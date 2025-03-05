Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Eugene Daniels announced as 2025 commencement speaker

Aubree Miller, News Editor
March 6, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx

Eugene Daniels, a Colorado State University alum and renowned political journalist, has been announced as CSU’s 2025 commencement speaker.

The announcement via SOURCE article highlights Daniels’ career in journalism, including his recent naming as Senior Washington Correspondent for MSNBC.

Daniels graduated from CSU in 2012 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and technical communication, after playing on the CSU football team and working for multiple branches of student media.

Joining POLITICO in 2018, Daniels covered the midterm elections and is now a White House correspondent for the outlet, as well as president of the White House Correspondents’ Association.

Daniels discussed his time at CSU with SOURCE.

“Colorado State University is the place that I found myself, my voice and, more importantly, my career,” Daniels said in the article.

“The professors, students and advisers I met in my years there changed my life in more ways than I can count. I am so honored that President Parsons asked me to serve as commencement speaker.”

Commencement is set for May 16, 2025, and more information can be found on CSU’s commencement website.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Executive Director of Trees, Water & People Sebastian Africano speaks about his profession in front of Colorado State University students in the Global Careers Panel discussion with CSU faculty and international business professionals Feb. 25. “There's a whole industry or sector that was trying to reduce fuel consumption (and) reduce exposure to smoke in cooking, and that became my niche," Africano said. "So I moved to Honduras in early 2025."
Global Careers Panel introduces students to international work opportunities
Senators of the Associated Students of Colorado State University representing different Cultural Resource Centers stand in the front of the ASCSU senate chamber waiting to speak Feb. 19. Students and staff of various CRCs came to share their experiences on campus and the impact the centers have had on their lives.
This week in ASCSU: Constitutional amendments, DEIA student support
A car drives past a building on a college campus.
CSU Courtesy Shuttle drives students around campus
More in Homepage
Colorado State Forward David Roddy (21) makes a jump shot.
Former CSU men's basketball player signs with Houston Rockets
Professor Kirk McGilvray, student Olivia Pyke and graduate students Amelia Stoner and Jacqueline Linn apply a biopolymer foam to a mock wound at the Colorado State University Orthopaedic Bioengineering Research Laboratory Feb. 28. The team was awarded a grant by the U.S. Department of Defense to research and develop the foam for use in wound treatment, healing and recovery. “What's unique about vital foam is that it's a topical delivery solution that allows us to fill the volume of the wound,” McGilvray said. “That (also) allows for a homogeneous distribution of the therapeutics.”
$1.5 million grant funds CSU antibiotic wound foam research
Sleeping Mask by Gillian Wearing, a hyperrealistic woman’s face, and Tattoo Mask by John Collins, a deep red and intricately detailed mask, sit on display in a glass case together at "The Body Construct: Between Flesh and Thought," an exhibition at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art in the University Center for the Arts Feb. 27.
'The Body Construct' exhibit explores identity, physical form
More in News
Colorado State University Professor Mary Van Buren, representing the anthropology and geography department, asks CSU administration questions during a Faculty Council meeting in the Physiology Building Feb. 25. "I don't think my question was answered, despite Dr. Orsi's follow up," Van Buren said. "Faculty, staff and students should be included in the decision-making process from the start, not as an afterthought. The failure to include the chair of Faculty Council in the IMT chart and the lack of awareness of Dr. Chermack's work with the Scenario Planning Institute at CSU reflects our lack of inclusion in the process."
CSU faculty express frustration with admin following uncertainty generated by federal directives
Image of students protesting.
Gallery: Students respond to federal DEI policies
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons introduces a new question for the panel at the Conversation on the First Amendment and Higher Education.
What to expect in CSU's upcoming College of Liberal Arts Democracy Summit
About the Contributors
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back ’80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is a human development and family studies student at Colorado State University pursuing his passion for graphic design at The Collegian. Originally from Austin, Texas, Caden’s journalistic journey began in the high school yearbook department, where his passion for design grew. This led to him to seek out student media when he got to Colorado State University. Starting as a page designer in his first year, Caden found a home at The Collegian. This led him to the position of print director his sophomore year. Despite majoring in HDFS, Caden seamlessly integrates his hobby of graphic design with his academic pursuits. The Collegian has become an integral part of his success at CSU. Now firmly rooted in Colorado, Caden is eager to contribute to the student media landscape, The Collegian and its success. He loves working alongside other excited students who are talented and have a lot to teach and push him to continue to grow as a visual journalist.