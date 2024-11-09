The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Categories:

Still seeking answers, family of CSU student who died in dorm files lawsuit

Hannah Parcells and Allie Seibel
November 14, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx
The south entrance to Durward Hall March 12.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 2, 2022, Colorado State University student Sydney Meegan died in Durward Hall.

Two years later, her family is still seeking justice.

Ad

Sydney Meegan was a first-year economics major who had recently rushed the Chi Omega sorority and worked at the Student Recreation Center Pool when she died of an allergic reaction in Durward Hall.

On Oct. 1, Jessica and Douglas Meegan, Sydney Meegan’s parents, sued Colorado State University; Brooks Balding and Sophia Cutinello, fellow CSU students who were with her the night she died; Hannah Brock, the resident assistant responsible for the floor Sydney Meegan lived on; and Robert Darling, a CSU Police Department dispatcher who answered distress calls the night of Sydney Meegan’s death.

According to the facts of the case provided by the lawsuit, Cutinello, Balding and Sydney Meegan returned to Balding’s dorm room following dinner.

“Sydney had a long history of a severe allergy to milk products, which was known to Balding, Cutinello and Brock,” the lawsuit states. “​​Upon information and belief, despite this knowledge, Balding and Cutinello still exposed Sydney to milk products along with potential exposure to dangerous drugs and alcohol.” 

According to the lawsuit, Sydney Meegan began complaining of a numb sensation on her tongue and difficulty breathing before going to a friend’s room on the 12th floor of Durward for allergic reaction medication. Shortly after leaving the room, Sydney Meegan collapsed in the hallway.

“This isn’t a situation where somebody stubbed their toe in the bathroom. Sydney lost her life, and so I know it’s going to be a lot of work. I think that’s the gist of it. It’s just all been inadequate.” -Randal Manning, attorney representing the Meegan family

As the RA on duty, Brock was called and subsequently contacted CSUPD’s nonemergency line. According to the suit, Darling, the dispatcher on duty at the time of the incident, did not route the call correctly, delaying lifesaving medical attention. He also did not direct anyone at Durward Hall to perform CPR.

According to the lawsuit, Darling was terminated from his employment with CSUPD following the incident.

Randal Manning, an attorney with Ramos Law, is representing the Meegan family in the lawsuit.

“We’ve just been digging and digging and digging, and we waited till the very last day that we could file a lawsuit because that wasn’t necessarily our hope, and CSU wouldn’t pony up the information that we wanted, and so we’re going to go get it in court,” Manning said.

Ad

Manning said the Meegan family requested every single document related to Sydney Meegan’s death as well as body camera footage from police the night of her death. The university would not turn over some of these documents.

“The amount of body camera footage, for example, that I know for a fact they have and haven’t given us is probably enormous, but Sydney died,” Manning said. “This isn’t a situation where somebody stubbed their toe in the bathroom. Sydney lost her life, and so I know it’s going to be a lot of work. I think that’s the gist of it. It’s just all been inadequate.”

Manning said the process of investigating the death was hindered by lack of transparency from the university.

“What kind of atmosphere are people sending their kids to at CSU, and how did that contribute to Sydney’s death?” Manning said. “I think that’s a huge question for CSU to answer. I think there’s a lot of questions about how CSU responded to concerns from students who were there that night. … When I look at what happened here, I just see a broken system that’s not working for these students.”

A statement from CSU addressed the death and acknowledged the forthcoming legal process.

Sydney Meegan’s death was a tragic medical event, and our hearts continue to go out to her family,” the statement reads. “CSU and its employees were not responsible for her passing, which will be addressed through the legal process.”

Jessica and Douglas Meegan began working with the state legislature to pass SB23-299, “Epinephrine Auto-injectors At Institutions Of Higher Education.” The legislation was first introduced in the Colorado Senate in late April 2023, almost seven months after Sydney Meegan’s death at CSU. It was sponsored by Sen. Lisa Cutter and Reps. Brandi Bradley and Brianna Titone.

The legislation requires that institutions of higher education like CSU “acquire and stock a supply of epinephrine auto-injectors” in order to prevent situations like the one that led to Sydney Meegan’s death from happening in the future.

“An EpiPen is life-saving medication,” Titone said. “We make available (automated external defibrillators) in the event that a cardiac arrest might occur, but you know, this was kind of a thing that I think has been largely overlooked.”

The bill text outlines several key steps that institutions of higher education are “encouraged but not required” to take regarding epinephrine auto-injector access and availability.

The sections of the legislation that are only encouraged are intended to make institutions of higher education take accountability for the safety of their students without punishing them for not meeting every item of the bill, Titone said. This is largely because each institution is in a different financial situation, and not every university has the resources to implement the legislation in its entirety.

“We didn’t want to make it punitive if they didn’t have (the resources),” Titone said. “Having a law like this means … if there’s a situation that happens like this again at another school, the school is really going to be scrutinized by some attorneys who will say, ‘You knew this was a possibility.’”

The legislation was passed by the General Assembly in May 2023 and was signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis June 6, 2023.

Though the legislation represents steps toward preventing what happened to Sydney Meegan from happening to other students, it doesn’t undo the events that occurred on CSU’s campus in 2022, and it doesn’t provide any answers for Jessica and Douglas Meegan as they continue to discern exactly what happened the night they lost their daughter.

“I’m speaking on their behalf, but I think they want authenticity, and they want closure, and they want to really know what happened so that people have some idea of what they’re getting into when they send their kids to school,” Manning said.

Manning expressed hope that both the legislation and the lawsuit will bring changes to college campus safety.

“I hate to say it that bluntly because CSU is my alma mater, but I think that they feel betrayed,” Manning said. “I don’t think they had the capacity to warn her of the risks before they made the decision to tell her to go (to CSU) or supported her in going.” 

Reach Hannah Parcells and Allie Seibel at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Campus
A sign that states "The Veterans Plaza of Northern Colorado"
Patton Veterans Project hosts film festival honoring veterans' experiences
The outside of an apartment building on a sunny day.
Prospect Plaza remodeling raises concerns over displacement, affordability
Associated Students of Colorado State University President Nick DeSalvo talks into a microphone and gestures with his free right hand.
This week in ASCSU: Campus safety, LSAB bylaws
More in Homepage
An illustration of a cell phone with the words CSU alert on the screen as a notification. Three exclamation marks and a ringing bell are on either side of the phone.
Stephenson: CSU emergency text alerts should be mandatory
A graphic of CAM the Ram speaking into a microphone to the left of the words, Collegian Columnist.
Waskey: It's time to demand a Democratic Party that fights for change
Courtesy of NASA James Webb Space Telescope
James Webb Space Telescope offers game-changing perspective of universe 
More in News
A woman talking into the microphone looking at the crowd
Emily Wilson accepts 2024 Honors Professor of the Year award
The in-person voting location inside the Lory Student Center's Never No Summer Ballroom saw residents passing through to cast their vote throughout the day Nov. 5. The line to vote wrapped around the corner as the 7 p.m. deadline to vote neared.
Meyer Nathan Lecture explores voter suppression across history
An illustration of a cell phone with the words CSU alert on the screen as a notification. Three exclamation marks and a ringing bell are on either side of the phone.
Students share perceptions of safety on campus following increased alerts
About the Contributors
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, Content Managing Editor
Hannah Parcells is incredibly proud to step into the role of content managing editor at The Collegian for the 2024-25 school year. Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Stubborn, opinionated and endlessly curious, Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people, and she hopes to use her education to leave the world a little better than she found it. Born into an Air Force family, Parcells spent her youth exploring the Great Plains and developed a deep love of all things nature. When she wasn’t exploring the world at her fingertips, Parcells often had her nose stuck in a book, which is how she discovered her love of science, history and, above all, a good story. Parcells stumbled headfirst into The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter when she transferred to Colorado State University and a friend recommended it due to her passion for writing. She fell in love with chasing down stories and became the news editor at the end of her first semester. Parcells strongly believes in the power of information and is committed to upholding The Collegian’s long history of honest reporting and encouraging readers to get out and explore the world around them. On the off chance she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers or policy analyses, Parcells can be found on a hike, listening to music or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addiction to both caffeine and good books.
Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, Editor in Chief
Returning for her second year as editor-in-chief, Allie Seibel could not be more proud of the experience The Collegian has given her over her tenure at Colorado State University thus far. Seibel is a junior in the Honors program and on the prelaw track, studying journalism and media communication with minors in legal studies and business administration. She is also an Honors ambassador and an Honors peer mentor as well as a satellite imagery writer for the Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere at CSU and a member of the Center for Public Deliberation. Seibel started at The Collegian the summer before her first semester of college, getting involved through her orientation session and beginning her first year as news editor. She got the position before ever setting foot on campus as a student, which was one of the most formative experiences of her collegiate journalism career. She then began her current role her sophomore year, becoming the youngest editor-in-chief in Collegian history. Under Seibel's leadership, The Collegian was awarded an all-around best in show fifth place award at the College Media Association's national convention. Seibel is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and spends her free time reading, cooking, cross-stitching, paddleboarding and taking photos. She is a huge traveler and seizes any opportunity she can to see the world. As she begins her second year at the helm of The Collegian, Seibel is excited to continue the immense legacy of the newspaper both in print and online by expanding investigative coverage and pushing readers to discover more about their surroundings on campus. She looks forward to maintaining The Collegian's reputation as a trustworthy news source both on campus and in the community.
Caden Proulx
Caden Proulx, Print Director
Caden Proulx is returning for his third year at The Collegian, continuing his role as print director for the 2024-25 school year. Moving away from his hometown in Austin, Texas, to Fort Collins to attend Colorado State University, Proulx found a home at The Collegian as an undeclared first-year student. Starting out as a page designer, he quickly fell in love with the atmosphere and people and accepted the print director role the following year. Proulx is a contributing writer for the science and opinion desks in his free time, allowing him to gain experience researching, learning and writing about mental health, which he is passionate about as a human development and family studies major. When he's not on the clock, Proulx can be found powerlifting and sitting in a barstool with his feet touching the ground. Proulx is committed to The Collegian's print newspaper, and it is a personal goal of the print team to ensure its success and longevity. He is excited about revamping the newspaper's design in the coming year.