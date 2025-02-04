This week in ASCSU: Budgetary Affairs Committee

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Feb. 5 for the 19th session of the 54th senate.

To begin the session, Recruitment and Retention Officer Graham Kelly gave a presentation on recruiting future ASCSU members and asked for current members’ input on communications with prospective members.

Following Kelly’s presentation, Giovanna Paterno, a student from the Warner College of Natural Resources, gave a statement expressing concerns about recent executive orders that threaten students’ ability to pursue education in sustainability-related fields.

“Just this morning, I met with my capstone group to work on our integrated ecosystem management plan,” Paterno said. “We all proved quite frustrated at the fact that datasets we need to accurately do our project are blocked on the United States Forest Service website after the order to investigate any and all websites referring to the climate crisis.”

Paterno called on ASCSU to support students in this field, invest in resources to make such information available to students and support them during uncertain times.

“We are listed in the top-10 green schools of the country,” Paterno said. “This is why people like me have traveled across the country and spent tens of thousands of dollars to study here because of this school’s dedication to our planet. I come before the senate to help us protect our pursuit of knowledge. … Remind us we can lean on you for support in these uncertain times.”

Following gallery input, the ASCSU Elections Committee was ratified. Following Q&A, discussion and debate, the candidates were approved with unanimous consent.

The executive, legislative and judicial branches then provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events.

Following reports, the senate moved on to elect the next chair of the Budgetary Affairs Committee. During the annual budgetary procedure, the committee is responsible for determining the amount of money the senate is allowed to spend and what it is spent on.

Senators Jared McGlothlin, Diana Diggs, Sarah Gilroy and Matthew Grenier were nominated for the position.

Following candidate introductions, Q&A sessions and discussion and debate, Jared McGlothlin was elected by a secret ballot vote and subsequently sworn in.

ASCSU Senate will resume Feb. 12.

