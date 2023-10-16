Shooting, crash on Shields and Elizabeth

Earlier this morning, a shooting and car crash both occurred in the same incident. The crash and shooting happened in Fort Collins and involved a Larimer County Deputy. The vehicle chased by police was also suspected of being involved in a kidnapping.

Yesterday evening near 11 p.m., there was a call involving a kidnapping in Weld County. The suspected vehicle made its way into Fort Collins, where police noticed it matched their description.

Ad

Near South Shields Street and West Elizabeth Street, police activated their lights and began to chase the suspected car. The car refused to pull over, and police chased the vehicle for several miles through Fort Collins heading west, weaving in and out of the eastbound lanes with traffic heading toward them in the opposite direction.

As the chase continued, police deployed spikes in an attempt to disable the car. The suspect then drove their vehicle in the direction of a deputy. That deputy began to open fire at the vehicle in an attempt to deter the driver. The driver sped off, continuing to head east and avoid police.

Near Horsetooth Road and Shields Street, the driver finally pulled over. A man and a woman both exited the car, and the man began to run on foot. The woman was taken into custody and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The man, who suffered serious injuries after his hazardous driving, was in custody soon after. He was taken to a nearby hospital as well.

No law enforcement, personnel or bystanders were injured despite the shooting, dangerous driving and car crash.

Reach Tyler Weatherwax at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @twwax7272.