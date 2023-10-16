Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

[name not provided] A protestor holds up a Palestinian flag during a Freedom for Palestine Protest on College Avenue in Fort Collins.
Freedom for Palestine Protest follows airstrikes in Gaza

Colorado State University’s South West Asian North African Student Organization and Muslim Student...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Souza: The brighter side of having to set back your clock

Emma Souza, Collegian Columnist
October 31, 2023
Souza%3A+The+brighter+side+of+having+to+set+back+your+clock
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Each year, there is a collective groan as most of America begrudgingly sets their clocks back in November — myself and my family included. From thereafter, many who commute to and from school or work will be in pitch-black monotony. Although I don’t agree with the logistics behind daylight saving time, I have to admit I like it better in the dark.

Ad

One of the most common reasons people hate winter is because the sun sets early. With less sunlight, people lose motivation, vitamin D and maybe even the will to live. I won’t negate the fact that these are real phenomena, but I feel like we as a society are so quick to latch onto the negatives about less daytime that we don’t appreciate several blessings that also come with it. So consider the following ideas before you are so quick to groan at having to set back your clock.

The sunrises

For most of the year, merely witnessing the sun peek over the horizon means waking up at the buttcrack of dawn. I don’t do that, and I’m sure a good portion of anyone with sanity and the means to sleep in also refuses to wake at 5:30 a.m. But during these months when the sun doesn’t rise until 7 a.m., our commutes are painted with a backdrop of stars, morning golds and pinks. The beauty makes cold mornings much less bleak.

A better start

A later sunrise is also twofold: Besides witnessing this gorgeous display, one can now sleep in without being woken up before their alarm. The sun has countlessly flashbanged my opening eyes for the past several months, only for me to realize that my alarm isn’t set to go off for another 45 minutes. With the sun rising later, morning rise-and-shines will have less shine, so you can actually rise.

Holiday season

I don’t know if I’m the only one who uses this logic, but in my mind, the minute America switches to daylight saving time, it is the holiday season. The start of November — and subsequently the sun setting earlier — signals Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas, New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day and more. I associate darker skies and shorter days with snow and festivity. 

Exponential coziness increase

This wintertime festivity also carries over into more coziness. When it’s dark around 5 p.m., there’s nothing I’d rather do than cozy up with a good book beside the fireplace, light a candle, grab a blanket and waste the evening away. I recognize that this is dangerous for productivity, but it also stops the winter gloominess from creeping in. Everyone deserves to indulge themself once in a while.

When temperatures drop, the Colorado snow will begin to fall relentlessly. So as we set our clocks back these upcoming weeks, winter frustration and an eagerness for winter break may overtake Colorado State University and its students. But reframing less daylight with a positive mindset is good for all of us.

Reach Emma Souza at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @_emmasouza.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Collegian Columnists
Pavelko: Halloween couples are the new relationship standard
Pavelko: Halloween couples are the new relationship standard
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Lopez: More can be done for Breast Cancer Awareness Month
The lake outside the Lory Student Center sits calmly from the sidewalk near the LSC on October 6, 2023.
MacMahon: Quiet places at CSU to destress from Homecoming
Lopez: How does parents weekend affect Homecoming?
Lopez: How does parents weekend affect Homecoming?
Lopez: Have you gotten your costume yet?
Lopez: Have you gotten your costume yet?
Lopez: 5 fall activities to participate in this October
Lopez: 5 fall activities to participate in this October
More in Homepage
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
Trio of Rams lands on award watchlists, haunting competition
‘Breaking the News’ emphasizes importance of diversity in journalism
‘Breaking the News’ emphasizes importance of diversity in journalism
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: SFRB, accessibility
Colorado State University players celebrate Olivia Fout s (18) goal from outside of the 18-yard box against the United States Air Force Academy Oct. 15.
Rams soccer advances to MW semifinals for 1st time in history
Both Colorado State University and the United States Air Force Academy power through the snow during the game Oct. 28. Air Force won 30-13.
Rams fall with snow against No. 19 Air Force
CSUs womens cross country team ends championship drought
CSU's women's cross country team ends championship drought
More in Opinion
Secrest: What Halloween costumes tell us about internalized misogyny
Secrest: What Halloween costumes tell us about internalized misogyny
Seriously: Expect these Halloween costumes this year
Seriously: Expect these Halloween costumes this year
Souza: Everyone should be able to take this CSU sex class
Souza: Everyone should be able to take this CSU sex class
Seriously: 5 ways to tell your roommate to fill the Brita
Seriously: 5 ways to tell your roommate to fill the Brita
Pavelko: Sexual health discussions are important at CSU
Pavelko: Sexual health discussions are important at CSU
A Ram fans STATE bus sits next to the Colorado State University Intramural Fields during a tailgate that took place before the Homecoming game against San Jose State University Oct. 9, 2021.
Seriously: Top things to avoid this Homecoming weekend
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner, Illustration Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *