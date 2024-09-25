The Student News Site of Colorado State University

This week in ASCSU: Accessibility Caucus chair, making ASCSU more accessible to students

Laila Shekarchian, Staff Reporter
September 27, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
Speaker of the Senate Hayden Taylor moves discussion on to the next subject during the second session of the 54th senate Aug. 22.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Sept. 25 for the seventh session of the 54th senate.

Following the swearing-in of new senators and associates along with executive, legislative and judicial reports, during which each branch provided updates on their respective work and initiatives, senate discussed Lex #5414, “Update to LSAB Bylaws.” The lex will adjust the Legislative Strategy Advisory Board bylaws in the ASCSU Constitution.

The Lex passed with unanimous consent and will be sent to committees for review.

Next the election of the Accessibility Caucus chair took place. Senator Morgan Snyder was self-nominated for the position.

The Accessibility Caucus aims to promote legislation and programming to increase accessibility for all students on CSU’s campus and create a sense of community among students.

“I hope that if elected, I can bring about these goals and make a more accessible campus for all,” Snyder said.

Senator Snyder was elected with unanimous consent and, subsequently, sworn in as chair of the Accessibility Caucus.

The ratification of multiple members of the Student Fee Review Board then took place.

Moving into old business, Senate confirmed Lex #5410, “Elections Lex.” The lex aims to ensure changes made to the elections code and referendum are endorsed by those who have the expertise and authority of the judicial branch while maintaining a plurality of opinions. The lex was passed with unanimous consent.

Next senate discussed Lex #5411, “Making ASCSU Elections More Accessible for Students.” The lex aims to make ASCSU more accessible to students by adjusting the requirements for a ballot referendum, which means an amendment could be placed on a referendum with a petition that collects no less than 750 signatures.

ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo voiced his concerns regarding the lex, stating the threshold of 750 signatures is too low and could negatively impact the student body in the future.

“I really do appreciate the intention of this amendment, but I do think it comes with a lot of unintended consequences down the line that can fundamentally change how this organization is made up, and I don’t want to open ourselves up to that,” DeSalvo said. “I will be very honest, if this piece of legislation passes, I will veto it, but I hope you do consider the things I’ve pointed out tonight and take that into consideration when you vote on this.”

The senate entered a committee of the whole, allowing all senators to speak and voice their opinions on the lex. The majority of senators who spoke agreed with DeSalvo’s point — the threshold of 750 is too low.

Following discussion and a secret ballot vote in which members decided what number would work best, a compromise was eventually reached. Senate voted to amend the lex to require signatures from 5% of all ASCSU members rather than 750 signatures, or any fixed number, to allow for future fluctuations in the student body. The lex passed by way of a 9-3-6 placard vote.

ASCSU Senate will resume Oct. 2.

Reach Laila Shekarchian at news@collegian.com or on Instagram @CSUCollegian.

Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.