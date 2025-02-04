Founded 1891.

The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU officials celebrate Founders Day at Denver Capitol

Sam Hutton, News Editor
February 12, 2025
Collegian | Allie Seibel
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons, CSU Pueblo Interim President Rico Munn, CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank, CSU Global President Becky Takeda-Tinker and Senator Cathy Kipp pose for a photo on the Colorado Senate floor. Kipp, a senator from Fort Collins, led the recognition of CSU’s Founder’s Day for the Senate.

Student leaders, university officials and legislative student interns from across the Colorado State University system convened Tuesday in the west foyer of the Colorado State Capitol. The occasion marked the institution’s 155th Founders Day, with university representatives and legislative officials taking time to appreciate the nationwide impact and value of the CSU community.

Among the attendees were CSU President Amy Parsons, CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank and CSU Pueblo Interim President Rico Munn. Members of the Associated Students of CSU also attended to represent the student body, in addition to all three of the university system’s mascots.

Associated Students of Colorado State University Director of Public Relations Joseph Godshall chats with CSU President Amy Parsons before the start of the House of Representatives session Feb. 11. Members of ASCSU attended the Founder’s Day event at the Colorado Capitol. (Collegian | Allie Seibel)

Following brief remarks in the west foyer by appropriate university representatives, the group — including the mascots — was invited to an active session of the Colorado Senate. Before the legislative body moved into their official business, Senate President James Coleman took time to personally welcome the CSU delegation.

“To be able to be pulled away to be on the senate floor and the house floor is really special, and I think it’s a testament to the relationships that student government itself has established with some of the legislators here at the Capitol.” -Nick DeSalvo, ASCSU president

Sen. Cathy Kipp represents the Fort Collins area and took time to recognize the historical significance of land-grant institutions and the duty of the government to ensure access to higher education. Kipp drew on the passage of the Morrill Act of 1862 — through which CSU was founded — as evidence of the nation’s long-held belief in educational opportunity.

“Today, CSU celebrates 155 years of providing life-changing education, world-leading research and exceptional service to the people of Colorado,” Kipp said. “(This carries) on President Lincoln’s vision of promise and opportunity for all Americans.”

CSU plans at least one visit to the Colorado State Capitol annually. Frank, who previously served as president of CSU in Fort Collins for 11 years before his dual appointment as chancellor in 2015, is no stranger to Capitol visits and conversations with legislators.

Goldie the Golden Eagle, Colorado State University Global’s mascot, Wolfie the ThunderWolf, CSU Pueblo’s mascot and CAM the Ram, CSU Fort Collins’ mascot, sit on the Colorado House of Representatives floor Feb. 11. The mascots attended the Founder’s Day celebration at the Colorado Capitol. (Collegian | Allie Seibel)

“We do this every year,” Frank said. “It’s a chance to make sure the legislature understands what all the campuses are doing and the value we bring to Colorado.”

With floor sessions for both the House and Senate scheduled simultaneously, the delegation moved into the lower chamber of the Colorado General Assembly to greet the Colorado House of Representatives. With three pieces of legislation on their second reading set for discussion, the legislative process was placed in full view for CSU student government representatives.

HB25-1131, “Eliminate Student Cap at Colorado State University’s Veterinary Program,” was the first bill to be discussed. The legislation, sponsored by Rep. Dusty Johnson and Fort Collins Rep. Andrew Boesenecker, intends to remove the College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences’ restriction on the number of applicants admitted to the program, citing veterinary shortages across the state and increased financial burdens.

“We have seen a real need for veterinarians across our state, both for small but definitely large livestock and our agricultural community,” Johnson said. “This bill will help support this state’s land-grant university’s veterinary medicine program, our animals, our savored food and our rural communities.”

The legislation passed its second reading with overwhelming support, though it will need a third reading before its official passage.

Associated Students of Colorado State University Deputy Director of Marketing/Digital Media Lillian Coughlin, Director of Public Relations Joseph Godshall, Co-Deputy Director of Governmental Affairs Manuel Marquez-Avalos, former Director of Governmental Affairs and current Senior Legislative Aide Michael Stella and President Nick DeSalvo wait for the beginning of the senate session Feb. 11. ASCSU representatives were present for Founder’s Day celebrations. (Collegian | Allie Seibel)

Despite the warm welcome from the General Assembly, discussions surrounding tuition increases for both in-state and out-of-state students at state-funded universities still persist into the active legislative session. ASCSU representatives plan to return to the Capitol in March to testify against the increase in front of the Joint Budget Committee.

ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo will graduate in May but still plans to continue advocating for students at the state level until then. He expressed gratitude for the passage of HB25-1131 and said he looks toward future visits with legislators.

“To be able to be pulled away to be on the senate floor and the house floor is really special, and I think it’s a testament to the relationships that student government itself has established with some of the legislators here at the Capitol,” DeSalvo said.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.

About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.