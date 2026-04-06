State of the Association highlights ASCSU’s accomplishments, looks ahead

Members of the Associated Students of Colorado State University gathered in the Never No Summer Ballroom in the Lory Student Center April 3 for the annual State of the Association. The evening, modeled off the U.S. president’s state of the union address, reflected on the accomplishments across ASCSU and looked to the future.

“Every initiative led, every event hosted and every voice amplified has contributed to the story of who we are as an association,” said Isabella Simpson, chief of staff, who planned and facilitated the event. “Tonight we celebrate those who have gone above and beyond, those who have not only strengthened their departments but have helped shape the future of Colorado State University.”

Various departments shared reports on their year’s work.

Assistant Director of Registered Student Organization Affairs Natalie Fontenot gave the first report on behalf of the Department of Unified Success. Fontenot reflected on the ways her department fulfilled its goal of closing “the gap between students and the resources that are meant to serve them,” naming initiatives such as ASCSU in the classroom, hosting graduate school informational events in cultural resource centers and more.

“Unified Success is a new department,” Fontenot said. “We did not inherit a playbook; we built our own identity, our systems and our relationships from the ground up.”

Laura Bussard, deputy director of basic needs initiatives, shared initiatives led by her department, including Ram Band Harm Reduction, where volunteers handed out drink spike test kits and cup covers. Other initiatives included informing students of the victim assistance hotline, hosting events like Wellness Wonderland and handing out Thanksgiving meal kits.

Bussard said that while basic needs support doesn’t discriminate, international and first-generation students are more likely to experience insecurity.

“It’s much easier to do the convenient thing and table on The Plaza, but in order to truly meet students where they’re at, we must reach out to them and understand what their specific needs are,” Bussard said.

Leaders of the executive, legislative and judicial branches also shared their work. Speaker of the Senate Brooke Reese highlighted pieces of legislation from the over 50 pieces produced by the 55th senate. Chief Justice of the ASCSU Supreme Court Melanie Brousseau, discussed the election’s 14.25% voter turnout — an approximate 11% increase from the prior year, she said.

In the office of the president, Andrew White, chief of operations, emphasized the importance of transparency, which he said expanded through the student benefits website, publishing a public initiative tracker and creating a website for the Legislative Strategic Advisory Board.

Student Body Vice President Joseph Godshall said the Student Fee Review Board was revitalized and rebuilt, and for the first time in nearly 20 years, is at its full capacity.

After highlighting accomplishments, Godshall said work still needs to be done.

“For too many students, the question is not, ‘How do I succeed?’ but, ‘How can I stay here?’” Godshall said. “That’s not a question that we can accept. So where do we go from here? We go forward with urgency. We continue to refine systems that we’ve rebuilt. We continue to demand transparency and accountability. And we continue to ensure that every student, regardless of background, has access to the resources that they need. The goal is not just to manage the situation; the goal is to succeed and improve it.”

Throughout his speech, Jakye Nunley, student body president, detailed his experience in ASCSU, thanking many people in the organization and sharing lessons he had learned over his three years in the organization.

“I’ll share these few things: One, leave ASCSU better than you find it; Two, leave the door open for others, or as I say, ‘What good are the doors you open if you close them behind you?’; Three, be kind,” Nunley said. “We are colleagues first. Lastly, I’ll say thank you all. It has been my absolute pleasure to serve you, be your friend and thought partner, and most importantly, your peer.”

Godshall said the association belongs to students.

“(Students) have a voice in (the association) — you have a stake in it, and you have the power to shape it,” Godshall said. “The state of the association is strong because we choose to rebuild, we choose to act and we choose to love. Strength is not something you declare; it is something you prove. So let’s keep proving it every single day for every student.”