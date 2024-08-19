The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Meet the news desk: We’re mindful of our history, thrilled for our future

Sam Hutton and Aubree Miller
August 19, 2024
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie

The Collegian’s news desk has a long-established track record of providing independent, fact-based journalism that properly informs the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities.

Members of our editorial staff have spent the summer poring through the extensive Collegian archives, where every tragedy, triumph, controversy or event occurring in Fort Collins over the last 134 years is detailed with the same set of standards we still strive toward today. We are especially mindful of our responsibility to provide quality news regarding national presidential elections, which The Collegian has covered 33 times since 1891.

As two new faces heading the news desk this year, we’ll certainly have our work cut out for us, but if the talented team of journalists packing the newsroom is any indication, this year’s coverage won’t deviate from the norm. We strive to be the most trusted source of news for both the CSU and greater Fort Collins communities, and that is paramount to our desk.

In addition to national political coverage, the news desk will continue to cover campus events, leadership changes, construction updates, breaking news and any other campus or Fort Collins occurrences affecting the student body. Our ethos, “News for students, by students,” remains our guiding principle and will continue to determine our coverage moving forward.

Our coverage does not end once an event is seemingly over; we also see the impacts of news and news events. We will provide updates when we can and make sure all our stories are as relevant as they possibly can be. We see how our coverage impacts the community, and we act accordingly.

We will report on events in the most fair and ethical way possible. We strive to build trust and a sense of reliability; we hold ourselves and those around us accountable; and perhaps most importantly, we are here for you. Our guiding principles will always revolve around students because that is who we are. With that, welcome to a new year with The Collegian. We are excited to have you.

Reach Sam Hutton and Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

About the Contributors
Sam Hutton
Sam Hutton, News Editor
Entering his third year at The Collegian, Sam Hutton is currently a news editor, a role he couldn't be more proud to step into. Hutton has over two years of news reporting experience under his belt, largely comprised of student government coverage. Opinionated to no end, Hutton is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in U.S. politics, and he plans to work as a public administrator after his time at Colorado State University. He's honored to be acting in his position as news editor and hopes to continue improving as a writer, colleague and student every day. Hutton is from Colorado Springs, Colorado, and is thrilled to be a part of the Fort Collins and CSU communities, although a part of him will always miss the backdrop of Garden of the Gods and Pikes Peak. Mindful of The Collegian's long-established tradition of high-quality and fact-based news reporting, Hutton is especially excited to be acting as news editor during a national presidential election. He plans to apply what he's learned during his time at CSU and The Collegian to ensure readers are properly and fairly informed. He's reassured by the incredible team of journalists around him and is eager to see what The Collegian can accomplish next.
Aubree Miller
Aubree Miller, News Editor
Aubree Miller is a news editor for The Rocky Mountain Collegian and could not be more thrilled to take on the role. Miller started as a reporter for the news; arts and entertainment; and life and culture desks in fall 2023 and has nurtured a love for news and keeping up with what is going on in the community, no matter how small or large the occasion. Going into their sophomore year, Miller is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in journalism along with two minors in women’s studies and ethnic studies. They are incredibly excited to keep the CSU and Fort Collins community up to date on news while keeping a focus on ethical and fair journalism and social justice, giving a voice to each and every person The Collegian interacts with. Miller is originally from rural northern Wisconsin and has lived in Aurora, Colorado, for the past eight years. Passions for reading, writing and music have flourished during their time at CSU thus far. That passion for writing translated into journalism, where writing is combined with being able to help others and to tell the stories that may not always be told. When not working at The Collegian, Miller can be found attempting to bring back '80s fashion trends, crocheting, listening to Taylor Swift and hanging out with their cat. Miller is immensely proud of their work with The Collegian thus far and is thrilled to continue learning and growing as an editor.
Cait Mckinzie
Cait Mckinzie, Photo Director
Cait Mckinzie is a second-year student double majoring in art and journalism and media communication. She is one of two photo directors for the 2024-25 school year. Despite growing up in Renton, Washington, Mckinzie knew she wanted to go to Colorado State University since middle school. She had only ever been to Colorado twice, but she visited campus once, and that was all it took. At first, there wasn’t much in Fort Collins that Mckinzie was familiar with. But in high school, she was the co-head of visuals for her school newspaper, so she applied to The Collegian as a photographer to get back into a similar environment. Mckinzie was first introduced to photography by her grandfather, who has been a photographer most of his life. After he gifted Mckinzie her first camera in her junior year of high school, she began to take any assignment she could for her high school paper to improve her skills. Of all the memories made in her first year at CSU, most of the interesting ones came from The Collegian. One Halloween drag show assignment, a lot of mentorship and a few months of practice later, Mckinzie found herself being offered the position of photo director for the next academic school year. Mckinzie is excited for another year at The Collegian and aims to continue learning and growing during her time as one of the photo directors.