Founded 1891.

Submit a Tip

Join
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Support The Collegian

Advertise With Us

Print Archives
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Global Careers Panel introduces students to international work opportunities

Chloe Waskey, Staff Reporter
March 3, 2025
Collegian | Sofia Raikow
Executive Director of Trees, Water & People Sebastian Africano speaks about his profession in front of Colorado State University students in the Global Careers Panel discussion with CSU faculty and international business professionals Feb. 25. “There’s a whole industry or sector that was trying to reduce fuel consumption (and) reduce exposure to smoke in cooking, and that became my niche,” Africano said. “So I moved to Honduras in early 2025.”

On Tuesday, a panel of five international professionals met with students at the Global Careers Panel to share insight on building successful careers abroad. Each panelist brought experience from diverse fields, offering perspectives on working overseas.

The panelists were asked a variety of questions regarding the importance of learning foreign languages, how they suggest students pursue international careers and the relevance of international careers in the current political landscape.

Blake DeLong, an assistant professor of Spanish at Colorado State University, spent his career working in translation and interpretation mainly for children’s hospitals. He has a bachelor’s in Spanish, French and German, two master’s degrees in French and Spanish, a master’s in translation and interpretation and a Ph.D. in Latin American literature.

“You do only live one life. So why not do all the things that you want to do? Why not try, at least try, (to) at least put yourself out there? Why not make a choice to try, and if it fails, guess what: You learned that. Do something.” –Lindsay Singh, Peace Corps strategic recruiter

To DeLong, learning foreign languages was essential to his career development.

“I would put it to you that no matter where you are in life, you will always be happy that you speak in the language — that you learn a different language,” DeLong said. “It is going to be a superpower no matter what arena you decide to pursue.”

Daniel Chilson, an international sales specialist, said knowledge of language is incredibly important from a business perspective.

“First and foremost, being a really good communicator, regardless of the language, is just really fundamental,” Chilson said. “If you’re looking at careers or jobs internationally, if you’re looking at a career regardless, just mastering good communication skills is just really, really vital.”

When asked how students should pursue work overseas, many panelists suggested that students should seek experiences that diversify their skill sets and make them more desirable to employers.

“The more that you’re out there in different environments and different experiences, you know, the more life experience that you can kind of bring to your personal skill set and create those differentiators that set you apart in the job market,” said Sebastian Africano, executive director of the nonprofit Trees, Water & People.

Alum and Peace Corps Recruiter at Colorado State University, Lindsay Singh talks about her time living in Guyana for Colorado State University students in a Global Career Panel discussion with CSU faculty and professionals in International Relations facilitated by Associate Professor in the Department of Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Peter Erickson in the Lory Student Center on Tuesday, February 25. “I actually spent four and a half years in Guyana as a Peace Corps volunteer. Typical Peace Corps volunteer tours are about two years I spent about four and a half,” said Singh. (Collegian | Sofia Raikow)

Lindsay Singh, a Peace Corps strategic recruiter at CSU, said the first step to career success is fostering curiosity and being unafraid to take risks.

“You do only live one life, so why not do all the things that you want to do?” Singh said. “Why not try, at least try, (to) at least put yourself out there? Why not make a choice to try, and if it fails, guess what: You learned that. Do something.”

Singh spoke on the future of international careers in the current political landscape, given many U.S. programs focused in international outreach have recently been paused or shut down.

“Change is inevitable,” Singh said. “Sometimes the change itself can be overwhelming and overly challenging if that person chooses to focus on that instead of the incredible opportunities that going overseas offers.”

Jordan Sowell, special programs manager for International Programs at CSU, said students should advocate for their passions.

“Use your voice in ways … where you can advocate for things that you are passionate about because we don’t know what’s going to happen,” Sowell said.

Sowell said pursuing a career in the international sector means committing to a process of constant growth and learning.

“There’s so much to learn, even when you feel like you’re pretty proficient,” Sowell said. “There’s, like, something else that you’re reaching for. I’ve never stopped.”

A room in the Lory Student Center is packed with Colorado State University students to watch CSU faculty and professionals in international relations participate in a Global Career Panel facilitated by Associate Professor in the Department of Languages, Literatures and Cultures, Peter Erickson on Tuesday, February 25. (Collegian | Sofia Raikow)

Students then asked the panelists how they should prepare for changes in the job market amid the rise of artificial intelligence being used in professional environments.

DeLong said he anticipates AI will change some aspects of many jobs, but because international work is usually driven by interpersonal communication, the future of most careers is not at risk.

“Personal connection is something that just cannot — at this point — cannot be replaced,” DeLong said. “It’s about leveraging those technologies in an ethical way, a meaningful way.”

The panelists also gave specific advice on how to choose which overseas career to pursue.

“My recommendation would be to maybe segment your search, pick an industry and maybe even break down that industry according to your own areas of interest or your skill set,” Chilson said.

After the panel, Singh said she spoke to students who found the event had motivated them to pursue their international career goals.

“What was exciting to me is to hear that they were inspired by the panel to kind of follow those international dreams,” Singh said. “Every student who I spoke with had a different story, and every student is unique, and yet every student with those unique backgrounds and stories were able to come together in a common interest.”

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
Colorado State University Professor Mary Van Buren, representing the anthropology and geography department, asks CSU administration questions during a Faculty Council meeting in the Physiology Building Feb. 25. "I don't think my question was answered, despite Dr. Orsi's follow up," Van Buren said. "Faculty, staff and students should be included in the decision-making process from the start, not as an afterthought. The failure to include the chair of Faculty Council in the IMT chart and the lack of awareness of Dr. Chermack's work with the Scenario Planning Institute at CSU reflects our lack of inclusion in the process."
CSU faculty express frustration with admin following uncertainty generated by federal directives
Image of students protesting.
Gallery: Students respond to federal DEI policies
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons introduces a new question for the panel at the Conversation on the First Amendment and Higher Education.
What to expect in CSU's upcoming College of Liberal Arts Democracy Summit
More in Homepage
Kaylynn English (28) hits the ball during the Colorado State University softball game against Texas A&M University Corpus Christi March 1.
CSU softball bounces back, splits second doubleheader of week
A woman in a green jersey holds an orange ball with one hand and runs past a woman in a yellow jersey.
CSU women's basketball drops Border War to Wyoming
Bowen Born dribbles the ball during a play during Colorado State University's game against Utah State March 1. Bowen and his teammates defeated USU 93-66.
CSU men’s basketball starts scorching hot, dominates in win against Utah State
More in News
A large group of students walk together, holding a large banner in front of the group.
Department of Education's Dear Colleague letter challenges DEI policies in education
A room filled with people, both sitting and standing.
This week in ASCSU: Students advocate for CRCs, DEIA
Students sit with their homework in a circular room, seated in chairs in the center of the room and around the edges of a staircase.
Students stage sit-in protest at Administration Building, call for clarity on future of CRCs