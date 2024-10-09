Elections: Propositions

In state-level government, a proposition is a proposed piece of legislation or a suggested change to state law that a portion of the state population wishes to see enacted. 2024’s propositions are placed on the ballot through the citizen initiative process, and all edit various statutes within the Colorado State Constitution. Each proposition will require simple majority approval from voters to pass.

Proposition JJ

Proposition JJ, “Retain Additional Sports Betting Tax Revenue,” would allow the state to collect tax revenue from sports betting above the amount previously approved by voters — $29 million — and put it toward water projects rather than refund the tax to casinos and sports betting operators.

Voter approval of Proposition JJ allows the state to keep extra betting tax revenue and use it toward water projects such as water storage and supply, agriculture and recreation.

Voter rejection of Proposition JJ would allow casinos and sports betting operators to continue to collect sports betting tax revenue when the amount collected exceeds the amount approved by voters.

Proposition KK

Proposition KK, “Firearms and Ammunition Excise Tax,” would create a new state tax for firearm dealers, firearm manufacturers and ammunition sellers equal to 6.5% of their sales of firearms, firearm parts and ammunition. Sellers with annual sales of less than $20,000, law enforcement officers, law enforcement agencies, active-duty military members and private sales between individuals would be exempt from the tax.

Voter approval of Proposition KK would create a new 6.5% tax on firearms, firearm parts and ammunition for firearm sellers, which would then be used to fund crime victim support services, mental health services for veterans and at-risk youth and school safety programs.

Voter rejection of Proposition KK means the state’s current tax on firearms and ammunition would not change.

Proposition 127

Proposition 127, “Prohibit Bobcat, Lynx and Mountain Lion Hunting,” would prohibit hunting, wounding, pursuing, entrapping or discharging a deadly weapon at bobcats, lynx or mountain lions in Colorado. Individuals convicted of any of the above could face up to 364 days in jail, a fine up to $1000 or both in addition to revocation of their hunting license for five years.

The only instances in which these animals can still be killed legally would be in the defense of human life, livestock or property or if the hunter holds a special license from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. Vehicle accidents, scientific research or humane euthanasia are also cause for a legal kill.

Voter approval of Proposition 127 would make it illegal to hunt bobcats, lynx and mountain lions in the state of Colorado and establish penalties for violations. In addition, it would remove mountain lions from the list of big game in the state of Colorado.

Voter rejection of Proposition 127 would continue to allow the hunting of bobcats and mountain lions as currently regulated by the state. Hunting lynx would remain illegal under state and federal law.

Proposition 128

Proposition 128, “Parole Eligibility for Crimes of Violence,” would increase the amount of prison time a convict must serve before being eligible for discretionary parole or earned time reductions. The crimes of violence affected under this proposition are second-degree murder, first-degree assault, aggravated robbery, sexual assault, first-degree burglary and class 2 felony kidnapping. If passed, the proposition will only affect people convicted of these crimes after January 1, 2025.

Voter approval of Proposition 128 would require any person convicted of certain crimes of violence to serve 85% of their sentence before being eligible for discretionary parole or earned time reductions, and it would make those convicted of a third crime or subsequent crime of violence ineligible for discretionary parole or earned time.

Voter rejection of Proposition 128 would keep the current standards, which require that any person convicted of certain crimes of violence serve 75% of their sentence before being eligible for discretionary parole, minus earned time.

Proposition 129

Proposition 129, “Establishing Veterinary Professional Associates,” would establish the state-regulated profession of veterinary professional associate in the field of veterinary care. Veterinary professional associates would need a master’s degree in veterinary care and would likely be assisting the veterinarians with tasks in their training that cannot be passed down to veterinary technicians or specialists.

Voter approval of Proposition 129 would create the profession of veterinary professional associate as well as outline the minimum education required to become one.

Voter rejection of Proposition 129 would continue to allow only veterinarians, vet techs and vet specialists to provide veterinary care in the state of Colorado.

Proposition 130

Proposition 130, “Funding For Law Enforcement,” would direct the state to spend $350 million on local law enforcement agencies in order to recruit, train and retain local law enforcement officers as well as provide a one-time $1 million benefit for families of officers killed in the line of duty. The Colorado Department of Public Safety has provided $30 million in grants to local law enforcement agencies over the past two years. The current benefits provided to families of fallen officers are pensions equal to 70% of a fallen officer’s base salary.

Voter approval of Proposition 130 would provide an extra $350 million to local law enforcement agencies as well as a one-time $1 million benefit for the families of officers killed in the line of duty.

Voter rejection of Proposition 130 would continue current levels of funding for local law enforcement as well as keep the current benefits to families of those killed in the line of duty.

Proposition 131

Proposition 131, “Establishing All-Candidate Primary and Ranked Choice Voting General Elections,” would change the way the Office of the Secretary of State conducts elections for certain state and federal offices from majority voting to a ranked choice voting system. The offices that would be affected by this change would be U.S. senator, U.S. representative, governor and lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state treasurer, state attorney general, state board of education members, regent of the University of Colorado, state senator and state representative.

If passed, voters would have an all-candidate primary election in which they get to vote for any candidate regardless of their political affiliation, and the top four candidates move on to the general election. In the general election, voters would rank the four candidates in order of preference. The winner is determined by counting the ranked votes using instant runoff voting.

Voter approval of Proposition 131 would establish an all-candidate primary election and a general election based on ranked choice voting.

Voter rejection of Proposition 131 would keep the current primary and general election system based on majority vote.

