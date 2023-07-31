Today's top stories
Ducks swim across a flooded bike path next to the Lory Student Center Lagoon at Colorado State University Aug. 1. The Lagoon was one of the only areas to remain flooded after the July 31 storm.
Flood mitigation centers minimize flood damage on CSU campus

On July 31, Larimer County experienced up to three inches of rain, causing major flooding in Fort Collins...

Pizza Casbahs bright neon exterior illuminates Laurel Street. The institution has been part of the Fort Collins food scene since 2005 and offers authentic New York-style pizzas.
Pizza Casbah feeds authentic New York-style pizza to FoCo

Pizza Casbah has long been a staple for New York-style pizza near the Colorado State University campus...

Nick DeSalvo and Alex Silverhart hug each other after they are announced as this years president and vice president of the Associated Students of Colorado State University in the senate chambers April 5.
ASCSU's ambitions for the upcoming school year

Most of Colorado State University’s students may have been on summer break for the past couple of months,...

Lopez: Banning affirmative action challenges students success

Dominique Lopez, Opinion Director
August 8, 2023
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

The opportunity to go to college is a privilege. But more importantly, the opportunity to attend a top university as a person of color is an important step toward achieving their dreams.

On June 29, affirmative action was struck down by the Supreme Court, making it so that race could no longer be considered as part of someone’s admission into a university.

On that same day, Colorado State University President Amy Parsons sent an email to all students on campus stating that the Supreme Court’s decision would not have an impact on the CSU community. However, the university’s claim does not mean there will be absolutely no effect on students.

As a student of color, I know how important it is to have peers who look like you at school. And the decision to have people who look like you on campus is something that I have found has a major impact when it comes to choosing a college.

But affirmative action being struck down means many students of color who are applying to colleges may not be able to get in or even have the opportunity to see peers who look like them on campus.

The importance of affirmative action being accessible to students of color on all campuses is no different from the topics I have written about before. Now more than ever, it is important to me to share how CSU has helped me shape my opportunities to be a part of change.

However, if I ever choose to leave CSU or even choose to attend graduate school outside of CSU, I may not have the privilege I have here: to discuss all that is affecting these students of color and, more importantly, those who are often underrepresented.

Banning affirmative action will just affect the admissions process for now. However, Inside Higher Ed has pointed out how this could also affect scholarships that are specific to people of color and even outreach programs that are specific to people of color.

CSU’s Bridge Scholars Program is specifically for first-generation students as well as those of underrepresented backgrounds who may be in need of financial assistance. This program is something that is important in making the transition to college life a bit smoother for those who need it.

Programs like these are created with student success in mind, and without them, many students of color may not feel as though they have the capabilities to attend college. However, seeing peers who look like you makes such a huge difference in empowering you to feel like you can do this.

Banning affirmative action is a step backward for the country, and it is a step back for universities. Without opportunities and chances to make a difference in their community, students of color are in danger of being overlooked, and the diversity that students seek on campuses could be slim.

This decision may impact only colleges and universities now, but it could have a lasting effect on students at all grade levels and make it closer to impossible to see success in their future.

Reach Dominique Lopez at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @caffeinateddee6.
