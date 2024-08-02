Brick by brick: Clark, Durward construction continues

Campus looks a little different this fall with construction in progress on two main buildings. The Andrew G. Clark Building updates are still underway, with construction expected to be completed in the next three to four years, according to Colorado State University’s Clark revitalization site.

Clark was built in the mid-1960s and first opened to students in the fall of 1967. Since then, it has housed many liberal arts departments and has been home to virtually every CSU student for at least one class.

While the original building has served students for decades, former College of Liberal Arts Dean Ben Withers set forth a revitalization plan in 2016. This revitalization has shut down the A and B wings; C is not included in the revitalization plan to the dismay of some students and faculty.

Because two thirds of the building are closed off, the departments housed in A and B have moved. The most noticeable changes are in history and sociology, which have been relocated to trailers just behind Braiden Hall across from Canvas Stadium.

Dell Rae Ciaravola, CSU’s director of issues management, provided a recent update on Clark from Beth Etter, the director of communications for the CLA dean’s office.

“That part of the project is moving along, though due to supply chain issues, (it) will be delayed on reopening until 2026,” Ciaravola said. “Clark B will be taken down and replaced with a new four-story, state-of-the-art building for classes, labs, collaboration spaces and department offices.”

Updates primarily focus on electrical and HVAC systems, the basement and lobby and ADA accessibility. Asbestos abatement and window removal were among tasks completed over the summer; then the project moved into active demolition starting July 24. That demolition is scheduled to take around three months.

In recent Clark updates and communication, the timeline has been adjusted a bit. Associate Dean for Faculty Affairs Ryan Claycomb sent out an email detailing the new timeline.

“Many of you are aware that the Clark A Basement was originally slated to come back online by the summer of 2025,” Claycomb said. “Because of a series of circumstances — including procurement challenges and some further design details that more thoroughly tie Clark A utilities with the new building — that timeline has been pushed back by a year. Currently, Clark A is on schedule to reopen in the summer of 2026.”

Additionally, there was an email sent to all CLA faculty and staff detailing the most recent changes made in Clark along with what’s to come next. The information was sent by Clark Building Revitalization Updates.

“The next phase of the project is the severing of Clark B from Clark C and Clark A,” the email read. “This will involve grinding of concrete and crushing of the concrete structure, which means noise levels will increase significantly. This work begins Wednesday, July 24, on the east side of B/C, then moves to the west side of B/C and finally to B/A. This effort will last upwards of three months.”

Students and faculty can expect noise from around 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. The demolition is expected to cause disruptions. Staff and faculty are encouraged to be patient and supportive with adjustment conversations and to work around the noise whenever possible.

Because the building is mostly fenced off, it is advised that students plan accordingly for alternate routes through campus. There is no access to the Monfort Quad, and the C wing is only accessible from the south side.

Despite their displacement, professors still remain committed to being available for students; class syllabuses will be updated according to each professor’s temporary office space on campus.

While Clark is undergoing some big changes, it isn’t the only building on campus in transition. Another main construction point is Durward Hall, which is being remodeled and will not house students this academic year.

Durward is one of two buildings, along with Westfall, that stand high above the north side of campus. Although students will not live in Durward, there is still room for its would-be residents in other residence halls. For those who have heard about Westfall’s renovation, this is a different solution from putting students in a hotel.

The changes haven’t begun quite yet but will soon. Marianne Wieghaus is the director of communications and sustainability for Housing and Dining Services, and she was able to provide an updated timeline of the changes.

“Durward Hall will wrap up summer conference activities (July 23), and the building will begin decommissioning activities (July 29),” Wieghaus said. “It will remain offline for the 2024-25 academic year and summer with an anticipated reopening ahead of fall 2025 move in. … Durward will receive upgrades to resident rooms, corridors and lounge spaces.”

The incoming changes will also include new flooring, lights, furniture, paint, mechanical and plumbing upgrades. For those who would be living in Durward, space has been made in the other residence halls.