RailJam returns to highlight student snow athletics

Music pounded through the cold air and the bass rattled in students’ chests as they huddled together around the massive snow-covered setup on the Lory Student Center’s West Lawn. It’s not just another campus event, it’s RailJam — bigger, louder and here to stay.

RailJam is an annual event hosted by the Associated Students of Colorado State University in partnership with the CSU Snowriders that transforms campus into a high-energy ski and snowboard competition. After multiple years of inactivity, the event was revived after ASCSU President Nick DeSalvo vowed to bring the event back during his campaign. Last year was the first in over a decade, setting the stage for what is quickly becoming a new tradition.

“Last year was all about laying the groundwork,” said Judah Weir, ASCSU’s co-deputy director of traditions. “This year, that foundation was already there so we could focus on growing the event. Snowriders were great partners to work with because of my personal lack of experience with skiing, (so) they were able to bring a lot of the knowledge and fun to the event.”

RailJam returned to the LSC’s West Lawn Feb. 13, bringing together skiers, snowboarders and an enthusiastic crowd to celebrate campus ski culture. Riders took turns hitting the custom-built course, performing tricks for spectators to watch.

“Having RailJam back for a second year has been amazing,” said Alexa Torstenson, CSU Snowriders’ marketing and social media manager. “It’s such an intense event to put on, but seeing how the school receives it makes the whole process worthwhile. We even had snow on the ground this year.”

Now in its second year since its revival, RailJam was at risk of the sophomore slump. But if the roaring crowd and fierce competition are any indication, RailJam 2025 delivered, with more competitors, bigger tricks and an even rowdier crowd than the year before.

“These events bring people together,” Weir said. “Ski culture is a huge part of CSU, and RailJam creates a space where students can feel part of something bigger. Beyond just ski culture, I think that this event allows for students to feel like they are a part of a broader campus community.”

One of ASCSU and the Snowriders Club’s main goals was to highlight the importance of bringing snow sports to campus, especially for students who might not have the means to visit resorts. Beyond accessibility, inclusivity was another important theme this year, with diversity, equity and inclusion as well as transgender athletes in college sports being hotly debated recently.

“Including a nonbinary category, even if it isn’t as popular yet, sends a powerful message of acceptance and support,” Torstenson said. “It acknowledges the existence and validity of nonbinary athletes, providing them with a space where they can compete without having to conform to traditional gender categories.”

In only its second year back, RailJam creates a community for Rams in winter sports to connect and do what they love. That sense of community was especially present in the women’s division this time around, with all three women on the podium having met at last year’s event, competing as strangers and leaving as friends. This year, they returned together and took home the top spots.

“I heard about the RailJam from a flyer on campus and went solo last year — that’s where I met (Naomi Deitch) and (Kara Koniares),” said Katie White, the skier who took second place in the women’s division. “I love competing with and against my friends, even though it’s scary to mess up with people watching.”

Their reunion wasn’t just about competing but showing how far they’d come together. From pushing each other to try new tricks to sharing the nerves and excitement of competition day, their bond grew beyond the sport. Standing side by side on the podium, they weren’t just celebrating their individual wins but the friendships they made.

“I had to come back because it was so much fun,” said Deitch, the snowboarder who took first place in the women’s division. “The whole time during the RailJam, I was full of adrenaline. It felt so surreal having all my friends watch me compete and cheer for me. The event also happened to be on my birthday, and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to spend it.”

Despite their success, Deitch and White noted the stark difference in participation numbers — 35 men competed compared to just four women, limiting the number of runs each competitor could have. Both agreed that the event was more than just a competition — it was a chance to show up for women in a sport wherein they’re often outnumbered.

“My favorite part is the cheering and hopefully inspiring other women to inject themselves into a mostly male-dominated sport,” White said. “We hope to see more representation in future events and encourage more female participation.”

With another successful year in the books, RailJam is proving it’s not just a revival; it’s a tradition in the making. As ASCSU prepares for leadership transitions, Weir is focused on making sure RailJam has the support to continue. Snowriders are looking ahead to more events this season. Their next big event will be a spring trip to Steamboat Springs, Colorado, and an off-campus RailJam at Cameron Pass.

