Letter to the editor submissions

Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Update: Alexander Mountain Fire reaches 91% containment, recovery efforts underway

5 new restaurants in Fort Collins worth trying this fall

FC Moves, local artist prepare to brighten FoCo with asphalt mural installation

Brick by brick: Clark, Durward construction continues

Aubree Miller, News Editor
August 11, 2024
A+tan+portable+building+with+several+CSU+promotional+banners+hung+in+between+windows.
Collegian | Hannah Parcells
The temporary office trailer housing the sociology department while the Andrew G. Clark Building is under construction July 20. The temporary offices are located across Pitkin Street from the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center.

Campus looks a little different this fall with construction in progress on two main buildings. The Andrew G. Clark Building updates are still underway, with construction expected to be completed in the next three to four years, according to Colorado State University’s Clark revitalization site.

Clark was built in the mid-1960s and first opened to students in the fall of 1967. Since then, it has housed many liberal arts departments and has been home to virtually every CSU student for at least one class.

While the original building has served students for decades, former College of Liberal Arts Dean Ben Withers set forth a revitalization plan in 2016. This revitalization has shut down the A and B wings; C is not included in the revitalization plan to the dismay of some students and faculty.

Because two thirds of the building are closed off, the departments housed in A and B have moved. The most noticeable changes are in history and sociology, which have been relocated to trailers just behind Braiden Hall across from Canvas Stadium. 

Dell Rae Ciaravola, CSU’s director of issues management, provided a recent update on Clark from Beth Etter, the director of communications for the CLA dean’s office.

“That part of the project is moving along, though due to supply chain issues, (it) will be delayed on reopening until 2026,” Ciaravola said. “Clark B will be taken down and replaced with a new four-story, state-of-the-art building for classes, labs, collaboration spaces and department offices.”

Updates primarily focus on electrical and HVAC systems, the basement and lobby and ADA accessibility. Asbestos abatement and window removal were among tasks completed over the summer; then the project moved into active demolition starting July 24. That demolition is scheduled to take around three months.

In recent Clark updates and communication, the timeline has been adjusted a bit. Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs Ryan Claycomb sent out an email detailing the new timeline. 

“Many of you are aware that the Clark A Basement was originally slated to come back online by the summer of 2025,” Claycomb said. “Because of a series of circumstances — including procurement challenges and some further design details that more thoroughly tie Clark A utilities with the new building — that timeline has been pushed back by a year. Currently, Clark A is on schedule to reopen in the summer of 2026.”

Additionally, there was an email sent to all CLA faculty and staff detailing the most recent changes made in Clark along with what’s to come next. The information was sent by Clark Building Revitalization Updates. 

“The next phase of the project is the severing of Clark B from Clark C and Clark A,” the email read. “This will involve grinding of concrete and crushing of the concrete structure, which means noise levels will increase significantly. This work begins Wednesday, July 24, on the east side of B/C, then moves to the west side of B/C and finally to B/A. This effort will last upwards of three months.”

Students and faculty can expect noise from around 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The demolition is expected to cause disruptions. Staff and faculty are encouraged to be patient and supportive with adjustment conversations and to work around the noise whenever possible.

Because the building is mostly fenced off, it is advised that students plan accordingly for alternate routes through campus. There is no access to the Monfort Quad, and the C wing is only accessible from the south side.

Despite their displacement, professors still remain committed to being available for students; class syllabuses will be updated according to each professor’s temporary office space on campus.

While Clark is undergoing some big changes, it isn’t the only building on campus in transition. Another main construction point is Durward Hall, which is being remodeled and will not house students this academic year.

Durward is one of two buildings, along with Westfall, that stand high above the north side of campus. Although students will not live in Durward, there is still room for its would-be residents in other residence halls. For those who have heard about Westfall’s renovation, this is a different solution from putting students in a hotel.

The changes haven’t begun quite yet but will soon. Marianne Wieghaus is the director of communications and sustainability for Housing and Dining Services, and she was able to provide an updated timeline of the changes.

“Durward Hall will wrap up summer conference activities (July 23), and the building will begin decommissioning activities (July 29),” Wieghaus said. “It will remain offline for the 2024-25 academic year and summer with an anticipated reopening ahead of fall 2025 move in. … Durward will receive upgrades to resident rooms, corridors and lounge spaces.”

The incoming changes will also include new flooring, lights, furniture, paint, mechanical and plumbing upgrades. For those who would be living in Durward, space has been made in the other residence halls.

Reach Aubree Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @aubreem07.

About the Contributor
Hannah Parcells
Hannah Parcells, News Editor
Hannah Parcells is currently the news editor at The Collegian, a role that she loves dearly. Parcells uses she/her pronouns and began writing for The Collegian in fall 2023 as a reporter under the news, science, opinion and life and culture desks.  Parcells is currently pursuing two degrees: a Bachelor of Science in psychology and a Bachelor of Arts in political science with a concentration in global politics. Parcells has always been passionate about understanding and helping other people and hopes to use her education to try and leave the world a little better than she found it.  Raised in Castle Rock, Colorado, Parcells grew up with a love of learning, music and writing. She’s always working to learn more about the world through history and art and loves being introduced to new places, people and ideas.  On the off chance that she’s not buried in textbooks, research papers and policy analyses, Hannah can be found on a hike, watching movies or at any local bookstore or coffee shop, feeding her ongoing addictions to both caffeine and good books. Parcells is incredibly proud of the work she’s done at The Collegian so far and is excited to continue that work as an editor of the news desk.


Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU.

Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
