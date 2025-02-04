ASCSU hosts ‘Know Your Rights’ presentation to educate, inform students

The Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition hosted a “Know Your Rights” presentation Monday, Feb. 10, providing students with crucial information on immigrant protections in Colorado and strategies for navigating encounters with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The event aimed to spread information about legal rights, safety measures and community resources amid growing concerns about immigration policies and enforcement.

“CIRC started out basically as undocumented (people) coming together and saying we want (driver’s) licenses; we don’t want any more cooperation between cops and ICE,” said Keilly Leon, north regional organizer at CIRC, who gave the presentation.

The presentation covered multiple policies concerning the undocumented community, including the expansion of expedited removal, which makes it legal for undocumented immigrants to be deported without going through immigration court proceedings.

Formerly, the policy only applied to those within 100 miles of the United States border and who arrived within 14 days to the country. The new policy applies to individuals who did not enter the United States on a visa or parole and cannot prove they have been in the United States for at least two years, and it is enforceable across the entire country.

“People are really scared,” Leon said. “I’ve heard from teachers that their kids aren’t going to school right now because parents are just so scared. They don’t want to go to the doctor because they have heard things because this administration has just put so much fear in our community. There’s just so much emotion all around.”

The event also stressed the importance of knowing which areas on campus are public versus private when it comes to immigration enforcement. The Lory Student Center is a public space, meaning immigration officers may enter without a warrant, while dorms are private, and any areas restricted by ID card access and door locks have limited access. Classrooms, laboratories and offices fall under limited access as well.

“We’re all rams, and rams take care of rams no matter their immigration status.” –Javier Burgos, ASCSU governmental affairs intern

Throughout the presentation, attendees were called up to roleplay scenarios resembling an undocumented person encountering immigration officers or other law enforcement to provide realistic examples of what it could be like.

Attendees were encouraged to document and record any encounters with immigration officials and utilize the rapid response line to report incidents. The ICE activity hotline can be reached at 844-864-8341, 24/7.

Leon also addressed the emotional toll that immigration policies and enforcement have on affected individuals and their families.

“It’s more than information — it takes a toll on your body; it takes a toll on your mental health,” Leon said.

For ASCSU representatives, the event was about more than just politics; it was also about supporting fellow students. By bringing attention to the matter, organizers hope to create an environment where students feel protected and supported.

“You take politics and identity, and if you take it all out of it, at the base, it’s caring for students,” said Javier Burgos, an ASCSU governmental affairs intern. “We’re all rams, and rams take care of rams no matter their immigration status.”

Manuel Marquez-Avalos, co-deputy director of government affairs and the event organizer, emphasized the importance of standing with students in the current political climate. He urged students to stay informed and actively support their peers.

“I think it’s a very critical time to stand with our immigrant community,” Marquez-Avalos said. “I see this rhetoric that’s going around is very dangerous, and I just want to make sure that we’re empowering each other.”

Marquez-Avalos organized the event as part of a larger effort to spread awareness and ensure the well-being of all students, regardless of their immigration status.

“Whether or not we’re affected personally, I think it’s important to spread awareness and education so that we can be there in case of anything,” Marquez Avalos said. “It’s really just about prevention.”

ASCSU Chief of Staff Jakye Nunley highlighted Marquez-Avalos’ dedication to hosting the event and his efforts to represent all students, emphasizing the importance of hosting events like this one.

“It’s selfless, and it’s an act on behalf of all students,” Nunley said. “That’s what I wish more of our campus programming was: acts and programs that were put on with all students in mind.”

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.