This week in ASCSU: Rams Against Hunger, DEI

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Jan. 29 for the 18th session of the 54th senate.

The session included student input regarding recent executive orders affecting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives and undocumented students’ rights, along with the swearing in of new senators and associates.

Ad

University Affairs Committee Chair Fiona Miller called for the university to take a stance against potential U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement raids and to support DEI programs.

“Calling DEI programs discriminatory is outlandishly ignorant,” Miller said. “It bluntly disregards the systematic racism that this country was built upon. It’s all liberty and justice for all until marginalized groups advocate for equity.”

Another statement was given by Students of the Oval Caucus Chair Vladimir Lora Pardo.

“So what can you guys do?” said Lora Pardo. “Let people know. Let people know they have rights. Let people know that there is a packet for in case you get deported.”

The meeting also addressed financial matters, with Director of Finance Tangia Zheng giving an update on budget for the year. Vice President Braxton Dietz provided a brief update on the Student Fee Review Board and budget expectations for the coming year. Budget assumptions indicated that student fees could increase to $1,425, up from last year’s $1,386.

ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo reported on the Joint Budget Committee’s concerns about a budget shortfall and its potential impact on higher education, noting that programs were at risk of being cut. He emphasized the need for student advocacy and announced plans to visit the state capital the following morning. DeSalvo also spoke on ICE’s presence in Fort Collins and the concerns of students.

“Do not confuse our silence for ignorance,” DeSalvo said.

In executive reports, Director of Public Relations Joseph Godshall updated senators on ongoing discussions surrounding the future of print media at Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation. Chief Justice Morgan Wright encouraged open communication and welcomed new members.

The DEI committee announced its meeting schedule: Fridays from 2-3 p.m. in the conference room.

Ad

Several student engagement and resource initiatives were highlighted, including launching an ecofeminism book club and an art exhibit titled “The Body’s Not an Apology” in partnership with the recreation center. The annual Feminist Queer Empowerment Conference has been canceled. A “Sweet Shop” event, scheduled for Feb. 11 at Braiden Hall, will distribute emergency contraceptives, pregnancy tests and condoms while promoting sex positivity and education.

Senate then ratified Bill #5408, allocating an additional $54,000 for the Rams Against Hunger Pocket Pantry to increase the annual budget from $12,000 to $18,000 for the next three academic years. Additionally, Resolution #5407 was discussed.

The meeting concluded with the ratification of Luke Leahy as the new finance intern and Jorja Whyte from the Basic Needs Department emphasizing the importance of resources for student wellness and support.

Reach Riley Paling at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @rileypaling.