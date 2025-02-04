CSU officials celebrate Founders Day at Denver Capitol

Student leaders, university officials and legislative student interns from across the Colorado State University system convened Tuesday in the west foyer of the Colorado State Capitol. The occasion marked the institution’s 155th Founders Day, with university representatives and legislative officials taking time to appreciate the nationwide impact and value of the CSU community.

Among the attendees were CSU President Amy Parsons, CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank and CSU Pueblo Interim President Rico Munn. Members of the Associated Students of CSU also attended to represent the student body, in addition to all three of the university system’s mascots.

Following brief remarks in the west foyer by appropriate university representatives, the group — including the mascots — was invited to an active session of the Colorado Senate. Before the legislative body moved into their official business, Senate President James Coleman took time to personally welcome the CSU delegation.

Sen. Cathy Kipp represents the Fort Collins area and took time to recognize the historical significance of land-grant institutions and the duty of the government to ensure access to higher education. Kipp drew on the passage of the Morrill Act of 1862 — through which CSU was founded — as evidence of the nation’s long-held belief in educational opportunity.

“Today, CSU celebrates 155 years of providing life-changing education, world-leading research and exceptional service to the people of Colorado,” Kipp said. “(This carries) on President Lincoln’s vision of promise and opportunity for all Americans.”

CSU plans at least one visit to the Colorado State Capitol annually. Frank, who previously served as president of CSU in Fort Collins for 11 years before his dual appointment as chancellor in 2015, is no stranger to Capitol visits and conversations with legislators.

“We do this every year,” Frank said. “It’s a chance to make sure the legislature understands what all the campuses are doing and the value we bring to Colorado.”

With floor sessions for both the House and Senate scheduled simultaneously, the delegation moved into the lower chamber of the Colorado General Assembly to greet the Colorado House of Representatives. With three pieces of legislation on their second reading set for discussion, the legislative process was placed in full view for CSU student government representatives.

HB25-1131, “Eliminate Student Cap at Colorado State University’s Veterinary Program,” was the first bill to be discussed. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Dusty Johnson and Fort Collins Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, intends to remove the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences’ restriction on the number of applicants admitted to the program, citing veterinary shortages across the state and increased financial burdens.

“We have seen a real need for veterinarians across our state, both for small but definitely large livestock and our agricultural community,” Johnson said. “This bill will help support this state’s land-grant university’s veterinary medicine program, our animals, our savored food and our rural communities.”

The legislation passed its second reading with overwhelming support, though it will need a third reading before its official passage.

Despite the warm welcome from the General Assembly, discussions surrounding tuition increases for both in-state and out-of-state students at state-funded universities still persist into the active legislative session. ASCSU representatives plan to return to the Capitol in March to testify against the increase in front of the Joint Budget Committee.

ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo will graduate in May but still plans to continue advocating for students at the state level until then. He expressed gratitude for the passage of HB25-1131 and said he looks toward future visits with legislators.

“To be able to be pulled away to be on the senate floor and the house floor is really special, and I think it’s a testament to the relationships that student government itself has established with some of the legislators here at the Capitol,” DeSalvo said.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.