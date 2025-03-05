Eugene Daniels announced as 2025 commencement speaker

Eugene Daniels, a Colorado State University alum and renowned political journalist, has been announced as CSU’s 2025 commencement speaker.

The announcement via SOURCE article highlights Daniels’ career in journalism, including his recent naming as Senior Washington Correspondent for MSNBC.

Daniels graduated from CSU in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and technical communication, after playing on the CSU football team and working for multiple branches of student media.

Joining POLITICO in 2018, Daniels covered the midterm elections and is now a White House correspondent for the outlet, as well as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Daniels discussed his time at CSU with SOURCE.

“Colorado State University is the place that I found myself, my voice and, more importantly, my career,” Daniels said in the article.

“The professors, students and advisers I met in my years there changed my life in more ways than I can count. I am so honored that President Parsons asked me to serve as commencement speaker.”

Commencement is set for May 16, 2025, and more information can be found on CSU’s commencement website.

