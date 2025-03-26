Founded 1891.

ASCSU, Political Review Club host round table discussion with candidates

Aubree Miller, News Editor
March 27, 2025
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Brooke Reese, candidate for Speaker of the Senate, speaks to Hayden Taylor and Madeline Kamberg at the “Seats at the Table” roundtable with candidates for ASCSU elections. Reese is running for Speaker of the Senate unopposed.

A collaborative effort between Colorado State University’s Political Review Club, the civic engagement nonprofit New Era Colorado and the Associated Students of CSU, the first Seats at the Table event was held Tuesday to give students an opportunity to hear from the current candidates running for office in the upcoming ASCSU elections.

Each candidate was seated at a table with attendees, and the group moved from table to table every 20 minutes or so. Candidates had two minutes to introduce themselves, and attendees were allotted the rest of the time for questions. 

Brooke Reese is the lone candidate for speaker of the senate and focused on her previous experience as speaker pro tempore and what the main goals of the senate are.

Brooke Reese, candidate for Speaker of the Senate, discusses her initiatives for the future of ASCSU senate “Seats at the Table” roundtable with candidates for ASCSU elections. Reese is the current speaker pro tempore. (Collegian | Allie Seibel)

“We have a very broad reach in terms of what types of advocacy we want to see on campus, (…) but in order to do that, well, we have to be transparent, do the necessary outreach to the constituency groups that we’re meant to represent,” Reese said. 

There are three campaigns for president and vice president, and two were in attendance: Jakye Nunley, current ASCSU chief of staff, and Joseph Godshall, current ASCSU director of public relations; and Connor Flynn, current political science student, and Jonas Andersen, current biomedical sciences student, for president and vice president, respectively. 

Cultural Resource Centers were among the main concerns from students in each discussion, and Nunley discussed his experience with the Black/African American Cultural Center and how the office led to his decision to come to CSU. Nunley specifically mentioned Bobby Browning, who works in admissions, as an inspiration.

Jakye Nunley, candidate for Associated Students of Colorado State University president, speaks to a rotation of students at the Seats at the Table round table event. Nunley currently serves as the ASCSU chief of staff. (The Collegian | Allie Seibel)

“He stopped me and he said, … ‘You let colleges tell you no — you don’t tell them no,’” Nunley said. “It got me all the way together, and I applied to CSU immediately, as soon as I could, and that’s how I ended up here. And so I tell that story to say that I recognize, and not only recognize, but I live in, daily, the power of Cultural Resource Centers.”

Nunley said that preserving CRCs is not something his administration would shy away or back down from and that he is a product of a CRC. He also highlighted honesty and transparency as key points of leadership. 

“I’m not going to promise you today that I’m going to be perfect and that you are going to just love everything about me when and if you elect me as student body president,” Nunley said. “But I will say, though, is that I do promise transparency, I promise honesty and I promise to stick to everything I said I’m going to do.”

Godshall echoed similar points of unity and cohesion within the student body, along with utilizing ASCSU’s power wherever possible when advocating for students.

Joseph Godshall, candidate for Associated Students of Colorado State University vice president, speaks to a rotation of students at the Seats at the Table round table event March 25. Godshall is running with Jakye Nunley and currently serves as the ASCSU director of public relations. (The Collegian | Allie Seibel)

“We might not have the power of making that actual differential change, but what we can do is go talk to the people who can,” Godshall said. 

He also emphasized that ASCSU is not static and that changes can be made in different branches and areas of the organization to better serve students. 

“We have to reestablish our priorities,” Godshall said. “And what Jakye and I plan on doing is that we plan on evaluating everything as a whole, as it comes up. … I’m thinking we should redefine where our priorities lie and bring in experts on the matters to draw those boundaries for us, rather than drawing them ourselves, and that comes from communication with our advisers, with our peers, with our coworkers, making sure that the best outcome happens.”

Flynn, who is running for ASCSU president, said the main aspect of his campaign is centered on DEIA initiatives and protecting various resources across campus, as well as representing the student body accurately.

“I do feel like there’s a very large disconnect between ASCSU leadership and the average student, and I’m running for president because I want to bridge that gap,” Flynn said. 

He also focused on hearing from students and hearing about their experiences and what matters across campus.

“I really do want to have an opportunity with events like this to actually hear from people and then, more importantly, follow up with them and actually be able to get what they want to see done, done,” Flynn said.

Connor Flynn, candidate for Associated Students of Colorado State University president, speaks to a group of students at the Seats at the Table round table event March 25. The event was organized by the Political Review Club and CSU’s chapter of New Era Colorado. (The Collegian | Allie Seibel)

Flynn discussed his experience working with Reps. Andy Boesenecker and Yara Zokaie and how that would translate to student government. 

“I personally think that one of the biggest things that CSU needs is obviously funding,” Flynn said. “Specifically, advocacy around higher higher-ed funding, partnering with … these local representatives and local members of the City Council to push for higher elected leadership at the state level.”

A key talking point for Andersen, who is running for ASCSU vice president alongside Flynn, was affordability and accessibility along with community involvement. He cited recent organizing efforts for various protests across campus as well as work with the Young Democratic Socialists of America at CSU, of which Andersen and Flynn are co-chairs.

“Even getting involved in your community is just so important,” Andersen said. “I’m not the voice of my community; my community is that voice, and I want those people to be there, to listen and to be heard.”

Jonas Andersen, candidate for Associated Students of Colorado State University vice president, speaks to assembled students at the Seats at the Table round table event March 25. Andersen is a sophomore running for the seat with Connor Flynn. (The Collegian | Allie Seibel)

Andersen also highlighted his passion for advocacy, even if not elected to the position of vice president.

Students floated in and out of the event, with around 40 people in attendance total. Willem Derosier, an undeclared first-year student, attended the discussion with very little knowledge of ASCSU.

“I’m very inspired by the people that were speaking here and how passionate they are on different things,” Derosier said. “I did not know this existed at all, which is pretty. It’s cool to know that it’s here for us.”

Candidates will be campaigning up until the elections, happening from April 7-9 on RAMweb.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on social media @aubreem07.

About the Contributors
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back ’80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel’s leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association’s national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian’s reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.