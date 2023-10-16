Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
ritual table
Samhain: The not-so-satanic, true origins of Halloween

The masked faces of small children scuttle past houses lit up by the carved grins of jack-o'-lanterns...

Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals
Poudre School District election candidates voice campaign goals

Elections are quickly approaching for Poudre School District, and the outcome will shake up the way children...

FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor

The next Fort Collins city election will be held Nov. 7. In 2022, the people of Fort Collins voted to...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
Biggest College Football Upsets So Far!
October 16, 2023

The college football season has been filled with dramatic finishes, stellar performances, and most notably, monumental upsets. Last week’s...

Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
October 16, 2023
Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023

Shooting, crash on Shields and Elizabeth

Early this morning, a driver and a passenger were involved in a shooting and then a crash with police.
Tyler Weatherwax, News Editor
November 3, 2023
%28Graphic+Illustration+by+Malia+Berry+%7C+The+Collegian%29
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)

Earlier this morning, a shooting and car crash both occurred in the same incident. The crash and shooting happened in Fort Collins and involved a Larimer County Deputy. The vehicle chased by police was also suspected of being involved in a kidnapping. 

Yesterday evening near 11 p.m., there was a call involving a kidnapping in Weld County. The suspected vehicle made its way into Fort Collins, where police noticed it matched their description. 

Ad

Near South Shields Street and West Elizabeth Street, police activated their lights and began to chase the suspected car. The car refused to pull over, and police chased the vehicle for several miles through Fort Collins heading west, weaving in and out of the eastbound lanes with traffic heading toward them in the opposite direction.  

As the chase continued, police deployed spikes in an attempt to disable the car. The suspect then drove their vehicle in the direction of a deputy. That deputy began to open fire at the vehicle in an attempt to deter the driver. The driver sped off, continuing to head east and avoid police.  

Near Horsetooth Road and Shields Street, the driver finally pulled over. A man and a woman both exited the car, and the man began to run on foot. The woman was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man, who suffered serious injuries after his hazardous driving, was in custody soon after. He was taken to a nearby hospital as well.

No law enforcement, personnel or bystanders were injured despite the shooting, dangerous driving and car crash.

Reach Tyler Weatherwax anews@collegian.com or on Twitter @twwax7272.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in City
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
FoCo city elections: Jeni Arndt, Patricia Babbitt running for mayor
A group of Poudre School District students gather outside the Poudre School District Information Technology Center Oct. 10. Students and parents protested the proposed vote to merge Polaris Expeditionary Learning School. Under the merger, younger students would be relocated to Olander Elementary School, and older students would be moved to Blevins Middle School.
Poudre School District tables vote on Polaris school merger
A reading corner next to the business section of Old Firehouse Books in Fort Collins Sept. 15.
Celebrate reading freedom, Banned Book Week at Poudre Libraries
Fort Collins City Hall located on North Meldrum Street and Laporte Avenue in Fort Collins April 20.
City council passes environmental, residential ordinances
Fort Collins City councilmembers Tricia Canonico, Julie Pignataro and Kelly Ohlson listen to members of the public express grievances regarding the citys U+2 housing policy during the public comment section of the City Council meeting at Fort Collins City Hall April 4.
City council resolves to prepare solutions for U+2
Ducks swim across a flooded bike path next to the Lory Student Center Lagoon at Colorado State University Aug. 1. The Lagoon was one of the only areas to remain flooded after the July 31 storm.
Flood mitigation centers minimize flood damage on CSU campus
More in Crime
La decisión reciente de la Corte Suprema deja a los estudiantes en peligro
La decisión reciente de la Corte Suprema deja a los estudiantes en peligro
The Larimer County Jail expanded its correctional facility to accommodate mental health facilities Sept. 28. The expansion started in early 2023 and finished in August.
County jail expansion construction finishes below budget
(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Man wanted in Fort Collins for indecent exposure
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk
Recent Supreme Court decision leaves students at risk
Collegian file photo
Resigned FCPS officer sued for false DUI charges
Police tape is pictured on the scene of a suspected shooting on West Plum Street and South Taft Hill Road on Jan. 29, 2018. (Collegian file photo)
LCSO responds to shooting report near Foothills Campus
More in Homepage
Colorado State University guard Cailyn Crocker (32) moves around a defender to shoot the ball against the University of Montana Nov. 11, 2022.
CSU women's basketball returns to hardwood in exhibition win
Why is there so much science misinformation?
Why is there so much science misinformation?
Isaiah Stevens (4), a Colorado State University point guard, warms up before the mens basketball scrimmage Oct. 14. The mens basketball season starts Nov. 6 against Louisiana Tech.
Men's basketball begins quest back to NCAA tournament
Olivia Fout (18) dribbles the ball past a San Diego State University defender in the Mountain West tournament semi-finals Nov. 1. The game ended in a 0-0 (3-2) PK win for Colorado State University.
Rams soccer advances to 1st-ever MW championship after PKs
Photo courtesy of Jeff Biegert
Introducing brewing sciences: Crafting the perfect pint
Lopez: Is the new iOS NameDrop feature really that safe?
Lopez: Is the new iOS NameDrop feature really that safe?


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *