: Here's what CSU won
Cook: Sports culture is something thats just better abroad
Cook: Sports culture is something that's just better abroad
LFTE: International students make CSU a better place
LFTE: International students make CSU a better place
Pavelko: What is CSU doing to help international students feel welcome?
Pavelko: What is CSU doing to help international students feel welcome?
Souza: CSU dining halls should include more diverse foods
Souza: CSU dining halls should include more diverse foods


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *