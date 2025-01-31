CAM the Ram celebrates his birthday at CSU

Colorado State University’s beloved mascot, CAM the Ram, turned 3 years old Saturday, Feb. 1. His birthday party was held at the Student Rec Center.

The event, which drew in a crowd of students, faculty, alumni and fans, was filled with festive decorations, interactive activities and, of course, plenty of birthday treats for both CAM and his supporters.

The party kicked off at 10 a.m. with a line of people outside the Rec Center to see CAM himself, who was accompanied by his dedicated Ram Handlers. Most attendees dressed in CSU-themed attire.

CAM has to prepare for his birthday party like anybody else.

“We actually gave him a bath last night for about two hours or so,” said Suzie Halvorson, head trainer and coach. “And then we usually start day of getting ready about an hour and a half beforehand. We spot clean him; we chop up all of his treats, which are romaine lettuce and alfalfa pellets; we get his truck and trailer ready; we make sure we’re ready ourselves; we talk through training techniques that we’re going to be using for the day with him.”

Organized by the CSU Alumni Association and the Ram Handlers, the celebration featured various activities for attendees. There was face painting, balloon animal making and guessing games consisting of how many teeth CAM has and what his horns are made of. There were cupcakes and donuts for the children who attended and stickers for everybody. Attendees also had the opportunity to make a birthday card for CAM.

“His birthday represents everything that the university stands for,” said Lynn Dusek, a volunteer at CAM’s birthday party.

At 11 a.m., the crowd gathered outside to sing “Happy Birthday” to CAM, who was wearing a green party hat. After the singing of “Happy Birthday,” CAM got his favorite treat: lettuce. The CAM the Ram human mascot was also present for the party and received a party hat of his own, making for a fun photo opportunity for students and alumni alike.

CAM the Ram has been a staple of CSU pride since the live mascot tradition began in 1946. The current CAM — the 26th in the lineage — has been a fan favorite at football games, university events and community gatherings. His role is more than just symbolic: CAM represents the spirit and resilience of CSU students, alumni and fans.

For many students, CAM is more than just a mascot; he’s a symbol of their time at CSU.

“We needed to celebrate CAM’s birthday,” said Kyleigh Ballinger, a junior at CSU. “I love that we have an actual animal mascot. Happy birthday, CAM.”

By the time the event wrapped up at noon, it was clear CAM’s birthday had been a huge success. Many attendees lingered to take final photos with CAM, while others made plans to attend the next big university event, knowing that CSU traditions like these continue to strengthen the bond of the Ram family.

As the day came to a close, two things were for sure: CAM had an unforgettable birthday, and the CSU community is already looking forward to celebrating again next year.

