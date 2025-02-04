Founded 1891.

This week in ASCSU: Budgetary Affairs Committee

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
February 9, 2025
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Associated Students of Colorado State University Parliamentarian Madeleine Kamberg announces a recess at the second session of the 54th senate Aug. 22, 2024.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Feb. 5 for the 19th session of the 54th senate.

To begin the session, Recruitment and Retention Officer Graham Kelly gave a presentation on recruiting future ASCSU members and asked for current members’ input on communications with prospective members.

Following Kelly’s presentation, Giovanna Paterno, a student from the Warner College of Natural Resources, gave a statement expressing concerns about recent executive orders that threaten students’ ability to pursue education in sustainability-related fields.

“Just this morning, I met with my capstone group to work on our integrated ecosystem management plan,” Paterno said. “We all proved quite frustrated at the fact that datasets we need to accurately do our project are blocked on the United States Forest Service website after the order to investigate any and all websites referring to the climate crisis.”

Paterno called on ASCSU to support students in this field, invest in resources to make such information available to students and support them during uncertain times.

“We are listed in the top-10 green schools of the country,” Paterno said. “This is why people like me have traveled across the country and spent tens of thousands of dollars to study here because of this school’s dedication to our planet. I come before the senate to help us protect our pursuit of knowledge. … Remind us we can lean on you for support in these uncertain times.”

Following gallery input, the ASCSU Elections Committee was ratified. Following Q&A, discussion and debate, the candidates were approved with unanimous consent.

The executive, legislative and judicial branches then provided updates on their respective work, initiatives and upcoming events.

Following reports, the senate moved on to elect the next chair of the Budgetary Affairs Committee. During the annual budgetary procedure, the committee is responsible for determining the amount of money the senate is allowed to spend and what it is spent on.

Senators Jared McGlothlin, Diana Diggs, Sarah Gilroy and Matthew Grenier were nominated for the position.

Following candidate introductions, Q&A sessions and discussion and debate, Jared McGlothlin was elected by a secret ballot vote and subsequently sworn in.

ASCSU Senate will resume Feb. 12.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributor
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.