CSU Greek life brings connections, community to students

Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Global warming is continuing to decrease the size of the Colorado River.
Fort Collins uncertain of future Colorado River rights

The Colorado River Basin supplies water to 40 million people. For seven U.S. states, including the headwater...

A crowd listens to local band Fancy Bits on the lawn at the New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 12. The concert was part of the Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest.
Annual Poudre RiverFest informs, entertains NoCo community

The annual Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest took place at New Belgium Brewing Company this past weekend. The...

Colorado State University fans fly a Tear Em Asunder flag before the fourth quarter of the CSU football game against The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 25, 2022. The Rams won 17-0 in the final game of the seaon, which usually sees a small student section due to the CSU fall break. On Friday, nonstudent fans filled the student section to sit in the sun and show the Rams support from both sides of the field.
Tackling change: A new linebacker roster for the Rams

The Colorado State University men's football team added a lot of experience and age to many of their...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
The Thrilling World of Trading: Unleashing the Potential
August 9, 2023

In today's fast-paced financial landscape, trading has emerged as a captivating and dynamic realm that entices both seasoned investors and...

Aging in Place:
July 31, 2023
A modern healthcare company making everyday health easier & more accessible
July 12, 2023
Checklist when you move to Denmark to study
June 2, 2023

CSU Greek life brings connections, community to students

Alexander Wilson, Staff Reporter
August 23, 2023
Colorado+State+University+students+sit+on+the+lawn+at+the+Lory+Sculpture+Garden+Sept.+20.
Collegian | Cat Blouch
Colorado State University students sit on the lawn at the Lory Student Center West Sculpture Garden Sept. 20. These students are participating in bid day, which is a part of the formal recruitment process for Greek life organizations on campus. Many chapters at CSU participate in the formal recruitment — or “rush” — experience. At the end of this experience, participants come together for bid day, where they find out which sorority or fraternity they have been accepted into.

At first glance, Greek life at Colorado State University can seem intimidating, with over 50 organizations to consider; however, many find their home away from home in fraternities and sororities. At CSU, Greek life is split between five organizations: the Panhellenic Association, the Multicultural Greek Council, the Interfraternity Council, the Professional Fraternity Council and the National Pan-Hellenic Council.

The Panhellenic Association is the governing body for 11 sororities at CSU: Alpha Sigma Kappa, Chi Omega, Gamma Phi Beta, Kappa Alpha Theta, Kappa Delta, Kappa Kappa Gamma, Phi Mu, Pi Beta Phi, Sigma Alpha, Sigma Alpha Epsilon Pi and Zeta Tau Alpha. All of these sororities have their own charity — otherwise known as philanthropy — that they support and fundraise for. Each sorority has requirements for recruitment, such as a student’s GPA. It is important to note that every Panhellenic sorority has a house and many have requirements to live in the houses. 

Ad

“The purpose of recruitment for Panhellenic sororities is to help students find a community on CSU’s campus that makes a large campus feel more like home, a community that aligns with their personal values and supports organizations that a member is passionate about and a community that will become lifelong,” said Jordan Mahaffey, president of CSU’s Panhellenic Association. 

The recruitment process to join, otherwise known as “rush,” has fee of $35 and no guarantee of being able to join.

“Incoming members can anticipate a three-day process with opportunities to meet Panhellenic chapters followed by bid day,” Mahaffey said. “The dates for Panhellenic recruitment this fall are Sept. 23-24 and 26-27.”

More information on fall recruitment for the Panhellenic Association can be found on their webpage.

The Multicultural Greek Council provides support to 11 organizations at CSU, primarily focusing on underrepresented students: Alpha Phi Gamma, Beta Gamma Nu, Delta Xi Nu, Gamma Zeta Alpha, Kappa Delta Chi, Lambda Theta Nu, Lambda Sigma Upsilon, Nu Alpha Kappa, Pi Lambda Chi, Sigma Lambda Beta and Sigma Lambda Gamma. 

“I think one of the biggest benefits I’ve seen from being part of a Latinx organization on campus is being surrounded by like-minded individuals,” said Alejandro Manuel Munoz, president of Gamma Zeta Alpha. “A lot of us are first-generation college students who are learning to navigate an already confusing and stressful part of our lives, so being able to surround yourself with people who are going through the same struggles is a reassuring feeling. It provides you with a great support system while you go through these tough times, having people who are there for you and have your best interest.”

Every organization within the MGC has its own recruitment process to join, but more information can be found on their social media or on CSU’s Fraternity & Sorority Life website.

The Interfraternity Council is the governing body for 22 fraternities: Alpha Epsilon Pi, Alpha Gamma Rho, Alpha Sigma Phi, Alpha Tau Omega, Beta Theta Pi, Delta Chi, Delta Tau Delta, FarmHouse Fraternity, Kappa Sigma, Lambda Chi Alpha, Nu Alpha Kappa, Phi Delta Theta, Phi Gamma Delta, Phi Kappa Tau, Phi Kappa Theta, Sigma Nu, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Sigma Pi, Sigma Tau Gamma, Tau Kappa Epsilon, Theta Chi and Triangle Fraternity. 

The IFC goes by a 365 recruitment process, meaning they recruit throughout the year. However, many chapters hold larger recruitment events at the beginning of the fall and spring semesters. Similar to the PHA, the IFC holds requirements for recruitment such as financial obligations. 

The Interfraternity Council denied comment, but more information on their recruitment process can be found on their webpage.

Ad

The Professional Fraternity Council is made up of six fraternities and sororities that have a professional focus: Alpha Phi Omega, Delta Sigma Pi, Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, Phi Sigma Pi, Sigma Alpha and Sigma Alpha Iota.

“Students who join APO can gain professional resume experience (an example is animal/biology related majors can work with the Colorado wolf sanctuary) as well as benefit from the social aspects of APO, which include doing fun/new activities with a group of like-minded people,” said Fiona McKenna, the president of Alpha Phi Omega. 

Joining an organization within the PFC is different depending on the organization, but more information can be requested on CSU’s Fraternity & Sorority Life website.

The National Pan-Hellenic Council encompasses nine historically Black fraternities and sororities traditionally called the Divine Nine: Alpha Phi Alpha, Alpha Kappa Alpha, Kappa Alpha Psi, Omega Psi Phi, Delta Sigma Theta, Phi Beta Sigma, Zeta Phi Beta, Sigma Gamma Rho and Iota Phi Theta.

The NPHC “promotes academic achievement, leadership development, health and wellness and civic engagement,” according to the CSU Fraternity & Sorority Life 2023-24 informational pamphlet. The NPHC currently has no undergraduate officers but hopes to fill those positions and welcome new members to their chapters, Director of CSU Fraternity & Sorority Life Lindsay Sell said.

Interested students should be comfortable attending meetings as well as completing an application and interview, and they can find more information on the NPHC Instagram @nphccolostate.

“Colorado State University has a zero-tolerance policy regarding hazing that is consistent with Colorado anti-hazing legislation,” the CSU Fraternity & Sorority Life website reads. “Visit the Hazing Prevention Education and Resources page to read specific definitions of hazing to which students are expected to abide at the council, university and state level. If you sense your student may be participating in inappropriate activities as a result of membership in a fraternity or sorority, we encourage you to visit the End Hazing website to complete a report on the website or call our office at 970-491-0966.”

Editor’s Note: In the interest of transparency, The Collegian discloses that Jordan Mahaffey has written articles for the publication in the past but did not work on this story. 

Reach Alexander Wilson at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Homepage
Intro to new wave: 5 bands to start with
Intro to new wave: 5 bands to start with
McCoy: Glitter, microplastics, biodegradable alternatives
McCoy: Glitter, microplastics, biodegradable alternatives
Colorado State University fans fly a Tear Em Asunder flag before the fourth quarter of the CSU football game against The University of New Mexico Lobos Nov. 25, 2022. The Rams won 17-0 in the final game of the seaon, which usually sees a small student section due to the CSU fall break. On Friday, nonstudent fans filled the student section to sit in the sun and show the Rams support from both sides of the field.
Tackling change: A new linebacker roster for the Rams
Resources for mental health at the CSU Health Network
Resources for mental health at the CSU Health Network
A crowd listens to local band Fancy Bits on the lawn at the New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 12. The concert was part of the Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest.
Annual Poudre RiverFest informs, entertains NoCo community
The University Center for the Arts under snow.
What's new in the CSU theatre department this year?
More in News
Global warming is continuing to decrease the size of the Colorado River.
Fort Collins uncertain of future Colorado River rights
10 odd topics of CSU research
10 odd topics of CSU research
Courtesy Photo
Ram Welcome leaders enhance the 1st-year experience
Nick DeSalvo and Alex Silverhart hug each other after they are announced as this years president and vice president of the Associated Students of Colorado State University in the senate chambers April 5.
ASCSU's ambitions for the upcoming school year
Ducks swim across a flooded bike path next to the Lory Student Center Lagoon at Colorado State University Aug. 1. The Lagoon was one of the only areas to remain flooded after the July 31 storm.
Flood mitigation centers minimize flood damage on CSU campus
Robin Carhart-Harris stands next to a podium during his presentation called How do psychedelics work? at the Psychedelic Science 2023 conference in Denver, June 22.
Psychedelic sciences conference draws experts, enthusiasts to Denver
About the Contributor
Cat Blouch, Social Media Editor
Cat Blouch is the social media editor at The Collegian. They are a fourth-year student at Colorado State University studying business administration with a concentration in marketing and a minor in statistics from Delta, Colorado. They have been on The Collegian's team since the summer of 2020, starting on the opinion desk and later joining the photo team. Blouch began their social media interest by working on the @colostatememes page on Instagram and looked at the social media editor position as a way to further engage with the CSU community. They are excited to find new ways to hear the voice of the student body and engage more with readers through their positions at The Collegian. Blouch enjoys the flexibility of being able to pursue creativity in multiple mediums at The Collegian. When Blouch is off the clock, you can find them engaging in other creative areas such as creating music, writing poetry or filming a video. They hope to continue their creative pursuits after college through work in marketing analytics and content creation.
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *