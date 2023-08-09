CSU+drops+in-state+application+fee

For most graduating high schoolers, Free Application Day in Colorado is important. However, applying to Colorado State University as an in-state Colorado student means there is no longer an application fee to worry about.

The usual application fee is $50, but for students who meet the academic requirements of CSU, that fee will now be waived. Graduating high schoolers apply to an average of six colleges, which makes the $50 fee add up. This fee waiver is available through the Common App, which is an online tool that thousands of colleges use to aid in the application process.

CSU is also committed to making sure all incoming students have a chance to apply. This includes its application for a fee waiver and enrollment deposit referral.

There are also scholarship opportunities for in-state students: The in-state merit award from CSU is offered to those who are Colorado residents. The Honors Program also offers a scholarship for those students applying or planning to apply to the program. A full list of scholarships can be viewed on the CSU financial aid website.

It is also important to note that the Colorado Opportunity Fund and the Colorado Tuition Assistance Grant are available for in-state students.

“I do think that we are going to see a higher number of students applying to Colorado State University who previously didn’t think so,” said David Ferree, assistant director with CSU admissions. “If you think about it, for a student who has a limited income, they may be identifying only a handful of schools because (they) can only apply to so many based on (a) budget.”

With the inclusion of all in-state Colorado students, CSU plans to see a slow but steady increase when it comes to the number of students applying.

“I think we’re casting a bigger net, but in terms of getting the word out, it takes time,” Ferree said.

“I think this is, for me, exactly what the land-grant mission should be,” Ferree said. “We are here as an accessible institution for the state of Colorado. So I want to tell every single student in Colorado: You can go here, and you can apply for free.”

With this free application, CSU will be one of many colleges to see an increase in the field of in-demand jobs.

“I think we are going to see third-party scholarships coming in — I do think that’s going to change,” Ferree said. “I don’t think it’s just going to change on the state level. I think we’re going to see some changes at a federal level. I also think about, especially to Colorado, where we have wildfires. And I think we’re going to start seeing more money put behind it to get more students into those fields.”

Not only does CSU have plenty of scholarship opportunities, but they also have other resources such as mental health counseling and a food bank that is free for everyone — faculty and students alike. Another change that happened during COVID-19 was CSU’s decision to become test-optional.

“Not having ACT or SAT scores is pretty transformational,” Ferree said. “Especially when you really dig into data and it shows that actually, what SAT and ACT really measures is more aligned with household income, not collegiate readiness.”

