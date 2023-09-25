Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
Parcells: Womens sports attendance world record is sign of change
Parcells: Women's sports attendance world record is sign of change

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does...

(Graphic Illustration by Malia Berry | The Collegian)
Man wanted in Fort Collins for indecent exposure

The collaboration between the Fort Collins Police Services and the Loveland Police Department has taken...

Laurel Village with Durward and Westfall in the background
'They don't need $7,000 from my struggling pocket': CSU RAs forced to pay back awarded financial aid

Some Colorado State University resident assistants are having to pay back the university part of their...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
Why Online Education is a Game-Changer for Nurses
September 25, 2023

Online education has revolutionized the way nurses acquire knowledge and skills by providing them with a flexible and accessible learning...

Advancing Your Nursing Career: BSN to MSN Nursing Programs
September 25, 2023
The Top College Football Lines' Successful Players
September 14, 2023
AFROTC Announces New Scholarship to Provide Tuition or Housing Assistance
September 13, 2023

SDC educates CSU community through inclusive events

Jack Fillweber, Staff Reporter
October 5, 2023
Participants+watch+a+presentation+put+on+during+Disability+Inclusion+Week.
Participants watch a presentation during Disability Inclusion Week Sept. 26. This session was put on by the Student Disability Center, the Career Center and the Pride Resource Center.

From Sept. 25-29, Colorado State University held its Disability Inclusion Week, a time dedicated for the CSU community come together to learn and share about disabilities. This event is crucial to the Student Disability Center because it helps spread information about various disabilities.

Alisha Zmuda, assistant director for operations and programming as well as acting coordinator of alternative testing accommodations at the SDC, was the main organizer of this event. Zmuda said planning for this event started in the summertime, and she met multiple times with each speaker in the event.

Ad

Zmuda said Disability Inclusion Week is just a small part of what the SDC does, and ultimately, they would like to branch out to more events.

“I think Disability Inclusion Week is just the very small bit of what we do on campus, and we haven’t actually been able to provide much programming in the past,” Zmuda said. “It’s not an area where we’ve had a ton of bandwidth, and so we’re hoping to expand some of that and provide more events.”

Zmuda went on to point out the main way the SDC helps support students who need accommodations: accommodation specialists.

Chelsea Hansen, administrative assistant at the Assistive Technology Resource Center, said this individualized process is what makes the CSU disability program so special.

“I do think that the ATRC is pretty unique … in that we have an entire center devoted to assistive technology,” Hansen said. “That’s fairly unusual for college campuses — and … the fact that we are able to meet with people one-on-one and do really individualized processes to help people figure out what kinds of technology will support them the best.”

Equitable care is important to make students with disabilities feel included. In addition to personalized care, CSU and the ATRC are also implementing technology for all students.

“We actually implemented about a year ago — a little over a year ago — a site-wide license for some tools called read speaker that are built into Canvas, and it’s a text-to-speech tool,” Hansen said. “It can do a lot more than that, but (it) essentially allows all people on campus who use Canvas at all to listen to Canvas web pages, other web pages and documents.”

Hansen went on to explain what universal design is and why it’s helpful. Universal design is when a school’s curriculum has accessibility resources built in to help all students, especially those with disabilities. Hansen said this helps people prepare for uncertain futures while still supporting their peers.

One of the biggest issues Disability Inclusion Week addresses is the stigma surrounding disabilities. Zmuda said there is a new group of students who are becoming more comfortable in conversations about disability.

Ad

“I think, you know, disability for a really long time was kind of frowned upon,” Zmuda said. “I think as a society overall, we have not always viewed disability in the best light, and so I think there’s still some stigma that we are trying to work through, and I think we’re in a really unique opportunity where our student population is growing. They are comfortable talking about their disabilities. They’re comfortable speaking about what they need and fighting for what they need.”

Discussions surrounding disability can be uncomfortable, but they can improve day-to-day for people with disabilities, making the effort worthwhile.

Disability Inclusion Week is just one way CSU is making an effort to acknowledge those with disabilities, as there is always a need for students to listen and learn about people with different types of disabilities.

Reach Jack Fillweber at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Culture and Community
Courtesy of Kate Sherman
Growing Food Security Project supports student food needs
Colorado State University students wear their countries’ flags with pride at the National Hispanic Heritage Month launch Sept. 13. Students displayed their cultures, featuring the Mexican and Guatemalan flags to name a few.
El Centro celebrates National Hispanic Heritage Month
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado.
CSU vs. CU: A history of our extensive rivalry
Nate Haas, owner of Krazy Karls Pizza and Colorado State University graduate, poses for a portrait at the Krazy Karls location off of Timberline Road Sept. 12.
CSU alumnus, owner of Krazy Karl's bleeds green, gold
A Fort Collins resident goes in for a bite of a fresh peach Aug. 19. Presented by the Rotary Clubs of Northern Colorado, the Peach Festival was put on by local businesses and organizations. The festival took place in Civic Center Park and helped raise funds for the Imagination Library, a program that donates books to children in Larimer County.
Peach Festival: 1-stop shop for end-of-summer fun
A group of girls ride in the Tour de Fat costumed bike parade following a country theme Aug. 26. Tour de Fat is celebrating its 24th year with a day full of free activities for people of all ages.
Annual Tour de Fat unites cyclists in Colorado
More in Fort Collins Life
The Bohemian Biergarten in Boulder, Colorado.
Battle of the Bars: Old Town Square vs. Pearl Street
The Fort Collins Food Truck Rally is hosted at City Park every Tuesday evening during the summer season.
Food Truck Rally unites live music, local cuisine in NoCo community
Games Ahoy, Buy, Sell, Trade gaming store located on South College Ave, Fort Collins, Colorado, Aug 21.
Games Ahoy! houses Fort Collins' retro gaming community
A crowd listens to local band Fancy Bits on the lawn at the New Belgium Brewing Company Aug. 12. The concert was part of the Northern Colorado Poudre RiverFest.
Annual Poudre RiverFest informs, entertains NoCo community
Pizza Casbahs bright neon exterior illuminates Laurel Street. The institution has been part of the Fort Collins food scene since 2005 and offers authentic New York-style pizzas.
Pizza Casbah feeds authentic New York-style pizza to FoCo
Courtesy of Josh Mack
Meet the Pride Resource Center's new assistant director
More in Homepage
Colorado State middle blocker Naeemah Weathers (9) and outside hitter Annie Sullivan (2) block a hit from the University of Wyoming Sept. 20, 2022.
Errors cause Rams volleyball loss in first Border War
The total solar eclipse, as seen from Casper, Wyoming, at approximately 11:43 a.m. Aug. 21, 2017.
‘Ring of fire’ eclipse will be the last for 16 years
CSU womens club lax team in desperation after dismal season
CSU women's club lax team in desperation after dismal season
Comedic play 6 Years Old shows importance of self-expression
Comedic play '6 Years Old' shows importance of self-expression
Professor Elnaz Javani guides students on how to create textile designs at Colorado State University’s second annual Artfest Sept. 28. “It’s been great, people are exploring all kinds of stamp painting and creating their own textile designs,” Javani said.
ArtFest returns for 2nd successful show
Rivalidad de las Montañas Rocosas: Historia del fútbol y voleibol CSU vs. CU
Rivalidad de las Montañas Rocosas: Historia del fútbol y voleibol CSU vs. CU


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *