Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall

Colorado State University football players push against Utah Techs defense.
Here is how each of the Rams competing in the East-West Shrine Bowl performed

Joel Scott (1) looks for an open pass during the Colorado State Mens Basketball teams game against San Diego State Jan. 30.
CSU men's basketball bounces back Tuesday against SDSU

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Regulation and Security in Binary Options Trading
December 21, 2023

Binary options trading has gained popularity in recent years as a way for individuals to potentially profit from the financial markets. However,...

Five Things We Learned Delivering Over Half a Million Orders for NoCo Restaurants
November 8, 2023
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023

Jane Fonda advocates for climate first-activism, encourages voters

Ivy Secrest, Content Managing Editor
February 5, 2024
Jane+Fonda+advocates+for+climate+first-activism%2C+encourages+voters
Collegian | Courtesy of Colorado State University

Highlighted in Colorado State University’s thematic Year of Democracy, Jane Fonda used her time onstage to address key issues of patriarchy and climate change with CSU students in her conversation with university President Amy Parsons Friday, Feb 2. 

“We were founded on the revolutionary idea of democratizing education,” Parsons said, introducing Fonda to the crowd. “We take our responsibility very seriously here, bringing in different perspectives in our thematic Year of Democracy and making sure that we are having engaged dialogues in productive ways and producing the next generation of leaders right here at CSU.”

Ad

Known for her activism, acting career and sense of humor, Fonda has dedicated the recent years to climate change and environmental activism. 

“We’re the first generation — all of us, us old folks and you young folks — we’re the first to experience the real effects of the climate crisis,” Fonda said. “And we’re the last to be able to do something about it. So your involvement, your votes, whoever we vote for when you go to the polls — have climate in your heart.”

Fonda discussed how democracy is at the heart of the climate crisis, telling those in attendance that all issues of social justice, such as sexism and racism, are tied to the climate crisis. Garnering laughs from the crowd at several points, Fonda drew connections between her life in activism and the issues the world currently faces. 

“We need to make oil companies persona non grata,” Fonda said. “Don’t sleep with anybody involved. Back in the ’60s during the Vietnam War, we used to say, ‘Girls say no to the boys who go.’ It was the wrong strategy, actually, because it wasn’t the boys’ fault. … You can sleep with the oil workers. It’s not their fault. Don’t sleep with the executives.” 

Oil companies and the fossil fuel industry don’t care about people, and communities are suffering because of their actions, Fonda said, referencing her time spent in Commerce City, Colorado, earlier that week. 

“We need to show up for people,” Fonda said. “You know what these kinds of places, what Commerce City, is called by the oil companies? It’s called a sacrifice zone.” 

Fonda’s description of sacrifice zones illustrated one of her main points: Fossil fuels are killing people, and the industry knows and doesn’t care. 

Fonda’s love of nature, along with inspiration from young people like Greta Thunberg, has led her to dedicate her life to the climate crisis. Even in her battle with cancer, she continued to draw attention to the environment. 

“This isn’t a partisan issue,” Fonda said. “This is a ‘Will we survive?’ issue, and you all can have a big impact. What got me to decide to commit my life to fighting against the climate crisis was people your age.” 

Ad

Fonda encouraged students to vote with climate in mind, even posing a question to the student body about why there isn’t a higher turnout for ASCSU elections and why there aren’t more women in student government.

Fonda also reminded students that change can happen at any point in your life. Fonda told students about how much she had changed her mind over the years, including on issues she is now known for supporting. Fonda said she was not born an activist; she became one as she was exposed to the world. 

“What I really like to do is listen,” Fonda said. “There’s listening, and there’s listening with your heart. So if you understand why people behave the way they do and then you find a few ways to talk differently, … you can talk to them (and see) where they’re coming from.” 

Fonda encouraged students to lean on each other and learn from each other, citing her friendships with women as a big part of why she is who she is. 

“Men’s friendships are sitting side by side, looking out,” Fonda said. “Usually cars or sports or women. Women’s friendships are face-to-face, eye-to-eye, and even if you haven’t seen each other for five years, you drill right down to soul level.”

Fonda said women also know how to ask for help. Not being able to ask for help is a patriarchal idea, and ultimately, it hurts us, Fonda said. She pointed to former President Lyndon B. Johnson as an example of this loss of connection between person and heart. 

“How many people died in Vietnam because he needed to keep his family man image?” Fonda said. “It matters — we all have to be like psychiatrists when we go to the polls. Is this person going to be so worried about coming across as a manly man that he’s not going to do the human and sustainable thing that needs to happen?”

Though Fonda touched on several serious issues, she maintained a sense of humor, having to break several times as the audience laughed at her well-placed jokes. Pulling people in with humor, she shared important perspectives on climate, feminism and activism with the CSU community. 

“I think it’s just really incredible that she was willing to take the time to talk to students about her long history of advocacy,” ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo said. “And, you know, she started this work when she was younger, too, and so she understands very deeply how important it is for the youth to be involved. And she purposefully highlighted a handful of times involvement in student government, and so I really appreciated hearing that from her.”

Fonda inspired many attendees of the event, encouraging many to do what they could where they could. 

“I think she did an amazing job of inspiring all the people there,” Larimer County Commissioner John Kefalas said. “Especially the students of why it’s important to be involved, why it’s important to vote as the default mechanism and find appropriate ways to engage in and try to help address the climate crisis, which is upon us.”

Reach Ivy Secrest at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @IvySecrest.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in ASCSU
The audience of the Annual State of the Association Address listens to Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz.
This week in ASCSU: Elections Committee, accessibility guidelines
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Housing Caucus, BSOF
The Colorado State University Bookstore logo inside the Lory Student Center Oct. 23, 2017. Students spend hundreds of dollars on textbooks a year. The CSU Bookstore could help accommodate students budgets. (Brandon Mendoza | Collegian File Photo)
ASCSU aims to remove taxes from textbooks with new bill
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Accessibility measures, women, social justice
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Ranked-choice voting, Women's Caucus
ASCSU vice president hopes to add wellness vending machines to campus
ASCSU vice president hopes to add wellness vending machines to campus
More in Campus
Colorado State University President Amy Parsons stands in the foyer of the Lory Student Center Jan. 30. Parsons recently celebrated her one-year anniversary as president of CSU.
Amy Parsons reflects on work done in 1st year as CSU president
Representative Ken Buck explains what campaigning for Weld County was like at the Coffee with Ken Buck event in the University Ballroom.
Rep. Ken Buck discusses importance of democracy at CSU
Aspen Hall from the west side Jan. 29.
Resident assistant dies in Aspen Hall
Digital renditions of the Andrew G. Clark Building remodel are hung on fencing surrounding the building Jan. 23. The Clark remodel started in December 2023 and is projected to finish summer 2027.
Construction set to begin on Clark revitalization project
CSU presents semester of events for thematic Year of Democracy
CSU presents semester of events for thematic Year of Democracy
CSUs Office of International Programs is home to numerous opportunities for students to work, study and travel abroad. (Davis Bonner | Collegian)
CSU supports students through visa process post-COVID
More in City
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Arrest made in string of Fort Collins arson cases
Fort Collins City Hall Sept. 21, 2021.
New land use code stirs arguments
As cars pass by the intersection of Oak Street and College Avenue, March for Palestine protesters chant, From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free Dec. 30.
Northern Colorado Liberation Coalition holds weekend March for Palestine
Protesters spread over a crosswalk to draw more attention to their cause at the Die-In at Woodward protest.
Protesters gather over alleged Woodward weapons in Gaza
Protesters gather outside the Colorado Capitol building in Denver during a Shut it Down for Palestine protest Nov. 9. Protestors echoed chants like, “The people united will never be defeated,” throughout the protest, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.
Free Palestine protest at Denver Capitol demands ceasefire
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Shooting, crash on Shields and Elizabeth
About the Contributor
Ivy Secrest, Content Managing Editor
Ivy Secrest is The Collegian's content managing editor. Secrest uses she/her/hers pronouns and has worked for The Collegian previously as a reporter and as life and culture director for the 2022-23 academic year. As a senior in the journalism and media communications department, Secrest enjoys reporting on environmental and social issues with a special interest in science communication. She is president of the Science Communication Club and is pursuing a minor in global environmental sustainability with hopes of utilizing her education in her career. Growing up in Denver, Secrest developed a deep love for the outdoors. She could happily spend the rest of her life hiking alpine environments, jumping into lakes, taking photos of the wildflowers and listening to folk music. She's passionate about skiing, hiking, dancing, painting, writing poetry and camping. Secrest's passions spurred her career in journalism, helping her reach out to her community and get involved in topics that students and residents of Fort Collins truly care about. She has taken every opportunity to connect with the communities she has reported in and has written for several of the desks at The Collegian, including news, life and culture, cannabis, arts and entertainment and opinion. She uses her connections with the community to inform both managerial and editorial decisions with hopes that the publication serves as a true reflection of the student body's interests and concerns. Secrest is an advocate of community-centered journalism, believing in the importance of fostering meaningful dialogue between press and community.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *