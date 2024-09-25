This week in ASCSU: Accessibility Caucus chair, making ASCSU more accessible to students

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Sept. 25 for the seventh session of the 54th senate.

Following the swearing-in of new senators and associates along with executive, legislative and judicial reports, during which each branch provided updates on their respective work and initiatives, senate discussed Lex #5414, “Update to LSAB Bylaws.” The lex will adjust the Legislative Strategy Advisory Board bylaws in the ASCSU Constitution.

The Lex passed with unanimous consent and will be sent to committees for review.

Next the election of the Accessibility Caucus chair took place. Senator Morgan Snyder was self-nominated for the position.

The Accessibility Caucus aims to promote legislation and programming to increase accessibility for all students on CSU’s campus and create a sense of community among students.

“I hope that if elected, I can bring about these goals and make a more accessible campus for all,” Snyder said.

Senator Snyder was elected with unanimous consent and, subsequently, sworn in as chair of the Accessibility Caucus.

The ratification of multiple members of the Student Fee Review Board then took place.

Moving into old business, Senate confirmed Lex #5410, “Elections Lex.” The lex aims to ensure changes made to the elections code and referendum are endorsed by those who have the expertise and authority of the judicial branch while maintaining a plurality of opinions. The lex was passed with unanimous consent.

Next senate discussed Lex #5411, “Making ASCSU Elections More Accessible for Students.” The lex aims to make ASCSU more accessible to students by adjusting the requirements for a ballot referendum, which means an amendment could be placed on a referendum with a petition that collects no less than 750 signatures.

ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo voiced his concerns regarding the lex, stating the threshold of 750 signatures is too low and could negatively impact the student body in the future.

“I really do appreciate the intention of this amendment, but I do think it comes with a lot of unintended consequences down the line that can fundamentally change how this organization is made up, and I don’t want to open ourselves up to that,” DeSalvo said. “I will be very honest, if this piece of legislation passes, I will veto it, but I hope you do consider the things I’ve pointed out tonight and take that into consideration when you vote on this.”

The senate entered a committee of the whole, allowing all senators to speak and voice their opinions on the lex. The majority of senators who spoke agreed with DeSalvo’s point — the threshold of 750 is too low.

Following discussion and a secret ballot vote in which members decided what number would work best, a compromise was eventually reached. Senate voted to amend the lex to require signatures from 5% of all ASCSU members rather than 750 signatures, or any fixed number, to allow for future fluctuations in the student body. The lex passed by way of a 9-3-6 placard vote.

ASCSU Senate will resume Oct. 2.

