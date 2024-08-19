The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Fort Collins debuts its new sweet spot, Krispy Kreme

Sophie Webb, Staff Reporter
August 20, 2024
Collegian | Caden Proulx
Fort Collins News Graphic

Instead of driving the lengthy 45 minutes it takes to get to Thornton, Colorado, for melt-in-the-mouth treats, Fort Collins residents can now find Krispy Kreme donuts locally. Fort Collins is the proud owner of the newest location of the chain known for their iconic, freshly made glazed doughnut. 

After two years of hard work, the sweet treat chain opened their doors to the public Aug. 13, accommodating guests while they waited in line with fresh samples of their famous glazed doughnut.

“(They are) the only doughnuts I’ve ever had that melt in your mouth,” said Parker Ottley, who was accompanied by his friend Ryan Pippin to the grand opening of Krispy Kreme. 

Pippin and Ottley were the first to be let into the brand new shop at 5:30 a.m. The pair had been waiting since 6 p.m. the evening before, determined to be the first ones in line.

“We knew we’d be first if we got here super early,” Ottley said.

The two obtained their dozen box of doughnuts and were the first of many to attend that day.

There was a long line both in the drive-thru and inside, the line wrapping around almost half of the restaurant while the drive-thru generated some traffic on Mason Street, causing multiple customers to park in the nearby Walmart parking lot.

“We want to break records out here, partner and be involved as much as we can with the community,” General Manager Adriana Collaso said. “No. 1, break records and just serve joy to the community as well.”

Krispy Kreme not only provides delicious treats but involves the customers in the experience, starting with the front entrance, where there is a brief summary of the shop’s history along with hats for customers to wear.

Welcomed with the sweet aroma of baked treats, customers get to watch the process of glazed doughnuts being made and served fresh, enhancing the experience while also strengthening Krispy Kreme’s relationship with customers.

“We know Colorado itself is a great market for us,” Collaso said. “We know especially here in Fort Collins, with all the potential that we have, to partner with the university and just get as much sales as we can from that.” 

The business prepared for their debut in Fort Collins by hiring over 81 employees, with that process beginning in May. In order to ensure success for opening day, employees were put through different scenarios as a trial run.

“We did mock runs, stress tests within our drive-thru and our retail area with our team,” Collaso said.

Success was indeed achieved. Both Collaso and Vice President of Operations Mireya Hernández were pleased with sales, but after their first opening week, the numbers are expected to decline from 10% to 20%.

To combat this, Krispy Kreme has already begun initiatives to get more involved, such as employing the Delivered Fresh Daily program in which Krispy Kreme sends doughnuts to grocery store partners in an effort to reach more people and expand sales.

“We’re just very excited to be a part of the Fort Collins community and to continue to build the business and continue to expand here within Colorado,” Hernández said.

Not only do they have a new program to draw in more customers, but they guarantee high-quality doughnuts and want the community to expect a consistent experience.

Kristen Reilly and her family are originally from the East Coast, but after living in Northern Colorado for a while, one of their favorite doughnut shops followed them to Fort Collins.

“We have lived here now for a couple of decades, but we’ve been waiting for the Krispy Kreme, anxiously awaiting their arrival,” Reilly said.

To celebrate, Reilly and her family planned on ordering the classic fresh glazed doughnut, a delicious start to an early morning.

Krispy Kreme caters to all, whether it be a quick snack before work or a tradition on a road trip, but the community factor is one of the biggest reasons Krispy Kreme and their employees strive for greatness. 

“We’re certainly just happy to bring smiles to the members of the community,” Hernández said. “We’ve seen a lot of families (and) young kids coming in, and I think the joy that Krispy Kreme brings — it feels like it’s a core memory.”

Reach Sophie Webb at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @sophgwebb.

