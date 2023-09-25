This week in ASCSU: Bylaws, parliamentary procedure

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 11 for the eighth session of the 53rd senate.

The session began with a thorough presentation from Parliamentarian Parker Doyle, who educated the newest members of senate on the nuances of parliamentary procedure and the bill-writing process, ideally allowing for a more cohesive and productive senate environment moving forward.

During executive reports, Chief of Staff Braxton Dietz, Deputy Director of Health Alejandra Quesada-Stoner, Director of Environmental Affairs Haydyn Deason, Director of Traditions & Programs Meron Siyoum, Vice President Alex Silverhart, President Nick DeSalvo and Director of Governmental Affairs Michael Stella provided updates on matters including upcoming community outreach events, the C.A.N.S Around The Oval food drive project, ongoing sustainability initiatives, Homecoming weekend event planning, planned pregnancy test distribution across campus, Legislative Strategic Advisory Board initiatives and upcoming ASCSU campus events.

Judicial reports followed, with Deputy Chief Justice Jamie Binder updating the legislative body on new supreme court hirings and ongoing court processes.

Moving into confidence business, Bill #5301, “53rd Legislative Cabinet Bylaws,” was considered.

The legislation intends to ratify the annual bylaws of the legislative cabinet, which includes guidelines for cabinet meetings, job requirements and cabinet member salaries.

The bylaws were approved with unanimous consent.

Bill #5308, “53rd Senate Job Descriptions,” was also considered.

The legislation seeks to confirm aspects of ASCSU job descriptions including senator salaries and office hour requirements as well as general reminders concerning etiquette and procedure.

The bylaws were already approved in a previous session of the 53rd senate, but due to several formatting and clerical errors, the legislative authors said they believe a new piece of legislation is required to perfect the new bylaws.

The senate job descriptions must be renewed with each new ASCSU administration in order to ensure the understanding and acknowledgment of senate expectations.

The bill will be sent to the Internal, Budgetary and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Affairs committees.

ASCSU senate will reconvene Oct. 18.

