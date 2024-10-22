‘Heart of campus’: CSU breaks ground on new Clark building

Colorado State University officials, students and faculty gathered Oct. 30 to watch the groundbreaking event on phase two of the Andrew G. Clark Building revitalization, beginning the next chapter of development on the notorious liberal arts building.

Phase two of the remodel will replace the recently demolished Clark B wing with an entirely new four-story structure that will include large classrooms, small study spaces, research labs, collaboration spaces and outdoor balconies. The project is scheduled for completion in 2027.

“This is going to be amazing,” College of Liberal Arts Dean Kjerstin Thorson said. “Finally, being a student in the liberal arts will look like what it has always felt like: energizing, transformative, meaningful, joyful.”

CSU President Amy Parsons, a College of Liberal Arts alumna, officially broke ground on Clark B when she ceremoniously drove a CSU-branded shovel into the dirt where Clark B used to stand.

“Today is not a memorial service for the Clark building,” Parsons said. “Today is a celebration marking a new era in which we reaffirm that statement about the importance of the liberal arts to our university and to the world.”

Built in 1968, Clark is one of the most-trafficked buildings on CSU’s campus, with 99% of graduates having a class in Clark at some point. Attendees of the event recounted their fond memories formed in the building but expressed their excitement for a more modern and cohesive “heart of campus.”

“It is, for a generation of Rams, an end of an era.” -Nick DeSalvo, ASCSU president

“I used to sit on the ledge outside of Clark A to people watch,” student Daniel Brown said. “I’m sad they’re taking out the bridge. But you know, time and change is inevitable.”

Jonah Rupe, a fellow student who attended the event with Brown, said he is happy for future students even though he will graduate before the construction project is finished.

“It’s a good opportunity for the next generation of students,” Rupe said. “It’s awesome that they get to have that as something to look forward to, something to experience.”

So far, CSU has worked with Haselden Construction to begin renovation on Clark A and demolish Clark B. The new building plans have been advised by interviews with staff and students.

Although the Clark construction project was delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic and the presence of asbestos, Haselden Assistant Superintendent Amanda Seltzer said clear communication with CSU has streamlined the construction process.

“We have weekly meetings with the owner,” Seltzer said.

The construction of Clark has already served as a useful tool for some CSU students. Haselden Construction and CSU collaborated to allow CSU’s department of construction management to observe and learn from Clark’s revitalization process.

Haselden Senior Project Engineer Ben Weiss shared his appreciation for the project and CSU’s involvement.

“It’s been neat to kind of talk about what we do and share our passion for building with people who are just kind of dipping their toe in that water,” Weiss said.

Revitalizing Clark is a uniquely rewarding process that has allowed him to express creativity through problem solving and collaboration with CSU, Weiss said.

“We’re here to make a better campus for you guys,” Weiss said.

President of the Associated Students of CSU Nick DeSalvo gave a speech commemorating his time spent in Clark.

“It’s amazing to think that we’re finally at this point,” DeSalvo said. “It is, for a generation of Rams, an end of an era.”

Reach Chloe Waskey at news@collegian.com or on social media @CSUCollegian.