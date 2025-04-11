ASCSU senate discusses sustainable living in FSL, HDS emergency room procedure

The Associated Students of Colorado State University discussed and voted on multiple pieces of legislation during the 26th session of the 54th senate.

Items on this week’s agenda included advocating for student resource awareness, accessibility and sustainable living in Fraternity and Sorority Life.

Prior to regularly scheduled business, ASCSU Elections Manager Garett Lopez announced the results of the 2025 student elections.

Following a presentation by the Student Resolution Center, ASCSU representatives took time during gallery input to reflect on the election results, congratulate the winners and thank those who supported campaigns.

Following gallery input, Bill #5413, “BSOF Bill,” was introduced.

The bill requests $6,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund for the Board for Student Organization Funding Grant and $3,045 to support the Travel Grant. Due to increasing demand, the legislation aims to accommodate the number of students who seek financial aid for travel to allow CSU students to better access academic and professional opportunities abroad.

The bill was expedited and passed by unanimous consent following Q&A, discussion and debate.

Bill #5410, “Establishing the Sustainable Living in FSL Council,” was then discussed.

The legislation aims to establish a council within the environmental affairs department and work as an FSL liaison to ASCSU, encouraging members of FSL to attend sustainability conversations twice a month and collaborate to reduce waste and consumption within their chapters.

During discussion and debate, multiple senators argued against the legislation, deeming it pointless due to a lack of interest among FSL members.

“I am a member of FSL, and I can tell you that I directly oppose this bill; a part of that is that (the Interfraternity Council) is completely uninterested in this bill,” College of Business Sen. Matthew Grenier said. “In my opinion, this bill really doesn’t do much, and it’s going to create a thing that either does not fully represent sustainability in IFC, as well as FSL as a whole, or is just an empty room with one person in it.”

Following discussion and debate, the bill failed 9-13-10 by placard vote.

Senate then confirmed Lex #5418, “Budget Sunshine Act.” The lex aims to alter the ASCSU Constitution, senate bylaws and executive job descriptions to increase public access to ASCSU finances and encourage public input when developing the budget.

Following discussion and debate, the lex passed with unanimous consent.

Lex #5423, “The Accommodations Act,” was then discussed. The lex aims to allocate money from the Senate Discretionary Fund to purchase mobility assistive technology that can be used by any CSU entity during events in an effort to make them more accessible.

The lex was continued 27-0-0 and was sent to the University Affairs and Budgetary Affairs committees for further review.

Senate then confirmed Lex #5421, “Amending Committee Chair Job Descriptions.” The lex aims to edit the job descriptions of committee chairs to require them to attend all senate sessions in an effort to increase transparency, communication and efficiency.

Following discussion and debate, the lex passed with unanimous consent.

Lex #5422, “Codification of Subcommittees,” was then discussed. The lex will amend the ASCSU Constitution and senate bylaws to clarify the role and function of subcommittees within ASCSU.

The lex was continued by voice vote and sent to the Internal Affairs Committee for further review.

Next, Resolution #5413, “Advocating for Awareness of HDS Emergency Room Procedures,” was introduced. The resolution aims to increase awareness of the processes and procedures of CSU Housing and Dining Services in the case of allocating residence hall emergency rooms, ideally providing students with better safety and security in on-campus living situations.

Following Q&A, the resolution was sent to the University Affairs, Internal Affairs and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion committees for review.

Lastly, Lex #5424, “Adjustments for Accessibility,” was introduced. In reference to ASCSU’s constitutional requirement to provide any documents expected to be presented in meetings 48 hours in advance, the lex aims to “add nuances and adjustments to the 48-hour rule to account for situations in which the 48-hour rule cannot apply.”

Following Q&A, the legislation was sent to the Internal Affairs and DEI committees for review.

ASCSU Senate will resume April 16.

