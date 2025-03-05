Founded 1891.

Former CSU men’s basketball player signs with Houston Rockets

Sophie Webb, Sports Editor
March 5, 2025
Collegian | Devin Cornelius
David Roddy (21) attempts to make a jump shot during the Colorado State University men’s basketball game against Boise State University March 5, 2021. CSU won 71-68.

If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again.

For NBA player and former Colorado State men’s basketball player David Roddy, he is certainly trying to find his perfect fit, now on his third team of the season after signing a two-way deal with the Houston Rockets.

Over the past three seasons, Roddy has jumped between four teams: Memphis Grizzlies, Phoenix Suns, Atlanta Hawks and Philadelphia 76ers — a full circle moment, as the 76ers originally drafted Roddy. 

Despite a rough start to his professional career, Roddy was a name chanted across the stands of Moby Arena, as he was the star of the show with the Rams. 

During his time at CSU, Roddy was not only a consistent player but helped set the standard for the team. In his three years as a Ram, Roddy notched 1,406 career points, 21 double-doubles and 508 field goals. 

But instead of staying with CSU his senior year, Roddy forfeited his NCAA eligibility to take his career to the NBA, entering the draft. He was a first-round pick for the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2022 NBA draft and was immediately traded to the Grizzlies, where he remained until 2024.

After being traded to the Suns, Roddy would not even last six months with the team before moving on to the Hawks. A case of déjà vu then set in, as he only played with them for seven months before signing a 10-day contract with the 76ers.

The Rockets currently hold the No. 5 spot within the Western Conference, setting their sights on the playoffs after adding another forward to the roster.

Reach Sophie Webb at sports@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

