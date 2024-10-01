The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
India Nite celebrates culture, heritage through various events

Sananda Chandy, Staff Reporter
October 8, 2024
Collegian | Trin Bonner

Cheering echoed across the ballroom, uplifting melodious singers and musicians and upbeat and soulful dancers. India Nite highlighted diverse identities across the Indian subcontinent through performances, cultivating growth and cultural connection.

India Nite was started in 2002 by a small group of Indian students at Colorado State University and has since developed into a larger show. The 23rd year of this event was based on Hindu deity Sri Krishna, specifically showcasing his influence on Indian culture.

Vaishnavi Sonarikar is the president of the Indian Students Association and organized the event. She said she truly loves how India Nite has evolved in its participation, breaking cultural and linguistic barriers to form a genuine sense of community.

“I would like people to see Indian culture beyond its grandeur and color, discovering how it ties with human nature and the arts. … (People) can find a home away from home in our event.” –Vaishnavi Sonarikar, Indian Students Association president

“I would like people to see Indian culture beyond its grandeur and color, discovering how it ties with human nature and the arts,” Sonarikar said. “(People) can find a home away from home in our event.”

Samyuktha Pullikanti is a junior majoring in biomedical sciences and participated in the Indian Undergraduate Association’s fashion show, portraying actress Deepika Padukone in the movie “Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.”

The IUA fashion show gave a voice to undergraduate students, Sonarikar said. Given the IUA is a newer organization, she was excited for student leaders to bring this newfound young energy to the performances.

Pullikanti said she enjoyed getting out of her comfort zone, making deeper friendships and connections through her participation. As someone who doesn’t often perform on stage, she was interested in trying it out and being able to represent her culture with friends.

“India has so many different cultures and aspects to it,” Pullikanti said. “Our culture is so diverse and multifaceted. Everything in India, from the food to the languages, should be the main takeaways.”

One of the more ambitious events in Sonarikar’s eyes was the Bridal Fashion Show, which showcased 10 couples in bridal attire from various states in India, such as Karnataka, Kerala and Punjab.

Annapoorna Mysore Nataraj, a first-year master’s student, modeled the bridal wear from Karnataka. She said this experience has been beneficial in teaching her about teamwork and the beauty of fashion ramp walking.

“By seeing the different Indian traditions in the ramp walk and dance performances, people can know more about the Indian culture, gaining a different experience,” Nataraj said. “India Nite is going to be one of those unique events that stays in their minds forever.”

Pullikanti said she hopes India Nite will continue to grow and bring in students from different ethnic backgrounds. She said she loves having the courage to step out and share a part of herself. Not only that, but India Nite allowed people to be present in a space where they could truly learn about students from the unique states and union territories of India.

“Us bringing our culture along for everybody else to see and to learn is just a huge step,” Pullikanti said. “We can let everybody know that because we’re learning about their culture; I feel like they should also learn about our culture as well. … We are also here, and we are going to show everybody what India is truly like.”

Reach Sananda Chandy at life@collegian.com and on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration editor for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her fourth year in the position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team of The Collegian. As the illustration editor, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique weekly illustrations for readers. She enjoys helping the illustrators on her desk explore and expand their artistic abilities as well as challenge their skills with every edition. Bonner is a senior studying graphic design and electronic art and is also a community coordinator for Aggie Village Apartments on Colorado State University's campus. She finds immense joy in illustration and comic creation. She hopes to explore more in the realm of graphic design and video game design as she approaches the end of her undergraduate experience. Trin spends her free time crocheting, doing beadwork and playing guitar when she’s not working on illustrations or acting as community coordinator, though she spends much of her free time sketching and brainstorming her next webcomic. Bonner finds that making people laugh and smile through her art is incredibly fulfilling and is excited to continue to bring her love for illustration and art to The Collegian.