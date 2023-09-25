Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid

Some Colorado State University resident assistants are having to pay back the university part of their...

Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected
Seriously: CSU mascot uniform destroyed; CU student suspected

Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events...

CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown

Many Colorado State University students experienced disappointment when they found out student tickets...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

CSU hosts visit as final step in 10-year accreditation cycle

Hannah Parcells, Staff Reporter
September 26, 2023
CSU+hosts+visit+as+final+step+in+10-year+accreditation+cycle
Collegian | Falyn Sebastian

On Sept. 18 and 19, Colorado State University hosted a series of events as part of an on-site campus visit from the Higher Learning Commission as part of the process for reaffirming accreditation as an institute of higher learning. 

The accreditation process is one that CSU has been going through since it was first granted accreditation in 1925. This visit was the final step of a 10-year cycle to review and maintain CSU’s accreditation.

Ad

“Institutional accreditation is one way that the institution is able to assure the quality of its educational programs and its operations,” Vice Provost for Planning & Effectiveness Laura Jensen said. “It’s also a primary way that we focus on continuous quality improvement.”

A team of five people representing the HLC attended open forum sessions focusing on individual aspects of the university throughout both days to finalize their review of the institution.

“The reason that we have those sessions is so that the reviewers have an opportunity to hear directly from students, faculty and staff about their experience at Colorado State,” Jensen said. “(This includes) what’s going well and where they see opportunities for improvement.”

About a month prior to this on-campus visit, the university submitted a comprehensive review document called an Assurance Argument to the HLC, which the team of reviewers then used to form their questions for the community during their visit.

“The Assurance Argument is really an honest appraisal of the institution’s strengths and opportunities for improvement,” Jensen said. “It took about 18 months to pull together on campus and included about 160 different people contributing evidence. We had multiple open forums for faculty, students and staff. We surveyed students multiple times, trying to gather input as much as we could to make sure that we were telling a really accurate portrayal about where Colorado State is at right now in our history.”

CSU is accredited on the HLC’s open pathway, which focuses on quality assurance and institutional improvement. The pathway exists to make sure the institution is meeting the standards of an institute of higher learning.

“The pathway we are on is a 10-year cycle, and it includes a variety of checkpoints through those 10 years — plus annual updates — then this culminating visit that happens once every 10 years,” Jensen said.

Over the course of those 10 years, the university focused on maintaining the previously set standard of quality as well as pursuing improvement for the institution. The process involves every aspect of the university, including academic programs, student affairs and student support services, admissions, finances, leadership, extension and outreach and more.

The accreditation is impactful to everyone within the CSU community, which is why the HLC comes to campus to hear directly from the community and why the university’s assurance argument is a long and collaborative process. Both parties want as much feedback as possible.

Ad

As for the impact on students, the accreditation primarily provides a sense of reassurance regarding their education at CSU. 

“Students care that they’re receiving quality academic programming for the tuition and fees that they pay,” Jensen said. “They should have some sort of assurance that their educational experience will be worth something at the end after graduation. The accreditation is that assurance of quality.”

Reach Hannah Parcells at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @hannahparcells.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Campus
Graphic Illustration by Katrina Clasen | The Collegian
This week in ASCSU: Accessibility Caucus, senate bylaws
Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid
CSU students Taylor Millson and Linzhi Douglass welcome students to the annual Grill the Buffs barbecue outside the Lory Student Center Aug. 28, 2019. (Anna von Pechmann | Collegian)
Colorado State celebrates 14th annual Grill the Buffs
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: Women's Caucus, lobbyist employment
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
CSU students unable to secure tickets to Rocky Mountain Showdown
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
Showdown says goodbye to 2 decades of Mile High
More in Homepage
Raspberry scones with sweet glaze: The perfect sweet treat
Raspberry scones with sweet glaze: The perfect sweet treat
Parcells: Womens sports attendance world record is sign of change
Parcells: Women's sports attendance world record is sign of change
Mia Massey (5) kicks the ball to her teammate on the other side of the field Sept. 21. Colorado State won over Nevada with a final score of 2-1.
Rams soccer ties with Rebels in battle atop MW standings
Ali Yoshida (7) defends against a Utah player Sept. 17.
Rams soccer gets needed win on new fields after two losses
Participants of the Deconstructed Dinner at The Lyric in Fort Collins line up to get food Sept. 17.
The Lyric hosts elaborate interactive art series
Yadira Solis performs traditional Hispanic dance while mariachi band plays for Armando Silva’s mural reveal on Friday, Sep 15. Mural was commissioned by Mujeres de Colores to honor hispanic families and field workers in northern colorado. traditional Hispanic dance while mariachi band plays for Armando Silva’s mural reveal on Friday, Sep 15. Mural was commissioned by Mujeres de Colores to honor hispanic families and field workers in northern colorado.
Mural reveal amplifies Hispanic voices
More in News
Mosquito transmitting a vector-borne disease.
West Nile virus continues to loom even as temperatures drop
Fort Collins City Hall located on North Meldrum Street and Laporte Avenue in Fort Collins April 20.
City council passes environmental, residential ordinances
Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma
Fort Collins music fest fights opioid use stigma
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
How CSU, CU compare in scientific programs
CSU, CU tackle opioid crisis; Colorado continues solutions
CSU, CU tackle opioid crisis; Colorado continues solutions
(Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)
This week in ASCSU: New Era Colorado, retention and recruitment officer
About the Contributor
Falyn Sebastian, Digital & Design Managing Edtior
After becoming a page designer as a sophomore, Falyn Sebastian evolved from print editor to design director and has now officially begun her new position as digital and design managing editor. Originally from the Big Island of Hawaii, she chose to attend Colorado State University to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts with a concentration in graphic design along with a minor in entrepreneurship. When it comes to arranging content in The Collegian's newsprint, Sebastian formats and arranges the visual media that readers love in a physical copy. After attending content and budget meetings with the editors of each desk, she manages how each week's visual content fits into the paper by clicking through Adobe InDesign. With a combination of original photos, illustrative graphics and advertisements, Sebastian organizes and delegates tasks to her talented and ever-growing design team. As a graphic design student, journalism was not a field Sebastian intended to work in during college, but she embraced the world of publication design through The Collegian. As graphic design focuses on the importance of effective communication, she realized she was truly designing for a fulfilling purpose. Student media will forever have a happy home in her heart. Working with other students who are passionate about what is happening in their community drives her to continue working on impactful design. Sebastian looks forward to what is yet to come while gaining new experience and memories with her staff.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *