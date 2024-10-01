Voter registration table outside Eddy Hall helps CSU prepare for election

For the past five weeks, in between Willard O. Eddy Hall and the Education Building on Colorado State University’s campus, passersby may have noticed a table set up most days, typically between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Maria Moya, who is with a nonprofit Latinx community voter registration drive based in Fort Collins, occupies a table where students are given the opportunity to register to vote in Colorado.

“Our focus is on registering voters who are traditionally underrepresented in elections, which is why I am here on campus because this age group is traditionally underrepresented,” Moya said. “I think I’m in the sweet spot here because I’m averaging about eight to 10 registrations an hour.”

While Moya is not directly employed or brought to CSU’s campus by the university, her occupancy comes during CSU’s thematic Year of Democracy and Civic Engagement, in which students are encouraged to participate in civil discourse and related events ahead of the upcoming 2024 election. Information about how and where to register to vote is also made accessible for students, and Moya said she wants to make the process as easy as possible.

“So many of them say, ‘Oh, I’ve been meaning to do it; how long will it take?’” Moya said. “Two minutes, here you go. Let me know if you have any questions. Students are busy. Why make it hard for them?”

Registering to vote, especially for students who have never participated in an election before, can be daunting. Moya makes it quick and easy for students running low on time. CSU student Jack Olson was pleased with the convenience of registering to vote with Moya.

“It’s good mainly just (having) the reminder,” Olson said. “I know how to vote. I know that it’s easy to register, but it’s literally on the way to lunch — it’s so helpful. I probably wasn’t going to do it until like two days before if it wasn’t in transit.”

Fellow CSU student Marcus Webster was surprised by how simple registering to vote with Moya ended up being.

“I was a little intimidated by it just because it seems complicated, but I came up to this table, and I did it in about five minutes,” Webster said. “It was really quick.”

The challenge for many students is that this will be the first election they can participate in. For students like Webster, voter registration can be especially difficult for those coming from out of state. Moya said questions about absentee voting and the process of registering were a commonality in her visitors.

“Probably as many students who sign up, I get an equal if not (higher) number asking about absentee balloting (and) that they’re registered in another state,” Moya said.

To keep students engaged and informed ahead of the upcoming election, Moya said she wants to ensure students are given an equal opportunity by providing valuable information about voter registration and absentee ballots.

“I’m getting a lot of 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds — this is the first election that they’ve been able to participate in, and they don’t understand how it works,” Moya said. “It’s been a delight. I see a lot of hope in this age group because there is a level of engagement that gives me hope.”

For students who still need to register to vote, Moya said she will generally be on the Eddy Lawn between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. most days leading up to the election Nov. 5. Further information on voter registration can also be found on the #RamsVote section on the Associated Students of CSU website.

Reach Claire VanDeventer at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.