Meet the news desk: We’re mindful of our history, thrilled for our future

The Collegian’s news desk has a long-established track record of providing independent, fact-based journalism that properly informs the Colorado State University and Fort Collins communities.

Members of our editorial staff have spent the summer poring through the extensive Collegian archives, where every tragedy, triumph, controversy or event occurring in Fort Collins over the last 134 years is detailed with the same set of standards we still strive toward today. We are especially mindful of our responsibility to provide quality news regarding national presidential elections, which The Collegian has covered 33 times since 1891.

Ad

As two new faces heading the news desk this year, we’ll certainly have our work cut out for us, but if the talented team of journalists packing the newsroom is any indication, this year’s coverage won’t deviate from the norm. We strive to be the most trusted source of news for both the CSU and greater Fort Collins communities, and that is paramount to our desk.

In addition to national political coverage, the news desk will continue to cover campus events, leadership changes, construction updates, breaking news and any other campus or Fort Collins occurrences affecting the student body. Our ethos, “News for students, by students,” remains our guiding principle and will continue to determine our coverage moving forward.

Our coverage does not end once an event is seemingly over; we also see the impacts of news and news events. We will provide updates when we can and make sure all our stories are as relevant as they possibly can be. We see how our coverage impacts the community, and we act accordingly.

We will report on events in the most fair and ethical way possible. We strive to build trust and a sense of reliability; we hold ourselves and those around us accountable; and perhaps most importantly, we are here for you. Our guiding principles will always revolve around students because that is who we are. With that, welcome to a new year with The Collegian. We are excited to have you.

Reach Sam Hutton and Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.