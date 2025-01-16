The Student News Site of Colorado State University

Community coordinator dies in Aggie Village

Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
January 23, 2025
Collegian | Caden Proulx
Colorado State University-owned Aggie Village Apartments from the north side facing West Lake Street March 9, 2024.

Dhajia Hopper, a community coordinator and office assistant for Aggie Village Walnut, died the afternoon of Monday, Jan. 20. A statement from University Housing and Dining to residents of Aggie Village notified students, and the Larimer County Coroner confirmed the death.

Hopper was a senior studying fish, wildlife and conservation biology. She was a member of the McNair Scholars Program, a pre-Ph.D. research and scholarly activities association.

“Dhajia was a community coordinator and office assistant in Aggie Village Walnut, and it is likely that many members of our community knew her and are deeply impacted by this news,” the statement said. “Please keep her family, friends and university housing colleagues in your thoughts during this incredibly difficult time.”

According to the CSU Daily Crime and Fire Log, the initial report was made at 12:10 p.m. and cited an unattended death in Walnut, one of three apartment-style residences in Aggie Village.

The university said the Office of the Larimer County Coroner is undergoing a death investigation but that there is no ongoing threat to campus.

The family has been notified, as have residents of Aggie Village.

