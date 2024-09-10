Clark B demolished as revitalization project advances

The revitalization of the Andrew G. Clark building on Colorado State University’s campus has reached a significant milestone with the completed demolition of the B wing. The project, which aims to update and modernize the building, is expected to be completed over the next few years. The A wing of Clark is scheduled to reopen in 2026, and Clark B is to reopen in 2027.

CSU Facilities Management provided an update on the current construction status.

“The demolition of Clark B is finishing up to clear the worksite to be able to begin the new foundation which will span the entire length between Clark A and C,” a statement from Facilities Management reads. The foundation and superstructure of the B wing will be put in place this fall and into the winter months.

Currently, internal renovations on Clark A’s basement and utilities are underway, while demolition debris is being cleared from the Clark B worksite, which will be a lengthy process.

“Not much will be visibly happening on site for several weeks, though a great deal of important work will be underway,” said Ryan Claycomb, College of Liberal Arts project lead and associate dean for faculty affairs.

While considerable progress is being made, the construction team will likely face unforeseen challenges in the process.

“As the contractors complete demolition, they will more than likely find a few surprises while setting the foundation and tying into the existing structures,” the statement reads. “This phase of construction is where we could encounter the most unforeseen conditions underground.”

The team is confident in Haselden Construction’s ability to mitigate and manage any risks, act accordingly and adjust the project timeline.

As the CSU community adjusts to the construction, campus safety continues to be a primary concern, especially over the next few months, as excavation equipment and a crane will move into the construction site.

“(We know) that the construction site is altering people’s most convenient pathways around this part of campus,” Claycomb said. “That said, it remains vitally important for people’s safety that those not working on the project do not trespass on the construction site at any time.”

The revitalization project has displaced several departments to temporary office spaces around campus. For the most part, students and staff have responded positively to the construction and relocation.

“Most often, we hear that there are minor inconveniences, which is expected,” Claycomb said. “In many cases, people are pleasantly surprised. It was very important to faculty staff and students in the departments in B that they maintain community, and their current homes across campus enable that.”

Most of the project has remained on schedule; however, the revitalization of Clark A will be completed in the summer of 2026, which is later than initially planned.

“The complex will serve nearly every undergraduate student on campus at some point in their academic career at CSU,” Claycomb said. “When the project is complete, we truly expect this building complex to be the heart and hub of much of the academic activity on campus.”

Beth Etter, director of communications at the College of Liberal Arts, emphasized the importance of the project to CSU and the long-term impacts of the Clark revitalization.

“We hope that the CSU community can find the demolition and construction process fascinating, … but more so, we want the CSU community to know that the investment of resources going into the revitalization of the Clark Building is an investment in the education, research and artistry that our students, faculty and staff regularly engage in,” Etter said.

