CSU archives preserve rise, fall of on-campus clubs

Colorado State University has over 500 registered student organizations. Over the past many years, there have been plenty of additions, some of which no longer exist. A dive into the CSU archives can reveal the histories of some of these disbanded clubs.

The Rams Flying Club, at its inception known as the Aggie Flying Club, was established in 1948. They offered instruction for flying as well as flight time. The group was made up of both students and faculty members and was funded by fees and donations.

Despite the community it created, this club had an unfortunate track record of plane accidents.

This group faced many setbacks that impacted the stability of the club. There was an incident June 29, 1980, when a plane slid off the runway, resulting in a fatal crash. According to a Sept. 11, 1980, article by Mickie Calkins, this crash led to the death of Lt. Col. Roger Dyer, a 51-year-old Air Force retiree, and injuries to three other passengers.

Monty Miller, the Rams Flying Club president at the time of the crash, speculated Dyer tried to make an emergency landing following extreme wind conditions but crashed into three cars and nearly missed a house.

“Miller claims the club has suffered ‘a number of accidents,'” Calkins wrote. “‘Most of them were taxi and wind related.'”

Regardless of the causes of these accidents, it made it extremely hard for the club to maintain its insurance. They eventually lost it in 1980 and struggled with funding thereafter.

“Last year’s severe hailstorm also damaged the club’s equipment and affected its insurance coverage, Fraley said,” wrote Gordon Proctor of the Coloradoan, quoting the club’s secretary, Les Fraley.

A year later, in 1981, the club disbanded.

While the Rams Flying Club struggled due to concerns of safety, the Aggie Haylofter Square Dance Club had a different story.

Founded in 1947, the Haylofter Club was led by Jim McCaskill and aimed to promote interest in square dancing among students and sponsor a group that could represent Colorado State College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts at various square dance events.

“Every fall, the Haylofters offer CSU students a series of free square dance lessons,” reads an excerpt from the back page of a 1977 informational sheet. “After four weeks of lessons, the new dancers are welcomed into the club, where the learning process is integrated into the regular dance program.”

The judges had specific categories they were expected to rate dancers on. On the 1985-86 exhibition team judging form, it detailed this criteria. It consisted of rhythm and coordination, poise, attitude, personal appearance and dance clothes, personality and general impression, which was assessed on a point scale with a possible total of 100 points.

This club became extremely popular during the 1940s and continued into the 1970s. It had a membership of over 150 students who performed weekly dances and entertained at the annual Aggie Haylofters Spring Square and Round Dance Festival.

The club’s popularity started fading by 1982, with only six participating couples. It disbanded during the 1985-86 school year.

Although these two clubs have come to an end, their impact and memories live on in CSU’s archives.

