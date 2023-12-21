This week in ASCSU: Term limits, budget reallocation

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Ice carver Thomas Barlow uses a chainsaw to smooth the curved edges of his igloo in Old Town Fort Collins Feb. 2. Barlow has been carving ice since he was 18 years old.
Ice carvings bring magic to Old Town

Old Town Fort Collins lit up with twinkling lights as people of all ages huddled around to see the wonder...

Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction

Known for hosting 99% of students in at least one class throughout their Colorado State University career...

Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far

The Mountain West has become one of the top three conferences across NCAA men’s basketball. The Mountain...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

This week in ASCSU: Term limits, budget reallocation

Sam Hutton, Staff Reporter
February 11, 2024
The+speaking+podium+of+the+ASCSU+Senate+Chamber.
Collegian | Cait Mckinzie
The speaking podium of the ASCSU senate chamber Jan. 31.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Feb. 7 for the 18th session of the 53rd senate.

The meeting began with the ratification of the remaining members of the elections committee, which works to oversee ASCSU elections processes, including campaign guidelines and voting accessibility.

Ad

The majority of the committee consists of student volunteers, thus preventing conflicts of interest and allowing for diverse student participation in the elections process.

Senate approved all six candidates with unanimous consent.

Moving into executive reports, Director of Finance Ashton Duffield, Director of Health Jorja Whyte and Vice President Alex Silverhart updated senate on upcoming RamRide funding events, continuing pregnancy test distribution events and Student Fee Review Board budget discussions.

Judicial reports followed, with Chief Justice Alayna Truxal updating senate on several ongoing supreme court cases.

Moving into confidence business, Bill #5312, “Funding WGAC’s Survivor Support Fund,” was decided. 

The bill requests $21,000 from the ASCSU Senate Discretionary Fund in order to further support the Women and Gender Advocacy Center’s Survivor Support Fund. 

The fund works to provide resources, treatment and counseling for CSU students who are victims of interpersonal violence, with the legislative authors detailing the disproportionately high risk of sexual violence among college students.

“While (the WGAC) continues to hand out support to survivors and allows those survivors to live their lives following some of the most traumatic events a person can go through, they can continue to bolster their endowment fund,” Senator Claire Pickerel said during the Nov. 15 session when the bill was first introduced.

The bill also addresses concerns surrounding the university endowment process, concluding that the allocated amount from the Senate Discretionary Fund would be placed in a separate WGAC account, as funds generated from student fees cannot be used in the endowment process.

Ad

Senate approved the bill with unanimous consent.

Bill #5315, “Term Limits Bill,” was also discussed.

The legislation intends to implement term limits for elected ASCSU positions, keeping the president, vice president and speaker of the senate from serving multiple terms in office.

The bill’s author, Associate Senator Madeleine Kamberg, said she believes the passage of the bill would protect against “power hoarding” and allow for the consistent inclusion of diverse perspectives within ASCSU.

“It does a disservice to our students if we’re not having multiple voices and ideologies in this space,” Kamberg said.

Kamberg then decided to pull the bill from consideration, believing legislative measures are not immediately necessary but also emphasizing her interest in potential future pieces of term-limiting legislation.

Senate also considered Bill #5316, “Spring Budget Reallocation.”

The legislation seeks to transfer $23,000 from the fund labeled “Financial Advisor Salary Savings” into existing ASCSU funding opportunities.

In the absence of a staff ASCSU financial advisor, the legislative authors believe the funds reserved for advisors’ salaries can be better utilized to support ASCSU initiatives, including diversity and inclusion programs and the Board for Student Organization Funding.

The bill will be sent to the legislative committees for further review. 

Senate also discussed Bill #5316, “Funding for RHA,” to conclude the session.

The legislation requests $10,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund to provide additional funding opportunities through the Residence Hall Association, which oversees residence hall policy initiatives. 

Speaker of the Senate Ava Ayala, the legislative author, said she believes additional funding is required to allow resident assistants and registered student organizations to continue improving the quality of experience in CSU residential halls.

The bill will be sent to the legislative committees for further review.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
Jane Fonda advocates for climate-1st activism, encourages voters
Jane Fonda advocates for climate-1st activism, encourages voters
President Nick DeSalvo talks about ASCSUs ability to make active changes at the Annual State of the Association Address.
ASCSU reflects, looks to future in State of the Association Address
The audience of the Annual State of the Association Address listens to Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz.
This week in ASCSU: Elections Committee, accessibility guidelines
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Housing Caucus, BSOF
The Colorado State University Bookstore logo inside the Lory Student Center Oct. 23, 2017. Students spend hundreds of dollars on textbooks a year. The CSU Bookstore could help accommodate students budgets. (Brandon Mendoza | Collegian File Photo)
ASCSU aims to remove taxes from textbooks with new bill
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Accessibility measures, women, social justice
More in Homepage
Radka Buzkova hits the ball back to Abilene in her singles match Jan 26.
Home stretch for CSU tennis ends with victory against Missouri
Colorado State University No. 21 Rashaan Mbemba (21) fights through San Jose State Universitys defense in the mens basketball game against SJSU Feb. 9. CSU won 66-47.
CSU men's basketball extends win streak to 4 in win over SJSU
CSU proposes climate solutions, empowers future leaders
CSU proposes climate solutions, empowers future leaders
Patrick Cartier gives a handshake to a young fan after the Colorado State University mens basketball game against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Finishing strong: Patrick Cartier chases dreams at CSU
MRNA vaccines race us toward future of health care
MRNA vaccines race us toward future of health care
Patrick Cartier gains possession of the ball for Colorado State University in the opening tipoff at the CSU mens basketball against Boise State University Feb. 6. CSU won 75-62.
Here's how top 6 teams in MW men's basketball have fared so far
More in News
A member of the Fort Collins community speaks about a ceasefire resolution at a Fort Collins City Council meeting Feb. 6.
Community unites, calls for ceasefire in Gaza at city council meeting
Colorado State University history department Chair Robert Gudmestad discusses the impact of the Andrew G. Clark Building Revitalization Project while sitting in his current office in Clark B Jan. 30. His department is preparing for their upcoming relocation due to the construction. “To a certain degree, higher education has shifted in some of the ways that we do things, Gudmestad said. So I think this is an opportunity for a really important building to shift along.”
CSU faculty faces relocation across campus due to Clark construction
The Rendezvous Trail Apartments Jan. 27. Scheduled to open in phases throughout 2024, the apartments will serve as an affordable option for Colorado State University employees.
CSU, Tetrad provide affordable housing to employees
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons stands in the foyer of the Lory Student Center Jan. 30. Parsons recently celebrated her one-year anniversary as president of CSU.
Amy Parsons reflects on work done in 1st year as CSU president
Representative Ken Buck explains what campaigning for Weld County was like at the Coffee with Ken Buck event in the University Ballroom.
Rep. Ken Buck discusses importance of democracy at CSU
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *