Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Breaking: FCPS responds to shooting at Foothills Mall

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
April 5, 2025
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to add comments provided by the public information officer for Fort Collins Police Services.

Fort Collins Police Service is responding to and investigating a shooting at Foothills Mall.

Police response outside of Foothills Mall April 5. A shooting was reported at the mall in the afternoon. (Collegian | Kate Sherman)

Heavy police presence was reported in the area at 5:36 p.m., FCPS posted on Twitter. “Heavy police presence at Foothills Mall in Fort Collins,” the first statement read. “Please avoid the area while police assess the incident.”

At 5:53 p.m., FCPS posted another update saying that officers were responding to a shooting at the mall. “Operations at the mall have been suspended,” the posted updated said “The public is asked to avoid the area.”

Police response outside of Foothills Mall April 5. A shooting was reported at the mall in the afternoon. (Collegian | Kate Sherman)

Finally, at 6:30 p.m., FCPS posted that operations remained suspended at Foothills Mall.

“The mall is closed to patrons and staff,” the statement said. “Officers are in the process of safely releasing anyone who was sheltered inside.”

A media staging area was being set up for a press briefing at the time of publication.

More details were provided by FCPS’s Public Information Officer J. Gilmore at the press briefing.

“We do know that there are at least two victims,” Gilmore said. “The suspect is not in custody. We are following several leads … They’re releasing people as they’re … moving through and securing those areas.”

The mall is still sectioned off and being investigated. No other information was made available at the time of publication and update.

FCPS posted a final update to their Facebook page, saying that “The investigation has transferred to FCPS Criminal Investigations Division and a police presence is expected to remain for the next several hours while they process the scene.”

The update also explained that the shooting was reported around 5 p.m. and that it happened on a sidewalk outside the mall, and there is “no indication of additional victims.”

This is a breaking news story. Updates will be provided as available.

Reach Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Articles
Tory Horton closes collegiate chapter with strong pro day performance
Image of cartoon voting slip.
Lopez: I'm skipping this year's ASCSU election; they don't support all students
Image of cartoon mail box with the words "Letter From the Editor."
LFTE: Student civic engagement in ASCSU elections is more important than ever
More in Homepage
Image of an open door that says "College of Liberal Arts" on it.
ASCSU senate race sees unprecedented interest from Liberal Arts candidates
The 2025 Associated Students of Colorado State University Speaker of the Senate Candidate Brooke Reese poses for a photo March 31.
ASCSU Elections: Meet speaker of the senate candidate Brooke Reese
Image of cartoon red carpet, curtains and movie screen.
Bong Joon Ho does it again with hilarious, smart 'Mickey 17'
More in News
2025 Associated Students of Colorado State University vice presidential candidate Joseph Godshall and presidential candidate Jakye Nunley pose for a photo March 25.
ASCSU Elections: Meet presidential, VP candidates Jakye Nunley, Joseph Godshall
A large black letter C in the style of The Collegian logo is to the left of the words Breaking News written in red all caps. The graphic is on top of a faded image of The Oval from above.
Breaking: CSU confirms 6 international student visas have been revoked
Colorado State University's Turning Point USA chapter invited de-transitioner Chloe Cole to speak about her beliefs against gender-affirming care for minors March 27. "They see people like me as an existential threat because our stories challenge the narrative that they cling on to so rapidly," Cole said. "Woke ideology, and in particular the modern transgender movement, has become a faith of sorts. For many, it fills a spiritual void."
Chloe Cole visits CSU to share experiences, denounce 'radical transgender ideology'
About the Contributors
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel’s leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association’s national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian’s reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director & Assistant Print Editor
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University’s campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.