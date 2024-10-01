Decade of joy: Annual Tour de Corgi celebrates 10 years

For some, it might have been a normal day around Old Town in Fort Collins, but for hundreds of others, it was the meeting of the year.

This is the 10th year Tour de Corgi has paraded around Old Town. Compared to Fort Collins’ Tour de Fat, a costume parade on bicycles, this parade featured fluffy corgis in their costumes, and some owners dressed with them.

“All the little costumes are amazing,” first-time spectator Lauren Brunell said. “I’m having a lot of fun so far.”

Brunell said she enjoyed seeing costumes ranging from basketball players to cowboys, with some popular ones this year being bumblebees and dinosaurs and some elaborate ones being Winnie the Pooh and Greek gods.

Starting in Civic Center Park, the parade made its way to North College Avenue — where drivers were met with a fuzzy surprise — and finished back at the park, where tents for services such as permanent jewelry and dog grooming were set up.

“Fort Collins is so unique in what they put on,” Brunell said. “I think it just sets Fort Collins apart. We’re just cool. We appreciate the little things.”

Huntington Beach, California, hosts Corgi Beach Day, otherwise known as the biggest corgi party on the planet. After watching videos of it on Facebook, Tracy Stewart said she was inspired and founded Tour de Corgi.

Stewart’s once-small idea spiraled into so much more, needing vendors and volunteers and continuing to grow each year.

“(I love) the warm fuzzies of doing something for a good cause and also just the warm fuzzies of how happy it makes everybody,” Stewart said.

Sarah and Nathaniel Vochis have been some of the more loyal parade-goers, having attended eight with their furry friend Fergus, including the first Tour de Corgi ever hosted.

“Fergus came to the first, and then we’ve gone to almost all of them,” Sarah Vochis said.

This year, the family took inspiration from their son’s grim reaper Halloween costume and dressed spooky, as they typically dresses up to compliment Fergus’ look.

The Vochis’ favorite year of costumes was when they dressed their baby as a chili pepper, Fergus as a taco and themselves as the chefs.

“(It’s) just a fun event to celebrate our corgi, and it’s been a fun time to see all the people loving on corgis,” Sarah Vochis said. “It’s really joyful. It’s cute to see the corgis when they’re babies to older and just fun for everyone.”

Not only are vendors able to promote their business, but they get to watch different events like the costume contest, which features several categories, offering multiple chances for winners.

“The costume contest (is my favorite part) — just seeing all the dogs was so fun,” said Shay Riccio, a vendor and pet photographer.

Riccio said she’s had a booth at the past three Tour de Corgis after seeing it one year and thinking, “It was just, like, the cutest thing I’ve ever seen in my life.” She plans on continuing in future years.

Stewart sold T-shirts during the contest, so she was unable to witness the full experience, but she — along with anyone else who wants to — will be able to stream the event on YouTube.

“If you just want to do something that makes you feel happy, you should come to the Tour de Corgi because they’re just, you know, something about them — with their short little legs and their fluffy butts and their smiley faces — just makes people happy,” Stewart said.

The event, similar to previous years, was a smashing success, bringing smiles to hundreds of faces, including those furry friends who were just happy to take a stroll around town.

Tour de Corgi will continue in future years, so those wanting to catch the happy parade will be able to do so.

“If you love dogs or have a heartbeat, you should come to this event because it’s just so heartwarming and adorable,” Riccio said.

