CSU professor, REDI@CSU cofounder Stephan Weiler builds economic legacy

Stephan Weiler, professor of economics at Colorado State University, has spent his career finding ways to close the urban-rural information gap that can leave communities out of federal measurements. His goal of supplying crucial data for underserved areas framed the backbone of the Regional Economic Development Institute at CSU, or REDI@CSU, which Weiler helped cofound almost a decade ago.

Weiler said he devoted over 40 years of his life to economics for several reasons, one being that it gave him the tools to try and solve problems he cared about.

“They tend to get ignored otherwise,” Weiler said. “Universities generate information. Rural areas don’t have much information about what they could do; they’re just kind of stuck.”

The REDI institute is an engaged research enterprise that provides a monthly report on concise economic strategies for struggling regions, both urban and rural, particularly in Colorado.

“I liked it because people seemed to, for whatever reason, listen to economists,” Weiler said. “I wanted to make somewhat of a difference and leave this place a little better, hopefully, than when I came.”

Before cofounding the REDI institute, Weiler completed important research that would help influence the rest of his career, namely a 1997 study that looked at why rural areas were staying populated despite a decrease in job opportunities and an increase in machinery.

With no simple solution to helping rural communities struggling in economic transitions, Weiler said he was intrigued by the possibility of entrepreneurship as a pathway. He described his research and interest in entrepreneurship as a key “red thread” running through his career.

“That’s where entrepreneurship comes in,” Weiler said. “It’s not like you’re going to have some big company come in and employ you all. You may just have to do it yourself.”

After completing his bachelor’s degree in economics and master’s degree in applied economics at Stanford University, Weiler went on to receive his Ph.D. in economics at the University of California, Berkeley. He later found himself at CSU, where he would spend nearly 30 years as a professor of economics, as well as 10 years as research associate dean helping to direct research and creativity within the College of Liberal Arts.

All this experience turned into something special in 2016 when Weiler was awarded the William E. Morgan Chair, which provided him three years of funding for a project of his choice.

“I saw an opportunity to build up something solid that would be focused on helping rural Colorado,” Weiler said. “We are a land-grant institution, and we have a responsibility to the entire state, not just Denver metro.”

Knowing that knowledge of the agriculture sector is just one important piece in understanding how to help rural communities in Colorado, Weiler decided to ask longtime colleague and professor of agricultural and resource economics Dawn Thilmany to cofound the institute.

“He’d always have this kind of, like, smile … because he also knew I was always too busy and way overcommitted,” Thilmany said.

Weiler said he wanted to incorporate experts like Thilmany, who are in the College of Agricultural Sciences, for their extensive rural research and insights, coupled with those of the College of Liberal Art’s economics department.

“A lot of it was me and Dawn and Rebecca (Hill), and then a lot of grads and undergraduate students,” Weiler said, recalling the formation of REDI.

Weiler said a highlight in his career has been getting to mentor students. The REDI’s collaborative reports give undergrad and graduate students a chance to start thinking about their honors theses and dissertations, and some students have even gone on to pursue Ph.D degrees and positions in academia.

“They’ve all gone on to get good jobs, many in academia,” Weiler said.

One past student of Weiler’s, economics Ph.D. student Thomas Gifford, said Weiler is a great economist and an even better person.

“Dr. Weiler regularly goes above and beyond to make sure his students and colleagues feel valued and appreciated,” Gifford said. “He has built a community of economists that is truly remarkable.”

In academia, completing a paper or dissertation can take years. Gifford said having the opportunity for students to publish and showcase bits of their work in REDI Reports can be very encouraging.

“Writing a REDI Report has been an incredibly enjoyable chapter of my academic journey at CSU,” Gifford said. “The report led to a flurry of media interviews with CBS 4, Denver 7, CPR and other news outlets that would have never seen my research without the outlet that REDI provided.”

Weiler’s devotion both to his students and addressing the disparity between urban and rural areas has led him to create a long-lasting impact on communities in Colorado and around the world.

“I want the people who run the institute now to come up with the future,” Weiler said. “I think I did the best I could with the time that I had. … I feel lucky.”