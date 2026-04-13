Breaking: Intersection of Prospect Road, Shields Street reopened following traffic accident

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The intersection of Prospect Road and Shields Street has been closed due to a traffic accident.

At 2:45 p.m., the intersection was closed to westbound, southbound and northbound traffic due to a crash. According to a safety alert sent by Colorado State University, eastbound traffic is moving through the area.

The intersection will be closed indefinitely. Alternate routes are required, leading to delays and heavy traffic on and around campus.

“We are advising everyone to take extra time to get to campus if they need to, and then definitely seek alternative routes when they see that their regular route has been blocked,” CSU Director for Crisis Communications and Public Information Officer Nik Olsen said.

As of 4:44 p.m., the crash was cleared and the intersection has reopened.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.