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Breaking: Intersection of Prospect Road, Shields Street reopened following traffic accident

Laila Shekarchian, News Editor
April 13, 2026
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Editor’s Note: This is an ongoing breaking news story. Updates will be provided as they become available.

The intersection of Prospect Road and Shields Street has been closed due to a traffic accident.

At 2:45 p.m., the intersection was closed to westbound, southbound and northbound traffic due to a crash. According to a safety alert sent by Colorado State University, eastbound traffic is moving through the area.

The intersection will be closed indefinitely. Alternate routes are required, leading to delays and heavy traffic on and around campus.

“We are advising everyone to take extra time to get to campus if they need to, and then definitely seek alternative routes when they see that their regular route has been blocked,” CSU Director for Crisis Communications and Public Information Officer Nik Olsen said.

As of 4:44 p.m., the crash was cleared and the intersection has reopened.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @RMCollegian.

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About the Contributor
Laila Shekarchian
Laila Shekarchian, News Editor
Laila Shekarchian is thrilled to step into the role of news editor at The Collegian for her final semester at CSU.   Shekarchian first joined The Collegian as a staff reporter on the news, life & culture and arts & entertainment desks during her freshman year before serving as the ASCSU beat reporter throughout her sophomore year and first semester of her junior year.   In her time covering student government, Shekarchian developed a strong interest in campus policy and student advocacy, and she looks forward to passing on the ASCSU beat and improving its coverage through her role as news editor.   Shekarchian will graduate this spring with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism and media communication with a minor in political science. Following her time at CSU, she plans to attend law school and pursue international law to continue her advocacy for immigrant and global communities.   As an Iranian-American, Shekarchian has long been interested in international media and politics and enjoys spending time abroad exploring new places and cultures. Her background has shaped both her academic interests and her journalistic approach, emphasizing representation and cultural understanding.   When she is not in the ASCSU Senate Chambers or chasing a story on campus, she enjoys traveling, cooking, hiking and spending time with her friends, dog and cat. Shekarchian is excited to take on this new role and looks forward to another wonderful semester with The Collegian.