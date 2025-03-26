ASCSU, Political Review Club host round table discussion with candidates

A collaborative effort between Colorado State University’s Political Review Club, the civic engagement nonprofit New Era Colorado and the Associated Students of CSU, the first Seats at the Table event was held Tuesday to give students an opportunity to hear from the current candidates running for office in the upcoming ASCSU elections.

Each candidate was seated at a table with attendees, and the group moved from table to table every 20 minutes or so. Candidates had two minutes to introduce themselves, and attendees were allotted the rest of the time for questions.

Brooke Reese is the lone candidate for speaker of the senate and focused on her previous experience as speaker pro tempore and what the main goals of the senate are.

“We have a very broad reach in terms of what types of advocacy we want to see on campus, (…) but in order to do that, well, we have to be transparent, do the necessary outreach to the constituency groups that we’re meant to represent,” Reese said.

There are three campaigns for president and vice president, and two were in attendance: Jakye Nunley, current ASCSU chief of staff, and Joseph Godshall, current ASCSU director of public relations; and Connor Flynn, current political science student, and Jonas Andersen, current biomedical sciences student, for president and vice president, respectively.

Cultural Resource Centers were among the main concerns from students in each discussion, and Nunley discussed his experience with the Black/African American Cultural Center and how the office led to his decision to come to CSU. Nunley specifically mentioned Bobby Browning, who works in admissions, as an inspiration.

“He stopped me and he said, … ‘You let colleges tell you no — you don’t tell them no,’” Nunley said. “It got me all the way together, and I applied to CSU immediately, as soon as I could, and that’s how I ended up here. And so I tell that story to say that I recognize, and not only recognize, but I live in, daily, the power of Cultural Resource Centers.”

Nunley said that preserving CRCs is not something his administration would shy away or back down from and that he is a product of a CRC. He also highlighted honesty and transparency as key points of leadership.

“I’m not going to promise you today that I’m going to be perfect and that you are going to just love everything about me when and if you elect me as student body president,” Nunley said. “But I will say, though, is that I do promise transparency, I promise honesty and I promise to stick to everything I said I’m going to do.”

Godshall echoed similar points of unity and cohesion within the student body, along with utilizing ASCSU’s power wherever possible when advocating for students.

“We might not have the power of making that actual differential change, but what we can do is go talk to the people who can,” Godshall said.

He also emphasized that ASCSU is not static and that changes can be made in different branches and areas of the organization to better serve students.

“We have to reestablish our priorities,” Godshall said. “And what Jakye and I plan on doing is that we plan on evaluating everything as a whole, as it comes up. … I’m thinking we should redefine where our priorities lie and bring in experts on the matters to draw those boundaries for us, rather than drawing them ourselves, and that comes from communication with our advisers, with our peers, with our coworkers, making sure that the best outcome happens.”

Flynn, who is running for ASCSU president, said the main aspect of his campaign is centered on DEIA initiatives and protecting various resources across campus, as well as representing the student body accurately.

“I do feel like there’s a very large disconnect between ASCSU leadership and the average student, and I’m running for president because I want to bridge that gap,” Flynn said.

He also focused on hearing from students and hearing about their experiences and what matters across campus.

“I really do want to have an opportunity with events like this to actually hear from people and then, more importantly, follow up with them and actually be able to get what they want to see done, done,” Flynn said.

Flynn discussed his experience working with Reps. Andy Boesenecker and Yara Zokaie and how that would translate to student government.

“I personally think that one of the biggest things that CSU needs is obviously funding,” Flynn said. “Specifically, advocacy around higher higher-ed funding, partnering with … these local representatives and local members of the City Council to push for higher elected leadership at the state level.”

A key talking point for Andersen, who is running for ASCSU vice president alongside Flynn, was affordability and accessibility along with community involvement. He cited recent organizing efforts for various protests across campus as well as work with the Young Democratic Socialists of America at CSU, of which Andersen and Flynn are co-chairs.

“Even getting involved in your community is just so important,” Andersen said. “I’m not the voice of my community; my community is that voice, and I want those people to be there, to listen and to be heard.”

Andersen also highlighted his passion for advocacy, even if not elected to the position of vice president.

Students floated in and out of the event, with around 40 people in attendance total. Willem Derosier, an undeclared first-year student, attended the discussion with very little knowledge of ASCSU.

“I’m very inspired by the people that were speaking here and how passionate they are on different things,” Derosier said. “I did not know this existed at all, which is pretty. It’s cool to know that it’s here for us.”

Candidates will be campaigning up until the elections, happening from April 7-9 on RAMweb.

